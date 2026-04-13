FOW Funderworld

Enter our raffle for a chance to win 4x Ultimate Thrills Wristbands at Funderworld!

This awesome prize has been generously donated by Funderworld.



- Valid for one use between 2nd April until 4th May 2026. (Closed 20,21,22, 27,28,29)

- Winner will receive the voucher via email

- Voucher will be exchanged for four ultimate thrills wristbands, giving you access to unlimited rides for four hours.

- Durdham Downs, Bristol, BS9 1FG



