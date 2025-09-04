Filey Branch Royal British Legion

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Filey Branch Royal British Legion

About this event

Filey Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

Union St

Filey YO14 9DZ, UK

General Admission
£7

Adult admission. To remove the voluntary donation to Zeffy, at checkout, select other and type '0'

Concession
£5

Concession price for Pensioners and children 10-18. To remove the voluntary donation to Zeffy, at checkout, select other and type '0'

Children under 10 Free!
Free

Children under 10 are free, but you must select a ticket so we can confirm numbers. Max 2 per paying adult. To remove the voluntary donation to Zeffy, at checkout, select other and type '0'

Add a donation for Filey Branch Royal British Legion

£

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