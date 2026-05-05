Filipino Women's Association UK's PND Silent Auction | Pacifico Designs

Artwork size: White framed A1

Approx. weight: 2.9 kg

Dimensions: 61cm x 91cm





This piece reflects the shared experiences of migration and cultural memory carried across borders. Two women carry baskets of mangoes, a fruit closely tied to Filipino identity, symbolising the traditions, labour, and nourishment that migrants bring with them to new places.





Framed like a postcard, the image suggests both distance and belonging, exploring how fragments of home continue to travel with us as we build new lives elsewhere.



About the Artist:

Bianca Pacifico, (Pacifico Designs) is a UK-based artist with a BA (Hons) in illustration and an MA in Design. Her work explores community, culture and shared identity through bold shapes, colour and expressive figures. Alongside her illustration practice, Bianca works with brands and communities through screen printing workshops, live printing events and public art projects. Through her art, Bianca aims to make a positive impact on society and story tell what words cannot convey.