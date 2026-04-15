FIA HALF TERM FOOTBALL CAMP

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for both days
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for both days
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for day 1
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for day 2
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for day 1
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for day 2
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