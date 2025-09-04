Filey Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

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Adult admission. To remove the voluntary donation to Zeffy, at checkout, select other and type '0'
Concession price for Pensioners and children 10-18. To remove the voluntary donation to Zeffy, at checkout, select other and type '0'
Children under 10 are free, but you must select a ticket so we can confirm numbers. Max 2 per paying adult. To remove the voluntary donation to Zeffy, at checkout, select other and type '0'
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!