The Friends of Thomas Coram School
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The Friends of Thomas Coram School

About this event

Sales closed

FOTC Silent Auction Summer 2026

Pick-up location

Berkhamsted HP4 2RP, UK

Learn Happy lessons item
Learn Happy lessons
£15

Starting bid

2 free learn happy lessons (excluding 11+).

Cook giftcard item
Cook giftcard
£5

Starting bid

£20 giftcard from Cook!

Four classes from Allstars Academy item
Four classes from Allstars Academy
£10

Starting bid

Allstars Academy are delighted to donate four classes of your choice!

Yoto player and cards item
Yoto player and cards item
Yoto player and cards
£30

Starting bid

Inspire creative learning and play with Yoto. Yoto puts kids in control of an inspiring world of audio. Our award-winning audio players let kids aged 3-12+ explore over 1,000 audiobook titles without a screen. There's everything from Roald Dahl to Tom Flecher, Yoga, Meditation and Sleep content as well as hours of free best-in-class kids podcasts and ad free radio stations. No microphones. No camera. No ads. With countless features for day and night, Yoto is so much more than a storyteller.


The prize will include a Yoto Player (£89.99), an Adventure Jacket (£24.99) and a bundle of 10+ middle school age-appropriate cards.

Ready Steady Cook! item
Ready Steady Cook!
£30

Starting bid

Chef Sara Marshall has donated a Ready Steady Cook day for the auction. Up to 6 people can come to her house with £5 of ingredients each (and perhaps some wine too?) and we whip up a meal. It's great fun.

Nutrition Coaching item
Nutrition Coaching
£10

Starting bid

Family Health and Wellbeing Specialist Mari Craig is offering a free basic plan worth £99! A practical, supportive starting point for families wanting simple, achievable nutrition changes.

  • Fill in an intake form before our call so I can tailor my advice to your needs.
  • Spend 90 minutes with me on a 121 support call where we go through your current situation, talk through challenges, and explore strategies that work for you and your family.
  • Receive detailed feedback with actionable items, for example: Meal and snack ideas, simple balanced-plate guidance, tailored nutrient recommendations, practical strategies for calmer, more confident mealtimes.
  • Receive a 20 minute check-in call a few weeks after our session, where we can evaluate and tweak what you are doing.


Head for the day item
Head for the day
£10

Starting bid

Be head for the day with Mrs Daily!

Librarian for the day item
Librarian for the day
£10

Starting bid

Be a librarian for the day!

Movie night with Mrs Daily item
Movie night with Mrs Daily
£30

Starting bid

Movie night in school one Friday after school for a class.

Be Miss Minter for the Day! item
Be Miss Minter for the Day!
£20

Starting bid

Miss Minter has volunteered for a child to be Miss Minter for the day and run Forest School and PE.

Picnic with Mrs Randall item
Picnic with Mrs Randall
£20

Starting bid

Mrs Randall has volunteered to do a picnic and park one lunch for 6 children

Secret Barber Club
£15

Starting bid

Father and son combo haircut worth £60

Art Work item
Art Work item
Art Work item
Art Work
£20

Starting bid

Paris Saint Germain FC / Clown Skateboards studio prototype football with Banksy logo pattern & Tote bag, stickers and stand worth £180 from Sunil Pawar Studio. www.sunilpawar.co.uk

Kings Arms Giftcard item
Kings Arms Giftcard
£10

Starting bid

£60 giftcard

Gail's hamper item
Gail's hamper
£5

Starting bid

Hamper items worth £20 from Gail's

Ninja Warrior item
Ninja Warrior
£10

Starting bid

The prize is worth £31.90 (2x tickets) and lasts 1 year to the date of issue (expiry is 2/3/27).

It is applicable to both standard 2 hour Off-Peak (weekdays only) and 1 hour Peak sessions.

Farm Passes item
Farm Passes
£5

Starting bid

Farm pass for Church Farm Ardeley. Admits up to 5 people. Please present this voucher at the Farm Shop on arrival. Please note this voucher can not be used during seasonal events such as Easter, Halloween and Christmas. Valid until End : AUGUST 2026

Family Photo Session!
£20

Starting bid

Photo session is 45 mins on location and with that you receive one digital file.

All photos are uploaded to an online gallery for the winner to choose and can purchase more if they would like.

Family matchday mascot package for Berkhamsted FC item
Family matchday mascot package for Berkhamsted FC
£30

Starting bid

The club can offer a family matchday mascot package. That includes entry to a league game for the family (two adults, kids go free anyway), the kids will be given the chance to lead the team out as mascots on the day, and we'll include two replica shirts for the kids, and two scarves for the adults.

Giant Dragon! item
Giant Dragon! item
Giant Dragon!
£20

Starting bid

Giant epic dragon!

This multi coloured dragon is 3D printed an 110cm long! A priceless item.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!