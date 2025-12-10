FOA Christmas Fayre Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
Starting bid
3 bedroom town house 300m walk to beaches in Newquay - no restriction on dates, subject to availability.
OCEAN HEIGHTS- modern 3-bedroom townhouse, 300m walk to Tolcarne Beach in Newquay, Cornwall. Can sleep 6 people. Great for families, beach holiday and business trips. Free parking for 2 cars in driveway. Short walk to nearby Great Western Beach, Towan Beach & Lusty Glaze Beach in Newquay. Short walk to Newquay town centre, walk to pubs, restaurants, shops and many local supermarkets.
Accept one pet (eg. one small dog would be welcomed) to ground floor space. Please bring your own bath towels.
https://www.airbnb.com/l/90279rXd
Starting bid
Van Buskirk Jewellery has over 20 years experience designing and crafting custom jewellery from a busy workshop in The Goldsmiths' Centre in London's historic jewellery quarter, Hatton Garden. From simple repairs to complex redesigns, we also love to bring unworn or damaged jewellery back to life.
Starting bid
Guards Polo Club - 4 Grandstand tickets and 2 car passes for the Royal Windsor Cup Final on 21 June 2026
Celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2025, the Royal Windsor Cup was the Club's first tournament. Today it is considered the UK's leading 15-goal tournament. Finals day is not just about the polo though. There is a fantastic jousting display from the Knights of Middle England and the day concludes with an elegant carriage driving display by the British Driving Society.
Starting bid
1 Month free basketball skills sessions for ages 7-14, either at Xcel Leisure Centre, Walton-on-Thames, or Nescot College, Epsom.
Starting bid
90 minute ‘New Year reset’ coaching session with professionally qualified coach Jacqueline Pett.
Session designed to:
• Reconnect with yourself
• Bring clarity and confidence
• Create a plan for the year ahead
My coaching sessions offer a safe, non-judgmental space to think, explore, and develop tailored strategies to overcome challenges.
A great investment in yourself or as a gift for someone you love.
Starting bid
Full 50-minute treatments are given in the comfort of your own home, where I bring all that is needed to provide you with a relaxing and nourishing treatment.
Starting bid
Give yourself (or someone you love) the gift of motivation, community and fresh air!
This prize offers one full term’s membership to Riverside Rebels Run Club, a friendly and supportive running group based in Walton-on-Thames.
Whether you’re new to running, returning after a break, or looking to improve your pace and confidence, Rebels offers a welcoming environment for all abilities. Their expert coaches create relaxed, structured sessions designed to build fitness, technique and enjoyment.
What’s included:
• 1 term of coached sessions with qualified, encouraging leaders
• Choice of groups suitable for beginners through to confident runners
• Motivational support, accountability and a brilliant community vibe
• Access to group runs, training tips and progress tracking
A fantastic way to kick-start healthy habits in the New Year!
Kindly donated by Riverside Rebels Run Club, Walton-on-Thames.
Starting bid
Ashley mum brand, Earthling, have kindly gifted a framed print from their 'Big Words for Small Worlds' line. Pop it in your child's safe space and watch their self-belief grow. Size - A2. Worth £100 . @we.are.earthling
Starting bid
At Refined Spaces, I am passionate about helping you organise your home to create calmer and more enjoyable spaces for living.
If you’re feeling frustrated or overwhelmed, and don’t know where to start - I can help you organise your home and bring calm and simplicity to everyday living - from kitchens to bedrooms, home offices, playrooms, utility rooms or any other part of your home. If you want a more stylish and functional space, or help with preparing for moving house, let me do the work - giving you more time to enjoy doing the things you love!
https://www.refined-spaces.uk/
Starting bid
Starting bid
From stadium-shaking anthems to breathtaking choreography, K-Pop All Stars celebrates the global phenomenon redefining pop culture. With explosive performances of today’s biggest K-pop hits from BlackPink, NewJeans, Katseye, and BTS and spectacular numbers inspired by the smash-hit film K-pop Demon Hunters, this high-energy tribute brings the thrill of Seoul’s stages to life.
With a sea of light sticks glowing and the crowd moving as one, you’ll feel the music and the electrifying energy of K-Pop All Stars in this live, immersive experience!
Starting bid
‘A cozy night in’ -hamper includes:
Fleece blanket
Slipper socks
Books: Iron Flame, Rebecca Yarros and Intermezzo Sally Rooney
Waterstones voucher £25
Game: Traitors
Sandalwood candle
Gingerbread house mug, hot chocolate and marshmallows
Bottle of Malbec
Hamper basket
Starting bid
The future of home fragrancing just got brighter with our new and improved iconic Pod.
Whatever your wellbeing needs, the NEOM Wellbeing Pod works at the touch of a button, helping you achieve better sleep, less stress, a mood boost or more energy through our 100% natural Essential Oil Blends. Our signature white ceramic cover now complements an upcycled light wood base, touch sensitive display, breathing mode and more…
Starting bid
Transform your backyard into an exciting adventure playground with the AIYAPLAY Obstacle Course. This 10-piece slackline kit, designed in vibrant green, offers endless fun and challenges for kids. Perfect for enhancing balance and coordination, it's a must-have for any garden games collection.
Features:
https://www.gardencentre.co.uk/outdoor-play/aiyaplay-obstacle-course-for-kids-with-10pcs-slackline-kit-green?srsltid=AfmBOor5CFJ5D5CZFpBQLueOdGQ4QkC8cgQFqu5mHB_npkLnl8UtFcpD
Starting bid
3 Personal coaching sessions with Kseina Litherland (in person or online) - worth £450
3 Personal Coaching Sessions – Unlock Your Potential
Discover the power of professional coaching with three one-hour sessions focused entirely on YOU.
Whether you want to gain clarity on your goals, build confidence, improve leadership presence, or navigate a work/life transition, these sessions offer a supportive yet challenging space to explore what matters most.
Led by an experienced, professionally trained coach, you will leave each session with new insights, practical actions, and a stronger sense of direction.
Perfect for anyone looking to invest in their personal or professional growth.
Starting bid
At Colin Bull Swimming Lesson, we understand that every child is different and requires a personalised approach to help build their confidence in the water. Our popular children’s swimming classes in Surrey have helped countless children of all ages and abilities learn to swim with ease.
https://colin-bull-swimming-lessons.co.uk/childrens-classes/
Starting bid
The lucky recipient will receive a full 2 hours with an expert, experienced marketing consultant who's worked on over 100 businesses of all shapes and sizes. The consultation can cover any objective including strategy, activation, scaling , general marketing coaching, or a bit of everything. Dan will throw in a free breakfast and coffees as required at Cacao Route for the duration!
Whether you want to gain clarity on your goals, build confidence, improve leadership presence, or navigate a work/life transition, these sessions offer a supportive yet challenging space to explore what matters most.
Led by an experienced, professionally trained coach, you will leave each session with new insights, practical actions, and a stronger sense of direction.
Perfect for anyone looking to invest in their personal or professional growth.
Starting bid
“Killer Christmas Party” — a holiday murder-mystery game for 1–12 players (age 16+). Inside you get 48 pieces of physical evidence (reports, photos, messages, map, etc.) plus digital clues (smartphone, fake social media, emails) that let you sleuth through a festive night gone wrong — a Christmas party ends in murder. You build a timeline, sift motives and alibis, unlock devices, and submit your answer online when ready. Great for parties, cosy nights in, or a chilling Christmas gift.
Starting bid
5 lessons in one of Mrs Brant's French clubs - either Y1/2, Y3/4, or Y5/6
