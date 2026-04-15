Football IQ Academy

Hosted by

Football IQ Academy

About this event

FIA HALF TERM FOOTBALL CAMP

Castle Green

Leisure Centre, Gale St., Dagenham RM9 4UN, UK

General Admission 26th & 27th May
£35

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for both days

+1 or Sibling 26th & 27th May
£25

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for both days

General Admission 26th May
£17.50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for day 1

General Admission 27th May
£17.50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for day 2

+1 or Sibling 26th May
£12.50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for day 1

+1 or Sibling 27th May
£12.50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for day 2

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!