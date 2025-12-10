Hosted by

FOA Christmas Fayre Silent Auction 2025

Two nights accommodation in Cornwall item
£250

Starting bid

3 bedroom town house 300m walk to beaches in Newquay - no restriction on dates, subject to availability.


OCEAN HEIGHTS- modern 3-bedroom townhouse, 300m walk to Tolcarne Beach in Newquay, Cornwall. Can sleep 6 people. Great for families, beach holiday and business trips. Free parking for 2 cars in driveway. Short walk to nearby Great Western Beach, Towan Beach & Lusty Glaze Beach in Newquay. Short walk to Newquay town centre, walk to pubs, restaurants, shops and many local supermarkets.

Accept one pet (eg. one small dog would be welcomed) to ground floor space.  Please bring your own bath towels.


https://www.airbnb.com/l/90279rXd


Van Buskirk Jewellery Restoration item
£11

Starting bid

Van Buskirk Jewellery has over 20 years experience designing and crafting custom jewellery from a busy workshop in The Goldsmiths' Centre in London's historic jewellery quarter, Hatton Garden. From simple repairs to complex redesigns, we also love to bring unworn or damaged jewellery back to life. 


www.vanbuskirkjewellery.com


4 Grandstand Tickets for the Royal Windsor Cup Final item
£150

Starting bid

Guards Polo Club - 4 Grandstand tickets and 2 car passes for the Royal Windsor Cup Final on 21 June 2026


Celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2025, the Royal Windsor Cup was the Club's first tournament. Today it is considered the UK's leading 15-goal tournament. Finals day is not just about the polo though. There is a fantastic jousting display from the Knights of Middle England and the day concludes with an elegant carriage driving display by the British Driving Society. 


Cobham Cobras Basketball Skills Sessions item
£5

Starting bid

1 Month free basketball skills sessions for ages 7-14, either at Xcel Leisure Centre, Walton-on-Thames, or Nescot College, Epsom.


https://www.cobhamcobras.co.uk/

Personal Coaching Session with Jacqueline Pett item
£50

Starting bid

90 minute ‘New Year reset’ coaching session with professionally qualified coach Jacqueline Pett.

Session designed to:

• Reconnect with yourself

• Bring clarity and confidence

• Create a plan for the year ahead

My coaching sessions offer a safe, non-judgmental space to think, explore, and develop tailored strategies to overcome challenges.

A great investment in yourself or as a gift for someone you love.


Reflexology Treatment item
£30

Starting bid

Full 50-minute treatments are given in the comfort of your own home, where I bring all that is needed to provide you with a relaxing and nourishing treatment.


https://bereflexology.co.uk/

Riverside Rebels - 1 Term's Membership item
£45

Starting bid

Give yourself (or someone you love) the gift of motivation, community and fresh air!

This prize offers one full term’s membership to Riverside Rebels Run Club, a friendly and supportive running group based in Walton-on-Thames.


Whether you’re new to running, returning after a break, or looking to improve your pace and confidence, Rebels offers a welcoming environment for all abilities. Their expert coaches create relaxed, structured sessions designed to build fitness, technique and enjoyment.


What’s included:

1 term of coached sessions with qualified, encouraging leaders

Choice of groups suitable for beginners through to confident runners

Motivational support, accountability and a brilliant community vibe

Access to group runs, training tips and progress tracking


A fantastic way to kick-start healthy habits in the New Year!


Kindly donated by Riverside Rebels Run Club, Walton-on-Thames.

Earthling Framed Print (A2) item
£40

Starting bid

Ashley mum brand, Earthling, have kindly gifted a framed print from their 'Big Words for Small Worlds' line. Pop it in your child's safe space and watch their self-belief grow. Size - A2. Worth £100 . @we.are.earthling

Refined Spaces 3 hour home organisation session item
£60

Starting bid

At Refined Spaces, I am passionate about helping you organise your home to create calmer and more enjoyable spaces for living. 


If you’re feeling frustrated or overwhelmed, and don’t know where to start - I can help you organise your home and bring calm and simplicity to everyday living - from kitchens to bedrooms, home offices, playrooms, utility rooms or any other part of your home. If you want a more stylish and functional space, or help with preparing for moving house, let me do the work - giving you more time to enjoy doing the things you love!


https://www.refined-spaces.uk/


Spanish Lessons item
£25

Starting bid

Two online, one to one, Spanish lessons with Pepe and Tete https://www.pepeandtete.com/

2 tickets to K-Pop All Stars tribute show - Rose Theatre item
£45

Starting bid

From stadium-shaking anthems to breathtaking choreography, K-Pop All Stars celebrates the global phenomenon redefining pop culture. With explosive performances of today’s biggest K-pop hits from BlackPink, NewJeans, Katseye, and BTS and spectacular numbers inspired by the smash-hit film K-pop Demon Hunters, this high-energy tribute brings the thrill of Seoul’s stages to life.

With a sea of light sticks glowing and the crowd moving as one, you’ll feel the music and the electrifying energy of K-Pop All Stars in this live, immersive experience!

A cozy night in hamper item
£40

Starting bid

 ‘A cozy night in’ -hamper includes:

Fleece blanket

Slipper socks

Books: Iron Flame, Rebecca Yarros and Intermezzo Sally Rooney

Waterstones voucher £25

Game: Traitors

Sandalwood candle

Gingerbread house mug, hot chocolate and marshmallows 

Bottle of Malbec

Hamper basket


Neom Wellbeing Pod item
£45

Starting bid

The future of home fragrancing just got brighter with our new and improved iconic Pod.

Whatever your wellbeing needs, the NEOM Wellbeing Pod works at the touch of a button, helping you achieve better sleep, less stress, a mood boost or more energy through our 100% natural Essential Oil Blends. Our signature white ceramic cover now complements an upcycled light wood base, touch sensitive display, breathing mode and more…


Obstacle Course for Kids with 10PCs Slackline Kit item
£16

Starting bid

Transform your backyard into an exciting adventure playground with the AIYAPLAY Obstacle Course. This 10-piece slackline kit, designed in vibrant green, offers endless fun and challenges for kids. Perfect for enhancing balance and coordination, it's a must-have for any garden games collection.

Features:


  • Complete playset for endless fun: Featuring two gym rings, two monkey bars, two rope balls, a hanging tray, a nest swing and a climb ladder, it's a wonderful setup for energetic garden play and countless hours of outdoor excitement!
  • Tough for big adventures: Designed for active kids aged 3–6 years, this playset uses strong braided ropes and robust accessories to keep safety fun. With a weight capacity of up to 50kg, your little adventurers can play with confidence!
  • Strengthen their body: This zipline kit helps improve core strength, arm power and back muscles while boosting balance and coordination. Give your kids the tools to grow stronger and feel unstoppable!
  • Robust build: Made with robust rope and quality parts, this zipline is suitable for kids aged 3–6 and can hold up to 50kg of adventurous fun
  • Dimension: 1000L x 5W x 0.18Dcm. Easy assembly is required and needs to be installed on the tree

https://www.gardencentre.co.uk/outdoor-play/aiyaplay-obstacle-course-for-kids-with-10pcs-slackline-kit-green?srsltid=AfmBOor5CFJ5D5CZFpBQLueOdGQ4QkC8cgQFqu5mHB_npkLnl8UtFcpD

3 Personal Coaching Sessions item
£11

Starting bid

3 Personal coaching sessions with Kseina Litherland (in person or online) - worth £450

3 Personal Coaching Sessions – Unlock Your Potential
Discover the power of professional coaching with three one-hour sessions focused entirely on YOU.

Whether you want to gain clarity on your goals, build confidence, improve leadership presence, or navigate a work/life transition, these sessions offer a supportive yet challenging space to explore what matters most.

Led by an experienced, professionally trained coach, you will leave each session with new insights, practical actions, and a stronger sense of direction.

Perfect for anyone looking to invest in their personal or professional growth.


One term free at Colin Bull Swimming Lessons item
£30

Starting bid

At Colin Bull Swimming Lesson, we understand that every child is different and requires a personalised approach to help build their confidence in the water. Our popular children’s swimming classes in Surrey have helped countless children of all ages and abilities learn to swim with ease.


https://colin-bull-swimming-lessons.co.uk/childrens-classes/


Marketing consultation with Blorange.co.uk + free breakfast item
£2

Starting bid

Murder Mystery Evening (in your own home) item
£2

Starting bid

“Killer Christmas Party” — a holiday murder-mystery game for 1–12 players (age 16+). Inside you get 48 pieces of physical evidence (reports, photos, messages, map, etc.) plus digital clues (smartphone, fake social media, emails) that let you sleuth through a festive night gone wrong — a Christmas party ends in murder. You build a timeline, sift motives and alibis, unlock devices, and submit your answer online when ready. Great for parties, cosy nights in, or a chilling Christmas gift.

French club with Mrs Brant item
£1

Starting bid

5 lessons in one of Mrs Brant's French clubs - either Y1/2, Y3/4, or Y5/6

