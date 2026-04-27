Fishing Trip

A chance to enjoy a fishing lesson with your friends and learn some new skills.



Some attendees have kindly asked if they can contribute, so we are introducing an optional suggested donation of £3 or whatever you can manage. Donations help to support our charity and help us to continue to offer activities like this in the future. If you would like to make a donation please do so through Zeffy below.



TO PREVENT YOURSELF FROM MAKING AN ADDITIONAL DONATION TO THE ZEFFY PLATFORM YOU MUST MANUALLY UNTICK THIS OPTION, IT IS NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE THE BOOKING AND DOES NOT COME TO OUR CHARITY



Places on all our trips are limited and demand is always high, we want to make sure we offer places and opportunities to as many young people as possible. Please do not make a booking until you have spoken to your young person and confirmed that they do wish to attend. No-shows on the day to holiday events and activities may result in your young person not being prioritised for future opportunities.



If you need to cancel a booking please contact [email protected] so that the place can be offered to another child with as much notice as possible.