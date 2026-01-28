Friends of Hujjat Primary School

Hosted by

Friends of Hujjat Primary School

About this event

FoHPS Potluck Iftar

Brookshill

Harrow HA3 6RR, UK

Iftar Ticket
£1
£5 Donation
£5

This ticket is for those who wish to make an additional contribution in support of our education enrichment programmes.


May Allah reward you for your generosity and support.


(Attendance at the Potluck Iftar still requires a standard entry ticket.)


£10 Donation
£10

This ticket is for those who wish to make an additional contribution in support of our education enrichment programmes.


May Allah reward you for your generosity and support.


(Attendance at the Potluck Iftar still requires a standard entry ticket.)


Add a donation for Friends of Hujjat Primary School

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!