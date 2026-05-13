Sacred Heart Primary School N20 PTFA

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Sacred Heart Primary School N20 PTFA

About this event

Learn freestyle football with STEVE GRAY!

1pm -1.20pm: Freestyle Football Masterclass
£6

Learn amazing football tricks, juggling skills and freestyle moves from professional freestyler Steve Gray.


Please ensure that you arrive on time for your session!

1.20pm -1.40pm: Freestyle Football Masterclass
£6

Learn amazing football tricks, juggling skills and freestyle moves from professional freestyler Steve Gray.


Please ensure that you arrive on time for your session!

1.40pm - 2pm: Freestyle Football Masterclass
£6

Learn amazing football tricks, juggling skills and freestyle moves from professional freestyler Steve Gray.


Please ensure that you arrive on time for your session!

2.20pm - 2.40pm: Freestyle Football Masterclass
£6

Learn amazing football tricks, juggling skills and freestyle moves from professional freestyler Steve Gray.


Please ensure that you arrive on time for your session!

2.40pm - 3pm: Freestyle Football Masterclass
£6

Learn amazing football tricks, juggling skills and freestyle moves from professional freestyler Steve Gray.


Please ensure that you arrive on time for your session!

3pm - 3.20pm: Freestyle Football Masterclass
£6

Learn amazing football tricks, juggling skills and freestyle moves from professional freestyler Steve Gray.


Please ensure that you arrive on time for your session!

3.20pm - 3.40pm: Freestyle Football Masterclass
£6

Learn amazing football tricks, juggling skills and freestyle moves from professional freestyler Steve Gray.


Please ensure that you arrive on time for your session!

3.40pm - 4pm: Freestyle Football Masterclass
£6

Learn amazing football tricks, juggling skills and freestyle moves from professional freestyler Steve Gray.


Please ensure that you arrive on time for your session!

4pm - 4.20pm: Freestyle Football Masterclass
£6

Learn amazing football tricks, juggling skills and freestyle moves from professional freestyler Steve Gray.


Please ensure that you arrive on time for your session!

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