France Quarry Green Space Silent Auction

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ICA, Easton Shopping Centre, Easton, Portland DT5 1EB, UK
Starting bid
Original artwork by Lyn Kirkland
Usual gallery price: £250
Size of artwork: 30 x 30cm
Size with frame: 45 x 45cm
Painted on wood using encaustic wax and oil pigment, the surface is very textured.
Wood frame with 5cm rebate. Outside edge painted a mid grey, rebate white.
A view along the path to Little France quarry on a clear Autumn Day when the sky is deep vibrant blue, sharpening the green foliage and throwing long purple shadows. This artwork is one of five in a series about the ‘trees’ on Portland. Historical views of the Isle of Portland often highlight its lack of tree cover; the barren landscapes carved in stone. I wanted to highlight those areas where precious trees thrive and should be protected. Little France Quarry being one of those locations.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Lyn Kirkland Living and working on the Isle of Portland in Dorset, Lyn works primarily with fine art encaustic wax. First used by the ancient Greeks and Egyptians, Lyn discovered and fell in love with the medium upon returning to study at Weymouth College as a mature student in 2012. Her work has developed since this first introduction, encompassing themes related to the unique geology of Portland. From climate and environmental issues to personal observations responding to family, personal history, and memory. She exhibits both locally and internationally and is a member of the International Encaustic Artists organisation (IEA), Dorset Visual Artists and Artwey CIC.
A highly rated tutor, she has taught and mentored artists and photographers from across the World in the unusual techniques of working with molten beeswax & damar resin. She offers personal workshops in her studio for beginners and experienced artists.
@lynkirklandart
Starting bid
Original oil painting on plaster by Amanda Wallwork
Usual Gallery price £450
Size: 11 x 16 x 1cm
Framed size: 21 x 26cm
Oil paint graphite and plaster on board.
Framed in white painted box frame with glass
Lost Field 502 – Kingbarrow is part of a series exploring Portland’s lost landscapes, drawing on the island’s pastoral, pre‑quarrying past and mapping a terrain from a time before much of the original grassland was removed and farming became untenable.
Kingbarrow, once the site of a prehistoric tomb, is shown on the 1841 tithe map as being divided into multiple narrow strips of arable land, with strip 502 recorded as owned by William Weston and occupied by Jonathan Lano. Today it is a rocky tumble of quarry waste turned nature reserve, its stone now part of some fine building elsewhere in the world. As quarries are abandoned and their voids reclaimed, new landscapes are formed. With this project we have a chance to ensure the new landscapes formed in France Quarry are protected and maintained for the benefit of people and nature.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Amanda is an artist and curator, founding Director and former Artistic Director of b‑side, specialising in environmental and heritage projects. Her practice is driven by an ongoing enquiry into landscape - a search for deeper understanding beyond the purely aesthetic. Through drawing, painting, mapping, and installation, her work explores ways of seeing the unseen and reinterpreting data, aiming to reveal what is not immediately apparent and what cannot always be perceived on the surface.
@amanda_wallwork
Starting bid
Large wooden mosaic bowl by David Nicholls
Usual gallery price £250
Size: W 46cm x L 65cm x D 10cm
The bowl itself was hand carved by a local craftsman from timber foraged from Dorset woodland. I have inlaid it with hand cut glass tiles and mirror pieces in an abstract style that represents the land it came from e.g. Forest, fields and lake. I feel it is fitting piece that connects with the effort to save our local green space and happy to donate it to raise money towards this worthy cause.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
David works from his studio in Portland producing unique hand finished sculpture in a variety of materials. Sculpture over the years has ranged from one off hand carved original pieces in stone and wood and small editions cast in bronze and aluminium to large pieces for a garden setting. His work encompasses themes such as growth, vitality and nature using carving, modelling and casting techniques whilst exploring a diverse variety of materials. After a trip to Barcelona many years back David’s work took on a whole new direction. Inspired by the masterful architectural work of Anton Gaudi David’s work took on a whole new direction. He had already been using found objects combined with clay to make cast textural reliefs but by using a combination of mixed Tesserae, ranging from glass tiles and Dismantled costume jewellery to broken ceramic tiles and semi precious stones. He delights in repurposing objects that would normally be stuck in a drawer for years or end up thrown away. You could say David is hooked on this ancient form of art and the beauty of Mosaic.
https://www.whitestonesportland.com/david-nicholls-mosaic-sculptor-artist-portland-dorset
@davidnichollsart
Starting bid
Original oil painting by Jon Adam
Usual gallery price: £675
Size of artwork:15 x 15cm
Framed size: 28.5 x 28.5cm
Oil on wood panel in floating mount, hand-painted frame made from limewood fitted with high-grade low-reflection glazing
One of a collection of Jon Adam’s early morning cloud studies
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Jon Adam’s unique style of painting has evolved over the many years he has worked with paint, influenced by the nature and light that surrounded him when growing up on an isolated private country estate in Cornwall. This had a profound effect on his identity and was the stimulus for his creativity.
@jonadam28
Starting bid
Spring Dawn, Portland Harbour from Belle Vue Road, Weymouth by Frances Hatch
Usual gallery price £1,900
Size: 28 x 61 x 1 cm
Framed size: 44 x 77 x 3 cm
Original painting using acrylics and earth pigments found on site.
“This piece was made outside. Portland Port floats in haze. Sunlight catches the willow on the left and the first young leaves on the oak to the right. The holm oak is densely dark against the sky in the foreground. The harbour is too full of dazzle to see properly. “
Plein air practice is core to what I make because it is experiences that occur out of doors ‘in nature’ that awake in me the desire to respond creatively. A site responsive attitude accurately identifies my stance: I am a participant in a conversation with the land. I respond rather than impose- working with what is given.
I use water based media (watercolour, acrylic and gouache) because of their solubility in water: rain, snow, humidity, wind, temperature all affect the way the materials respond to the support. I welcome their trace. By foraging and testing my environment for potential tools and pigments I’m getting to know it…that is important. I like to get to know a place and based on what it offers me, I can respond ‘in kind’… When I’ve identified pigments and tools on location I can then begin to work with them…find out what it is they like to do…what they resist. They become part of the piece. I bring my own contributions. We work together.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Born in the Isle of Ely, Cambridgeshire, I currently enjoy a studio on The Isle of Portland just behind the Chesil beach in Dorset, UK.
Both studio and home are a short walk from the Jurassic Coast, a UNESCO World Heritage Site recognised for its outstanding rocks, fossils and landforms.
Elected to The Royal Watercolour Society in 2022.
@franceshatch
Starting bid
Southern Hawker Dragonfly & Water Lily vessel by Tiffany Scull
Usual gallery price £280
12cm high
Hand thrown stoneware vessel carved and decorated with coloured slips and the technique of sgraffito. This piece is a one-off work of art. Please be aware this vessel will not hold water
All things in nature inspire Tiffanys work. She felt this piece would be a great addition to the auction and she loved carving and drawing on the dragonfly and waterlily flowers.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Tiffany has been specialising in the beautiful technique of sgraffito for over 20 years. Combining detailed drawings and elegantly thrown forms her work is unique and purchased by many collectors around the world.
https://www.tiffanyscullceramics.com/
@tiffanyscullceramics
Starting bid
Original pen and ink illustration on archival paper by Yollande Posthumus
Usual gallery price £450
Size: 60cm x 25cm framed
There are Plenty of Fish in the Sea is a whimsical, tongue-in-cheek take on the symbiotic relationship between Portland fishermen and the gulls who are never far from the action. The work is inspired by the fishermen still fishing off Chesil Beach.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Yollande is a Portland based multimedia artist, illustrator and writer who specialises in producing whimsical, satirical artwork that often tackles the complexities of modern life with a blend of humour and poignant commentary, using ink, pencil, gouache, oils and printmaking.
@yollandedoodles.com
Starting bid
Hand stitched textile by Carol Cruickshank
Usual gallery price: £250
Size: 48 x 38 cm
Framed size:63.5 x 51 cm
Wooden frame with glass.
I always like to imagine what it would be like to live in houses with special surroundings, and this is me imagining living overlooking Portland Bill, with our lovely cat Oscar still with us enjoying the view. I gave it the title " Best View in the House.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
From a stash of recycled, new, hand-dyed and remnant fabrics, I hand sew cheerful, vibrant and colourful land- and sea-scape collages of places that I love. I have lived on Portland for nearly 20 years and am inspired by the beauty that surrounds me. My designs are available as originals, prints, cards, placemats and coasters.
https://www.facebook.com/carolstextiles/
Starting bid
Rollers, Church Ope, Portland
Original painting by Edward Vine.
Usual gallery price: £850
Reserve price: £350
Size: h.33 x w.46cm
Acrylic on board, unframed.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Edward Vine, who today lives in Portland, was born under his aunt's kitchen table in Weymouth in 1943 during an air-raid. His grandfather was cox of Weymouth Lifeboats and his love of the sea was instilled when he was a young boy and was often seen sketching beside the picturesque harbour.
At 15 years old he became an apprentice to a local clockmakers and jewellers where he remained working for more than 25 years, while drawing and painting in his spare time. He turned to painting as a profession in the 1980's and, as well as exhibiting widely in both one-man and group shows, including at the prestigious Mall Galleries and the Royal Society of Marine Artists, he was also Artist-in Residence at “Max Gate”, Thomas Hardy’s Dorchester home, owned by the National Trust. His works feature in collections around the World, and have also been published in his book 'Edward Vine’s Dorset'.
To make an arrangement to view this work in person please call 07380 200043
Starting bid
On the Edge, Portland
Original painting by Edward Vine.
Usual gallery price £725
Reserve price: £350
Size: h.33 x w37cm
Acrylic on board, unframed.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Edward Vine, who today lives in Portland, was born under his aunt's kitchen table in Weymouth in 1943 during an air-raid. His grandfather was cox of Weymouth Lifeboats and his love of the sea was instilled when he was a young boy and was often seen sketching beside the picturesque harbour.
At 15 years old he became an apprentice to a local clockmakers and jewellers where he remained working for more than 25 years, while drawing and painting in his spare time. He turned to painting as a profession in the 1980's and, as well as exhibiting widely in both one-man and group shows, including at the prestigious Mall Galleries and the Royal Society of Marine Artists, he was also Artist-in Residence at “Max Gate”, Thomas Hardy’s Dorchester home, owned by the National Trust. His works feature in collections around the World, and have also been published in his book 'Edward Vine’s Dorset'.
To make an arrangement to view this work in person please call 07380 200043
Starting bid
Father & son, Lulworth (with Portland in the distance)
Original painting by Edward Vine.
Usual gallery price: £425
Reserve price: £250
Size: h.21 x w.24cm
Acrylic on board, unframed.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Edward Vine, who today lives in Portland, was born under his aunt's kitchen table in Weymouth in 1943 during an air-raid. His grandfather was cox of Weymouth Lifeboats and his love of the sea was instilled when he was a young boy and was often seen sketching beside the picturesque harbour.
At 15 years old he became an apprentice to a local clockmakers and jewellers where he remained working for more than 25 years, while drawing and painting in his spare time. He turned to painting as a profession in the 1980's and, as well as exhibiting widely in both one-man and group shows, including at the prestigious Mall Galleries and the Royal Society of Marine Artists, he was also Artist-in Residence at “Max Gate”, Thomas Hardy’s Dorchester home, owned by the National Trust. His works feature in collections around the World, and have also been published in his book 'Edward Vine’s Dorset'.
To make an arrangement to view this work in person please call 07380 200043
Starting bid
The Memory Stones
Original painting by Olivia Nurrish
Usual Gallery Price: £50
Reserve price: £30
Size: h 21x w 26 including frame
Oil painting in mottled dark grey and gilt frame
A delightful water-soluble oil painting created in situ.
Painted en plein air during Summer 2025. The long shadows of the memory stones in full sun, highlighting the monumentality of the stones as they sit at a high point overlooking Tout Quarry.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Olivia Nurrish took her art degree in the early 1970's, came back to painting in 2009 at the same time as founding Artwey to bring open studios to South Dorset. She discovered the delights of en Plein air recently and organises Artwey's outdoor painting programme and enjoys the challenge.
@olivianurrish
Starting bid
Pastel Mermaid
Original artwork by Charlie Pascoe
Usual gallery price £200
Size: 29.7 x 21
Framed size: 42 x 29.7 cm
An original artwork using acrylic ink and acrylic pens in a pale grey frame with ivory mount.
A vibrant, whimsical, sunset scene off the cost of Portland. The painting depicts two of the Islands mythical mermaids enjoying the sunset across the swirling surf. It is painted in Charlies recognisable style of a kaleidoscope of colours and patterns outlined in bold lines. In this illustration Charlie moved away from her signature black outlines to experiment with a softer white and overall pastel colour pallet.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Charlie is a young, disabled artist, born and bred on the Isle of Portland. She lives with a connective tissue disorder that causes multiple joint dislocations each day, chronic pain, problems with her skin, organ function and autonomic and nervous systems. Because of this she says, " I'm quite often stuck in my bedroom painting all the wonderful places I would like to be, but can't. So I always try to make my paintings hopeful, joyful, colourful designs that lift my spirits. I hope they make other people happy too".
This design was painted by Charlie sat at her desk, under the window in her bedroom that looks directly out over France Quarry. “I’m so pleased to support Future Portland’s efforts to protect France Quarry. Being able to see the beautiful green trees from my bed has helped me feel connected to the natural world, even when I haven’t been well enough to access it.”
@charlie_pasc0e.arts
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