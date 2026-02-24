FoRSA Bingo Night 2026

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About this event
Liss
Ticket to enter. This includes bingo dabber and 1 card for Small Game 1.
Buy this ticket to get a card for each of the remaining 4 bingo games for the evening. Plus a bonus card for any small game.
Bingo Card for Big Game 2
Bingo Card for Small Game 3
Bingo Card for Big Game 4
Bingo Card for Small Game 5
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