FoHPS Potluck Iftar

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This ticket is for those who wish to make an additional contribution in support of our education enrichment programmes.
May Allah reward you for your generosity and support.
(Attendance at the Potluck Iftar still requires a standard entry ticket.)
This ticket is for those who wish to make an additional contribution in support of our education enrichment programmes.
May Allah reward you for your generosity and support.
(Attendance at the Potluck Iftar still requires a standard entry ticket.)
£
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