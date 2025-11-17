Hosted by

RGB Recruitment's Christmas Silent Auction in aid of Force Cancer Charity

£100 Red Letter day voucher item
£4.99

Starting bid

A £100 voucher to be spent on on a variety of Red Letter experience days https://www.redletterdays.co.uk

Kindly donated by Clipper Contracting Group Limited

https://www.clippercontracting.co.uk/

A sports Massage at Peak Physio - Exeter item
£4.99

Starting bid

Keep yourself in peak physical fitness with this lot, a Sports Massage voucher worth £55 kindly donated by the team at Peak Physio https://peakphysio.com/

A pair of Hospitality tickets for Exeter City Football Club item
£4.99

Starting bid

Tickets and a hospitality package including a 2 course meal for 2 in the Heritage Lounge at Exeter City Football Club .

Warmly donated by RGB Recruitment Limited

https://rgbrec.co.uk/

A family day out at Canonteign Falls item
£4.99

Starting bid

A ticket for 2 Adults and 2 children generously donated to visit the stunning Canonteign Falls when it re-opens for the Spring season in March! Valued at £45

https://www.canonteignfalls.co.uk/

A pair of Exeter Chiefs tickets item
£4.99

Starting bid

Chiefs, Chiefs, Chiefs... If you're a fan , we've got you!

2 tickets for the West Stand for any fixture - generously donated by Intoheat worth circa £160

https://www.intoheat.co.uk/

A one hour Sports massage at CJP Sports Therapy item
£4.99

Starting bid

A one hour Sports Massage worth £50 kindly donated by CJP Sports Therapy & Coaching, Exeter

https://www.instagram.com/cjp_sportstherapyandcoaching/

A "pooch pamper" Dog grooming session at Fluff and Puff item
£4.99

Starting bid

Treat your 4 legged friend with a "pooch pamper", Kindly donated by Fluff and Puff, Cullompton

https://www.facebook.com/p/Fluff-N-Puff-Dog-Grooming-61566183113833/

A £50 voucher for Exeter Golf Lounge item
£4.99

Starting bid

A £50 voucher to spend at Exeter's premium indoor golfing venue offering cutting edge simulators.

Generously donated by Exeter Golf Lounge

https://www.thegolfloungeexeter.com/


2 tickets for Exeter Races item
£4.99

Starting bid

2 tickets for Exeter Races, general admissions worth £45 (Gate-price) kindly donated by the Jockey Club for use at the Exeter Racecourse, home of winter racing!

https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/exeter/

Hypnotherapy or Deep Relaxation sessions item
£4.99

Starting bid

Overcome negative beliefs, imposter syndrome, procrastination. Set up goals and achieve them and dare to be inspired by Marta Lewin, Life Coach who has kindly donated any of the below sessions or courses:

  • A set of three, 40 minute online "Solution Focused Hypnotherapy relaxation" sessions
  • A 2-hour smoking/vaping cessation hypnotherapy session, or 4 hours of fear and phobia hypnotherapy, aimed at safely reducing and overcoming specific fears (including fears of public speaking, presentations or exams anxiety)
  • Five 1-Hour Coaching Sessions (online) – building confidence and motivation, lowering procrastination, quieting the inner critic – these can be tailored to the persons specifications

- https://www.instagram.com/marta_lewin/

A 2 night Air BNB Stay in Lympstone item
£4.99

Starting bid

A 2 night break at a 5 Star rated Air BNB studio in Lympstone.

https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/1077420156877188537?adults=1&check_in=2026-01-15&check_out=2026-01-17&search_mode=regular_search&source_impression_id=p3_1764255422_P3Z_TgprDbxi7jag&previous_page_section_name=1000&federated_search_id=9b218b43-e9ea-4108-9822-a5ad9a4a155a

Rated within the top 5% oh homes listed on Air BNB, this is usually booked out for over £370 for 2 nights! Kindly donated by The Clements family.

10 session pass at Hotpod yoga worth £120 item
£4.99

Starting bid

"A yoga experience that takes you a million miles from the everyday – right on your doorstep" 10 sessions generously donated by Hotpod Yoga and worth £120!

https://hotpodyoga.com/

A Camping break at Pooh Cottage, Budleigh item
£4.99

Starting bid

Nestled in the rolling East Devon countryside and only a short drive but also within walking distance from the town centre of Budleigh Salterton, Pooh Cottage is set within 8 acres of an area of outstanding natural beauty. Enjoy a camping break kindly donated by Pooh Cottage - www.poohcottage.co.uk

3 X PT sessions at The Vault gym, Winslade Park item
£4.99

Starting bid

Plan to succeed in the gym with 3 PT sessions kindly donated by Kate Davey of the Vault Gym

https://winsladepark.com/solutions/the-vault-gym/

A Luxury Hamper from Prestige Hampers worth £125! item
£4.99

Starting bid

A beautiful Traditional Gift Basket hamper from Prestige Hampers which includes your favourite festive treats!

An amazing prize generously donated by Workwell Contractor Solutions Ltd:

https://workwellcontractorsolutions.com/

Bicton International Horse Trials - Family pass item
£4.99

Starting bid

A family pass to the International Horse Trials at Bicton Arena, May 2026 - Tickets haven't even been released yet so get yours before they go live. Generously donated by Bicton Arena and worth circa £50 https://bicton-arena.co.uk/events/

Talisker "Special reserves" Single Malt worth over £90! item
£4.99

Starting bid

A wee dram in time for Christmas? How about a drop of Talisker Special reserves, RRP almost £100! Thanks to the team at Orbital Services! https://www.orbitalservices.co.uk/

An iBounce Voucher item
£4.99

Starting bid

Bounce your cares away at iBounce with this voucher for one free session kindly donated by iBounce Exeter

https://i-bounce.co.uk/exeter-trampoline-park

A £25 voucher for The Climbing Hangar, Exeter item
£4.99

Starting bid

Don't hang around or you may miss this!

A £25 voucher generously donated by the Climbing Hangar

https://www.theclimbinghangar.com/locations/exeter

A £50 Voucher for the Blue Ball Inn, Clyst St Mary item
£4.99

Starting bid

Treat yourself or give the gift of £50 to spend on the amazing menu at the Blue Ball Exeter!

Kindly donated by the Blue Ball Inn

https://blueballpub.co.uk/

A £65 voucher and a PT session at Exeter Health Massage item
£4.99

Starting bid

Massage and a PT Session? Yes please!

A £65 voucher and a Personal Training session to the value of £50 generously donated by Exeter Health Massage clinic.

https://www.exeterhealthmassage.co.uk/


A professional photography session for House sale item
£4.99

Starting bid

Robert Williams have kindly donated a professional property photography session. Whether you are thinking of selling or would just like some lovely pictures of your home, this lot is for you - valued at £135...

https://www.robertwilliams.co.uk/

A 6 week term of Pilates classes at Exe Pilates item
£4.99

Starting bid

Start the new year the right way with this course of 6 Pilates Classes from Exe Pilates worth £84!

Kindly donated by Exe Pilates

https://exepilates.co.uk/

Diggerland entry ticket item
£4.99

Starting bid

Entry for one to Diggerland, the UK's only Construction theme park worth £38! (Gate price 2025.)

Diggerland is now closed for 2025 and re-opens in February.

www.diggerland.com


£10 e-voucher for Cherry Tree Preserves item
£4.99

Starting bid

A £10 e-voucher towards your next purchase of delicious & award winning Chutneys, Marmalades, preserves and cheese available online at www.cherrytreepreserves.co.uk

A greatly appreciated donation from Cherry Tree preserves.

Exeter Gin distillery tour & tasting for 2 item
£4.99

Starting bid

Sample multi-award winning gin during an afternoon tour of the distillery and and Gin tasting at Exeter Gin's Distillery in Teignmouth - this great prize for 2 is worth £80! www.exetergin.com

A course of empowering Dance classes at "Heels with Harley" item
£4.99

Starting bid

1 month of lyrical contemporary dance sessions at Heels with Harley. Valued at £40 & kindly donated by Harley: https://www.heelswithharley.com/workshops

Family cruise for 2 adults & 2 children item
£4.99

Starting bid

Choose from a variety of local cruise options with a family cruise voucher for 2 adults and 2 children worth £40 & kindly donated by Stuart Line Cruises

https://www.stuartlinecruises.co.uk/

6 x Dance lessons for 2 at Seorsin School of Irish Dance item
£4.99

Starting bid

A course of 6 lessons for 2 people warmly donated by the team at Seorsin School of Irish Dance and worth over £100!

https://www.facebook.com/p/Seoirs%C3%ADn-School-of-Irish-Dance-100094581841591/


A Gutter, Window and Fascia clean from Clean Finish! item
£4.99

Starting bid

Who said you need to wait until Spring to clean up? Clean Finish Window service have generously donated a Gutter, Window & Fascia clean worth £120!

https://www.facebook.com/cleanfinishdevon/?locale=en_GB

6 week online Ladies PT course item
£4.99

Starting bid

Struggling to get motivated? How about a 6 week, Online Ladies' PT course, generously donated from Live Well with Laura and valued at £179!

https://www.facebook.com/Lauramolenpt/about?locale=en_GB


5 Pilates Reformer classes from Studio PIlates worth £105! item
£4.99

Starting bid

Looking to make a change in the new year? perhaps reform your routine? Check out this course of 5 Pilates Reformer classes available.

Kindly donated by the team at Studio Pilates, Exeter worth £105!

https://www.studiopilates.com/studios/exeter/



60 Minute Thermal spa suite and prosecco experience item
£4.99

Starting bid

Treat yourself and another, or give the gift of relaxation with a 60 minute thermal spa session with Prosecco for 2 at Spa Maroc, generously donated by the Hartnoll Hotel, Tiverton valued at £80

https://hartnollhotel.uk/



20 Hours of Grappling coaching at City Fresh Grappling item
£4.99

Starting bid

Established in 2023, City Fresh Grappling was formed with the sole purpose of promoting the sport of BJJ and they've generously donated a course of ‍20 hours of coaching & a free club rash guard valued at £125.

https://www.cityfreshgrappling.co.uk/


£50 off your food bill at Crave item
£4.99

Starting bid

Hungry? Satisfy your cravings with £50 off your total food bill at Crave Restaurant, Exeter - generously donated by Crave.

https://craverestaurant.co.uk/en

5 Session pass at Hotpod Yoga worth £65 item
£4.99

Starting bid

"A yoga experience that takes you a million miles from the everyday – right on your doorstep" - try it now with 5 sessions generously donated by Hotpod Yoga and worth £65!

https://hotpodyoga.com/

A Signed Ladies Exeter Chiefs rugby top item
£4.99

Starting bid

A signed Ladies Exeter Chiefs top - a great gift for super fans!

Kindly donated by RGB Recruitment Limited

https://rgbrec.co.uk/

Cut, Blow dry & treatment at Energy Hair at Dart's Farm item
£4.99

Starting bid

A voucher for a cut, blow dry and treatment with Nathan at Energy Hair with a value of £110. 

Generously donated by Energy Hair

https://energyhair.com/

Gel Manicure from Heather Dennis Beauty, North Tawton item
£4.99

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone else with a Gel Manicure - Generously donated by Heather Dennis for use in the North Tawton salon https://www.facebook.com/heatherdennisbeauty/

A Massage voucher for Beauty at Seventeen, Exeter item
£4.99

Starting bid

Beauty at Seventeen warmly await the winner of their donated Massage Voucher worth £50

https://www.facebook.com/Beautyatseventeen/

A pair of entries for The Nello 2026 (60 or 100 miles) item
£4.99

Starting bid

A pair of entries into next year's Nello event (60 or 100 miles) worth £100 (based on standard entry fees) - heart-warmingly donated by the team at Force

https://forcecancercharity.co.uk/nello/

3 premium bottles of Alcohol donated by Brown's Brasserie item
£4.99

Starting bid

Brown's Brasserie have kindly donated a trio of premium bottles in time for Christmas including Palmer Champagne, Chablis, Love Leoube worth £109

https://www.browns-restaurants.co.uk/restaurants/southwest/exeter#/

A stay at Whately Hall hotel with Champagne & Breakfast! item
£4.99

Starting bid

Enjoy a night of luxury during this stay at Whately Hall Hotel, with breakfast & champagne included! Kindly donated by Countrywide Hotels and worth over £120!

https://whatelyhall.co.uk/

"Back to basics" Dance sessions at Heels with Harley item
£4.99

Starting bid

1 month of back to basics heels sessions with Heels with Harley and to the value of £40! Kindly donated by Heels with Harley: https://www.heelswithharley.com/workshops

A 4 ball at Bovey Castle Golf course worth circa £200! item
£4.99

Starting bid

Bovey Castle is great for those looking to experience a one-of-a-kind golfing experience.

Keen to share their Championship Golf course, the team at Bovey Castle have generously donated a 4 ball for auction worth circa £200 depending on the time of year.

https://www.boveycastle.com/golf/

£20 voucher for Fordmore Farm shop item
£4.99

Starting bid

A £20 voucher to spend on delicious goods at the Fordmore Farm Shop, generously donated by Fordmore Farm Shop.

https://www.fordmorefarmshop.co.uk/

3 course Sunday lunch for 4 with wine item
£4.99

Starting bid

3 course Sunday lunch for 4 with wine at the incredible Jack in the green inn - this yummy lot is valued at £186!

Generously donated by the Jack in the Green inn.

https://www.jackinthegreen.uk.com/

30 minute Golf Lesson with Video analysis item
£4.99

Starting bid

A 30 minute Golf lesson delivered by Stuart Barrett, PGA at Bovey Tracey Golf Club, the lesson will include  Video Analysis Trackman Data, Hack Motion Data and What's App Data and After Lesson Re Cap - Valued at £35 and kindly donated by Stuart Barrett.

 

4 ball at Exeter Golf & Country Club item
£4.99

Starting bid

Generously donated by Devon Contractors www.devoncontractors.co.uk - a 4 ball at the stunning & highly desired Exeter Golf & Country club where there's a waiting list for membership.

This lot is worth £240 and would make an incredible Christmas gift!

A Tesco Festive Sweet treats hamper! item
£1.99

Starting bid

Indulge your sweet tooth with festive treats including Chocolates & biscuits!

Kindly donated by Tesco Exmouth - www.tesco.com

