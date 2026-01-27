Fife Bloodhounds 1 Day Cap!

The Fife Bloodhounds was formed in May 2023 to hunt the Clean Boot in Fife and the surrounding area. The pack is based near St Andrews and is registered with the Masters of Draghounds and Bloodhounds Association (MDBA). Bloodhound hunting, known as “clean boot” hunting, is quite distinct from any other form of hunting, where the hounds follow the natural scent of a human runner. No artificial or animal scents are used.