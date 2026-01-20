France Quarry Green Space Silent Auction

Original artwork by Lyn Kirkland

Usual gallery price: £250

Size of artwork: 30 x 30cm

Size with frame: 45 x 45cm

Painted on wood using encaustic wax and oil pigment, the surface is very textured.

Wood frame with 5cm rebate. Outside edge painted a mid grey, rebate white.

A view along the path to Little France quarry on a clear Autumn Day when the sky is deep vibrant blue, sharpening the green foliage and throwing long purple shadows. This artwork is one of five in a series about the ‘trees’ on Portland. Historical views of the Isle of Portland often highlight its lack of tree cover; the barren landscapes carved in stone. I wanted to highlight those areas where precious trees thrive and should be protected. Little France Quarry being one of those locations.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Lyn Kirkland Living and working on the Isle of Portland in Dorset, Lyn works primarily with fine art encaustic wax. First used by the ancient Greeks and Egyptians, Lyn discovered and fell in love with the medium upon returning to study at Weymouth College as a mature student in 2012. Her work has developed since this first introduction, encompassing themes related to the unique geology of Portland. From climate and environmental issues to personal observations responding to family, personal history, and memory. She exhibits both locally and internationally and is a member of the International Encaustic Artists organisation (IEA), Dorset Visual Artists and Artwey CIC.

A highly rated tutor, she has taught and mentored artists and photographers from across the World in the unusual techniques of working with molten beeswax & damar resin. She offers personal workshops in her studio for beginners and experienced artists.

www.lynkirklandart.artweb.com

@lynkirklandart