Foundations 2026

About this event
Felixstowe Rd, Ipswich IP3 8UH, UK
Full access to worship, main teaching from Jamie Southcombe, a range of seminars, and dedicated time for fellowship. A complete day of encouragement, equipping, and connection.
This year Tom Mawson is leading Foundations: Youth, creating a welcoming space where young people in Year 7 to Year 13 explore the Bible, grow in faith, and build strong foundations for life.
Foundations Kids is our children’s programme for Reception to Year 6, offering Bible teaching, fun activities, and games in a safe, caring environment where children can discover God’s love.
A warm, welcoming space for our youngest children, led this year by Helen Blight. The crèche will be fully staffed during all teaching sessions and seminars so you can leave your little one if you would like.
A live video feed from the main room will be available for parents who need to step out with their little ones.
(Under 1's will need to be accompanied by their parent or carer)
