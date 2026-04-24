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FRIENDS OF JUNIOR KING'S SCHOOL, CANTERBURY

About this event

Sales closed

FJKS Silent Auction

The "Beautiful Smile" Package
£40

Starting bid

A premium, beautiful smile package from A1 Dental. This includes hygiene and whitening treatments.


T&C's: Appointment required; non-transferable.

Whitening & Hygiene Glow-Up
£40

Starting bid

Professional boutique whitening and a deep-clean hygiene session at Burgate Dental.


T&C's: Must be clinically suitable for whitening.

Family Portrait Experience
£50

Starting bid

A professional studio photoshoot with Style Photography, including a luxury mounted print.


T&C's: Session for up to 6 family members

Simpsons Winery Tour & Tasting
£25

Starting bid

An exclusive "behind the vines" tour and tutored tasting for two at the award-winning Simpsons Estate.


T&C's: Must be 18+; valid until Dec 31, 2026.

The Best of British Gift Curation item
The Best of British Gift Curation
£50

Starting bid

A beautifully curated collection of gifts and homewares from Scoppa, selected especially for the winner by founder and former JKS parent Emily Degrolard.

Showcasing exceptional pieces from some of Britain's finest independent brands, this bespoke prize celebrates British craftsmanship, creativity, and design.

Emily will personally tailor the collection to suit the winner, creating a truly unique and thoughtful experience.


T&C's: Specific items may not be accepted

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!