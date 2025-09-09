A Season for Change party - FPL Fundraiser

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About this event
£
For the price of a coffee, you can help us get closer to our goal to upgrade our Slack community and have all information be available forever.
For the price of just 1 lunch-time special pizza given to engineers when they're having a rough time, you can fund a whole month for the FPL team to have a great time with our wikis (we're a Notion team :) )
For the price of one night out at the movies (for 1 person, hello 2025), you can pay for someone's place in various courses that we get access to as a community! Our course offering in 2025 allowed 40 people access to the 6-week Confidence Course hosted by Upfront: https://www.weareupfront.com/charity-bond
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!