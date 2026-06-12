Friends 4 CADS Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Rotai Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair RRP £999 from Amazon. Donated by Vic Shenton and John Spencer. 22 Programmes with Heat. 24 Fixed Massage Nodes, Back, Neck and Foot Massage Recliner. Grey colour.
Starting bid
Top of the range Noise Cancelling Headphones by Iris RRP £400. White Colour. Donated by Rob Reng.
Starting bid
6 Weeks Group Personal Training Challenge worth £250. Donated by Powerhouse Performance Club. Located in Thame.
Starting bid
Facial at Era Clinic in Thame worth £195. Donated by Era Skin and Laser Clinic. Treat yourself to a luxury treatment at Era.
Starting bid
Case of Martin Miller's Premium Gin worth £200. Donated by Martin Miller's Gin. Martin Miller’s Original Gin is distilled in England and mixed with Icelandic Water.
Starting bid
60 minute Personal Training Session with Luciana from Lotus Fitness worth £50.
Starting bid
Attend 3 Group Yoga Sessions of Yoga with Illona worth £39. Donated by Yoga with Illona. Sessions held on Monday or Friday for 1 hour in Cuddington.
Starting bid
Hire of Chearsley Village Hall for 3 Hours worth £90. Donated by Chearsley Parish Council. Host an event or party at the hall.
Starting bid
Signed England Rugby Shirt Donated to Dinton School.
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