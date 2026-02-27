FOTC Silent Auction Summer 2026

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Starting bid
2 free learn happy lessons (excluding 11+).
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£20 giftcard from Cook!
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Allstars Academy are delighted to donate four classes of your choice!
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Inspire creative learning and play with Yoto. Yoto puts kids in control of an inspiring world of audio. Our award-winning audio players let kids aged 3-12+ explore over 1,000 audiobook titles without a screen. There's everything from Roald Dahl to Tom Flecher, Yoga, Meditation and Sleep content as well as hours of free best-in-class kids podcasts and ad free radio stations. No microphones. No camera. No ads. With countless features for day and night, Yoto is so much more than a storyteller.
The prize will include a Yoto Player (£89.99), an Adventure Jacket (£24.99) and a bundle of 10+ middle school age-appropriate cards.
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Chef Sara Marshall has donated a Ready Steady Cook day for the auction. Up to 6 people can come to her house with £5 of ingredients each (and perhaps some wine too?) and we whip up a meal. It's great fun.
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Family Health and Wellbeing Specialist Mari Craig is offering a free basic plan worth £99! A practical, supportive starting point for families wanting simple, achievable nutrition changes.
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Be head for the day with Mrs Daily!
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Be a librarian for the day!
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Movie night in school one Friday after school for a class.
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Miss Minter has volunteered for a child to be Miss Minter for the day and run Forest School and PE.
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Mrs Randall has volunteered to do a picnic and park one lunch for 6 children
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Father and son combo haircut worth £60
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Paris Saint Germain FC / Clown Skateboards studio prototype football with Banksy logo pattern & Tote bag, stickers and stand worth £180 from Sunil Pawar Studio. www.sunilpawar.co.uk
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£60 giftcard
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Hamper items worth £20 from Gail's
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The prize is worth £31.90 (2x tickets) and lasts 1 year to the date of issue (expiry is 2/3/27).
It is applicable to both standard 2 hour Off-Peak (weekdays only) and 1 hour Peak sessions.
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Farm pass for Church Farm Ardeley. Admits up to 5 people. Please present this voucher at the Farm Shop on arrival. Please note this voucher can not be used during seasonal events such as Easter, Halloween and Christmas. Valid until End : AUGUST 2026
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Photo session is 45 mins on location and with that you receive one digital file.
All photos are uploaded to an online gallery for the winner to choose and can purchase more if they would like.
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The club can offer a family matchday mascot package. That includes entry to a league game for the family (two adults, kids go free anyway), the kids will be given the chance to lead the team out as mascots on the day, and we'll include two replica shirts for the kids, and two scarves for the adults.
Starting bid
Giant epic dragon!
This multi coloured dragon is 3D printed an 110cm long! A priceless item.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!