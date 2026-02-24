Friends of Rake School Association
Friends of Rake School Association has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Friends of Rake School Association

Hosted by

Friends of Rake School Association

About this event

Sales closed

FoRSA Bingo Night 2026

Rake Village Hall

Liss

Compulsory - General Admission
£5

Ticket to enter. This includes bingo dabber and 1 card for Small Game 1.


Bingo Card for Games 2-5 (plus bonus card for a small game)
£15

Buy this ticket to get a card for each of the remaining 4 bingo games for the evening. Plus a bonus card for any small game.

Bingo Card for Big Game 2
£7

Bingo Card for Big Game 2

Bingo Card for Small Game 3
£1

Bingo Card for Small Game 3

Bingo Card for Big Game 4
£7

Bingo Card for Big Game 4

Bingo Card for Small Game 5
£1

Bingo Card for Small Game 5

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!