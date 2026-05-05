Filipino Women's Association UK's PND Silent Auction | Pacifico Designs

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This piece reflects the shared experiences of migration and cultural memory carried across borders. Two women carry baskets of mangoes, a fruit closely tied to Filipino identity, symbolising the traditions, labour, and nourishment that migrants bring with them to new places.
Framed like a postcard, the image suggests both distance and belonging, exploring how fragments of home continue to travel with us as we build new lives elsewhere.
About the Artist:
Bianca Pacifico, (Pacifico Designs) is a UK-based artist with a BA (Hons) in illustration and an MA in Design. Her work explores community, culture and shared identity through bold shapes, colour and expressive figures. Alongside her illustration practice, Bianca works with brands and communities through screen printing workshops, live printing events and public art projects. Through her art, Bianca aims to make a positive impact on society and story tell what words cannot convey.
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This evocative piece bridges Philippine heritage and contemporary identity. Design like a vintage postage stamp, the artwork depicts a woman wearing a traditional salakot (conical hat) and a minimalist summer terno, seated in a bangka (boat) filled with green coconuts.
The Modern Filipina in this piece celebrates the resilience of the Filipino woman, navigating the present while carrying the weight, beauty and memory of her cultural history.
About the Artist:
Bianca Pacifico, (Pacifico Designs) is a UK-based artist with a BA (Hons) in illustration and an MA in Design. Her work explores community, culture and shared identity through bold shapes, colour and expressive figures. Alongside her illustration practice, Bianca works with brands and communities through screen printing workshops, live printing events and public art projects. Through her art, Bianca aims to make a positive impact on society and story tell what words cannot convey.
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This illustration shows a glimpse into the quiet reality of many migrant daughters when they first move to a new country. Set within a modest, modern home, the scene captures a moment of pause.
A phone call to loved ones far away, surrounded by the small comforts of everyday life. Familiar objects and personal touches create a sense of home, while the phrase “how lucky are we” sits as both a reminder and a question, reflecting the mixed emotions of gratitude, distance and adjustment that often shape the migrant experience.
About the Artist:
Bianca Pacifico, (Pacifico Designs) is a UK-based artist with a BA (Hons) in illustration and an MA in Design. Her work explores community, culture and shared identity through bold shapes, colour and expressive figures. Alongside her illustration practice, Bianca works with brands and communities through screen printing workshops, live printing events and public art projects. Through her art, Bianca aims to make a positive impact on society and story tell what words cannot convey.
Starting bid
This piece reflects the connection between migrant families and the enduring presence of home. Friends are sitting outside a shop window, a familiar space of community and conversation, while notes and letters hang above as quiet reminders of messages sent across distance.
The title references “Nanay,” the Tagalog word for mother, highlighting how maternal care, advice, and memory continue to guide migrant daughters even when they are far from home.
About the Artist:
Bianca Pacifico, (Pacifico Designs) is a UK-based artist with a BA (Hons) in illustration and an MA in Design. Her work explores community, culture and shared identity through bold shapes, colour and expressive figures. Alongside her illustration practice, Bianca works with brands and communities through screen printing workshops, live printing events and public art projects. Through her art, Bianca aims to make a positive impact on society and story tell what words cannot convey.
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