FOTC Silent Auction Summer 2026

Inspire creative learning and play with Yoto. Yoto puts kids in control of an inspiring world of audio. Our award-winning audio players let kids aged 3-12+ explore over 1,000 audiobook titles without a screen. There's everything from Roald Dahl to Tom Flecher, Yoga, Meditation and Sleep content as well as hours of free best-in-class kids podcasts and ad free radio stations. No microphones. No camera. No ads. With countless features for day and night, Yoto is so much more than a storyteller.





The prize will include a Yoto Player (£89.99), an Adventure Jacket (£24.99) and a bundle of 10+ middle school age-appropriate cards.