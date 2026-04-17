For Female Success Festival

About this event
Enjoy the talks and networking, with refreshments
Enjoy the event, with an additional wine tasting 4.30-6pm. With a expert guide, a tour of the vineyard and trying 6 delicious wines. Requires 8 people to sign up to go ahead.
Wine tasting 4.30-6pm. With a expert guide, a tour of the vineyard and trying 6 delicious wines. Requires 8 people to sign up to go ahead.
Students, unemployed, low income etc (at bookers discretion)
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