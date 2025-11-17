RGB Recruitment's Christmas Silent Auction in aid of Force Cancer Charity

Hosted by
A £100 voucher to be spent on on a variety of Red Letter experience days https://www.redletterdays.co.uk
Kindly donated by Clipper Contracting Group Limited
Keep yourself in peak physical fitness with this lot, a Sports Massage voucher worth £55 kindly donated by the team at Peak Physio https://peakphysio.com/
Tickets and a hospitality package including a 2 course meal for 2 in the Heritage Lounge at Exeter City Football Club .
Warmly donated by RGB Recruitment Limited
A ticket for 2 Adults and 2 children generously donated to visit the stunning Canonteign Falls when it re-opens for the Spring season in March! Valued at £45
Chiefs, Chiefs, Chiefs... If you're a fan , we've got you!
2 tickets for the West Stand for any fixture - generously donated by Intoheat worth circa £160
A one hour Sports Massage worth £50 kindly donated by CJP Sports Therapy & Coaching, Exeter
Treat your 4 legged friend with a "pooch pamper", Kindly donated by Fluff and Puff, Cullompton
https://www.facebook.com/p/Fluff-N-Puff-Dog-Grooming-61566183113833/
A £50 voucher to spend at Exeter's premium indoor golfing venue offering cutting edge simulators.
Generously donated by Exeter Golf Lounge
https://www.thegolfloungeexeter.com/
2 tickets for Exeter Races, general admissions worth £45 (Gate-price) kindly donated by the Jockey Club for use at the Exeter Racecourse, home of winter racing!
Overcome negative beliefs, imposter syndrome, procrastination. Set up goals and achieve them and dare to be inspired by Marta Lewin, Life Coach who has kindly donated any of the below sessions or courses:
A 2 night break at a 5 Star rated Air BNB studio in Lympstone.
https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/1077420156877188537?adults=1&check_in=2026-01-15&check_out=2026-01-17&search_mode=regular_search&source_impression_id=p3_1764255422_P3Z_TgprDbxi7jag&previous_page_section_name=1000&federated_search_id=9b218b43-e9ea-4108-9822-a5ad9a4a155a
Rated within the top 5% oh homes listed on Air BNB, this is usually booked out for over £370 for 2 nights! Kindly donated by The Clements family.
"A yoga experience that takes you a million miles from the everyday – right on your doorstep" 10 sessions generously donated by Hotpod Yoga and worth £120!
Starting bid
Nestled in the rolling East Devon countryside and only a short drive but also within walking distance from the town centre of Budleigh Salterton, Pooh Cottage is set within 8 acres of an area of outstanding natural beauty. Enjoy a camping break kindly donated by Pooh Cottage - www.poohcottage.co.uk
Plan to succeed in the gym with 3 PT sessions kindly donated by Kate Davey of the Vault Gym
A beautiful Traditional Gift Basket hamper from Prestige Hampers which includes your favourite festive treats!
An amazing prize generously donated by Workwell Contractor Solutions Ltd:
A family pass to the International Horse Trials at Bicton Arena, May 2026 - Tickets haven't even been released yet so get yours before they go live. Generously donated by Bicton Arena and worth circa £50 https://bicton-arena.co.uk/events/
Starting bid
A wee dram in time for Christmas? How about a drop of Talisker Special reserves, RRP almost £100! Thanks to the team at Orbital Services! https://www.orbitalservices.co.uk/
Bounce your cares away at iBounce with this voucher for one free session kindly donated by iBounce Exeter
Don't hang around or you may miss this!
A £25 voucher generously donated by the Climbing Hangar
Treat yourself or give the gift of £50 to spend on the amazing menu at the Blue Ball Exeter!
Kindly donated by the Blue Ball Inn
Massage and a PT Session? Yes please!
A £65 voucher and a Personal Training session to the value of £50 generously donated by Exeter Health Massage clinic.
https://www.exeterhealthmassage.co.uk/
Robert Williams have kindly donated a professional property photography session. Whether you are thinking of selling or would just like some lovely pictures of your home, this lot is for you - valued at £135...
Start the new year the right way with this course of 6 Pilates Classes from Exe Pilates worth £84!
Kindly donated by Exe Pilates
Entry for one to Diggerland, the UK's only Construction theme park worth £38! (Gate price 2025.)
Diggerland is now closed for 2025 and re-opens in February.
A £10 e-voucher towards your next purchase of delicious & award winning Chutneys, Marmalades, preserves and cheese available online at www.cherrytreepreserves.co.uk
A greatly appreciated donation from Cherry Tree preserves.
Sample multi-award winning gin during an afternoon tour of the distillery and and Gin tasting at Exeter Gin's Distillery in Teignmouth - this great prize for 2 is worth £80! www.exetergin.com
1 month of lyrical contemporary dance sessions at Heels with Harley. Valued at £40 & kindly donated by Harley: https://www.heelswithharley.com/workshops
Choose from a variety of local cruise options with a family cruise voucher for 2 adults and 2 children worth £40 & kindly donated by Stuart Line Cruises
A course of 6 lessons for 2 people warmly donated by the team at Seorsin School of Irish Dance and worth over £100!
https://www.facebook.com/p/Seoirs%C3%ADn-School-of-Irish-Dance-100094581841591/
Who said you need to wait until Spring to clean up? Clean Finish Window service have generously donated a Gutter, Window & Fascia clean worth £120!
Struggling to get motivated? How about a 6 week, Online Ladies' PT course, generously donated from Live Well with Laura and valued at £179!
https://www.facebook.com/Lauramolenpt/about?locale=en_GB
Looking to make a change in the new year? perhaps reform your routine? Check out this course of 5 Pilates Reformer classes available.
Kindly donated by the team at Studio Pilates, Exeter worth £105!
https://www.studiopilates.com/studios/exeter/
Treat yourself and another, or give the gift of relaxation with a 60 minute thermal spa session with Prosecco for 2 at Spa Maroc, generously donated by the Hartnoll Hotel, Tiverton valued at £80
Established in 2023, City Fresh Grappling was formed with the sole purpose of promoting the sport of BJJ and they've generously donated a course of 20 hours of coaching & a free club rash guard valued at £125.
https://www.cityfreshgrappling.co.uk/
Hungry? Satisfy your cravings with £50 off your total food bill at Crave Restaurant, Exeter - generously donated by Crave.
"A yoga experience that takes you a million miles from the everyday – right on your doorstep" - try it now with 5 sessions generously donated by Hotpod Yoga and worth £65!
A signed Ladies Exeter Chiefs top - a great gift for super fans!
Kindly donated by RGB Recruitment Limited
A voucher for a cut, blow dry and treatment with Nathan at Energy Hair with a value of £110.
Generously donated by Energy Hair
Treat yourself or someone else with a Gel Manicure - Generously donated by Heather Dennis for use in the North Tawton salon https://www.facebook.com/heatherdennisbeauty/
Beauty at Seventeen warmly await the winner of their donated Massage Voucher worth £50
A pair of entries into next year's Nello event (60 or 100 miles) worth £100 (based on standard entry fees) - heart-warmingly donated by the team at Force
Brown's Brasserie have kindly donated a trio of premium bottles in time for Christmas including Palmer Champagne, Chablis, Love Leoube worth £109
https://www.browns-restaurants.co.uk/restaurants/southwest/exeter#/
Enjoy a night of luxury during this stay at Whately Hall Hotel, with breakfast & champagne included! Kindly donated by Countrywide Hotels and worth over £120!
1 month of back to basics heels sessions with Heels with Harley and to the value of £40! Kindly donated by Heels with Harley: https://www.heelswithharley.com/workshops
Bovey Castle is great for those looking to experience a one-of-a-kind golfing experience.
Keen to share their Championship Golf course, the team at Bovey Castle have generously donated a 4 ball for auction worth circa £200 depending on the time of year.
A £20 voucher to spend on delicious goods at the Fordmore Farm Shop, generously donated by Fordmore Farm Shop.
3 course Sunday lunch for 4 with wine at the incredible Jack in the green inn - this yummy lot is valued at £186!
Generously donated by the Jack in the Green inn.
A 30 minute Golf lesson delivered by Stuart Barrett, PGA at Bovey Tracey Golf Club, the lesson will include Video Analysis Trackman Data, Hack Motion Data and What's App Data and After Lesson Re Cap - Valued at £35 and kindly donated by Stuart Barrett.
Generously donated by Devon Contractors www.devoncontractors.co.uk - a 4 ball at the stunning & highly desired Exeter Golf & Country club where there's a waiting list for membership.
This lot is worth £240 and would make an incredible Christmas gift!
Indulge your sweet tooth with festive treats including Chocolates & biscuits!
Kindly donated by Tesco Exmouth - www.tesco.com
