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Friends 4 CADS

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Friends 4 CADS Silent Auction

Rotai Home Massage Chair item
Rotai Home Massage Chair
£100

Starting bid

Rotai Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair RRP £999 from Amazon. Donated by Vic Shenton and John Spencer. 22 Programmes with Heat. 24 Fixed Massage Nodes, Back, Neck and Foot Massage Recliner. Grey colour.

Iris Noise Cancelling Headphones item
Iris Noise Cancelling Headphones
£50

Starting bid

Top of the range Noise Cancelling Headphones by Iris RRP £400. White Colour. Donated by Rob Reng.

6 Weeks Group Personal Training Challenge item
6 Weeks Group Personal Training Challenge
£50

Starting bid

6 Weeks Group Personal Training Challenge worth £250. Donated by Powerhouse Performance Club. Located in Thame.

Era Clinic Facial item
Era Clinic Facial
£25

Starting bid

Facial at Era Clinic in Thame worth £195. Donated by Era Skin and Laser Clinic. Treat yourself to a luxury treatment at Era.

Case of Martin Miller's Premium Gin item
Case of Martin Miller's Premium Gin
£25

Starting bid

Case of Martin Miller's Premium Gin worth £200. Donated by Martin Miller's Gin. Martin Miller’s Original Gin is distilled in England and mixed with Icelandic Water.

60 minute PT Session with Lotus Fitness item
60 minute PT Session with Lotus Fitness
£10

Starting bid

60 minute Personal Training Session with Luciana from Lotus Fitness worth £50.

3 Group Yoga Sessions item
3 Group Yoga Sessions
£10

Starting bid

Attend 3 Group Yoga Sessions of Yoga with Illona worth £39. Donated by Yoga with Illona. Sessions held on Monday or Friday for 1 hour in Cuddington.

3 Hours Hire of Chearsley Village Hall item
3 Hours Hire of Chearsley Village Hall
£20

Starting bid

Hire of Chearsley Village Hall for 3 Hours worth £90. Donated by Chearsley Parish Council. Host an event or party at the hall.

Signed England Rugby Shirt item
Signed England Rugby Shirt
£10

Starting bid

Signed England Rugby Shirt Donated to Dinton School.

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