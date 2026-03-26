FOTLS Shop

Children are to wear uniform on disco day and bring in their change of clothing if their class is a part of the in school disco. Time will be given to change. Water bottles should be brought to the disco as cool water will be available for refill.





Online ticket pre-sales to close 10 days prior at 11:59pm on Tuesday 2 June to allow for administrative tasks by volunteers and to ensure the proper amount of headsets have been ordered for the event. Should additional tickets become available then the shop will reopen the item. Disco ticket is inclusive of the event, squash, crisps in choice of flavour, & unlimited water. Quiet space available to colour, lego, or read.





Only children with paid or sponsored tickets will be admitted to the disco.





Please email [email protected] if you require a sponsorship or any further accommodations.