FJKS Silent Auction

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Starting bid
A premium, beautiful smile package from A1 Dental. This includes hygiene and whitening treatments.
T&C's: Appointment required; non-transferable.
Starting bid
Professional boutique whitening and a deep-clean hygiene session at Burgate Dental.
T&C's: Must be clinically suitable for whitening.
Starting bid
A professional studio photoshoot with Style Photography, including a luxury mounted print.
T&C's: Session for up to 6 family members
Starting bid
An exclusive "behind the vines" tour and tutored tasting for two at the award-winning Simpsons Estate.
T&C's: Must be 18+; valid until Dec 31, 2026.
Starting bid
A beautifully curated collection of gifts and homewares from Scoppa, selected especially for the winner by founder and former JKS parent Emily Degrolard.
Showcasing exceptional pieces from some of Britain's finest independent brands, this bespoke prize celebrates British craftsmanship, creativity, and design.
Emily will personally tailor the collection to suit the winner, creating a truly unique and thoughtful experience.
T&C's: Specific items may not be accepted
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