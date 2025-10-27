Friends of Badgemore School (FOBS) shop

Offered by
A papercut based on F Scott Fitzgerald's character Daisy from the Great Gatsby.
Part of my 'Misunderstood and Much Maligned Mademoiselles of Literature' collection... I also have more of these lovely ladies in the pipeline!
This papercut has been scanned in and then screen printed for a beautiful vibrant finish.
20% of the sale of this item will be given to FOBS.
This papercut is based on the lovely Penelope, Odysseus' poor wife who kept everything together while her husband was off galivanting. Part of my 'Much Misunderstood and Maligned Mademoiselles of Literature' collection.... rest assured, there are more of these lovely ladies in the pipeline!
Penelope is often depicted as a weak woman who drifted about her palace, waiting for her husband's return. In reality she was resilient and silently strong.
This print is one I often gift to my female friends who need a dose of feminism.
Originally a papercut before being scanned in and screen printed.
20% of the sale of this item will be given to FOBS.
This print was originally made for a friend after the birth of their beautiful daughter, but it is a piece that makes a wonderful gift for many an occasion- birthdays, baby showers, Mothers' Day...
This print started life as a papercut, before being scanned in and screen printed in a vibrant peppermint green.
20% of the sale of this item will be given to FOBS.
Do you have a bearded beauty in your life? Or maybe you love anything with a nautical nod?
One day I'd love this in my seaside cottage, but for the time being I've popped this Cornish fisherman in a frame and hung him on the landing wall...
Printed on lovely textured card and is also a fine companion to the 'Beautiful Soul' print, also available through the FOBS online shop (hurrah!)
40% of the sale of this print will go directly to FOBS.
I love a nautical inspired piece, and this piece is perfect for beach combers and gentle souls. I have this lovely lady in a frame hanging next to her rugged fisherman friend "Ahoy!" (see previous piece for sale!!)
Printed on lovely textured, thick card.
40% of the sale of this item will be given to FOBS.
A sweet little card perfect for gardeners and nature lovers.
Left blank inside for your own message.
40% of the sale of this item will be given to FOBS.
A sweet little card perfect for nature lovers and dreamers alike. The prompt for this card was the word 'abundance', and nothing fills my heart more than holding a bunch of flowers from a garden I've worked in.
Printed on lovely thick, slightly textured, matte card. Left blank inside for your own message.
40% of the sale of this item will be given to FOBS.
Peace and Yuletide love- what more could you wish for everyone at Christmas?
Printed on lovely thick and slightly textured matte card. Left blank inside for your own message.
20% of the sale of this item will be given to FOBS.
20% of sales from this card will also go to The Red Cross Gaza Appeal.
A bright card for Christmas, but one that focuses on peace and hop.
Printed on lovely thick matte card which has a slight texture. Left blank inside for your own message.
20% of sales from this card will be given to FOBS.
20% of sales from this card will also go to The Red Cross Gaza Appeal.
"All the flowers of tomorrow are in the seeds of today" the upbeat message of this card is meant to remind the recipient that, despite the patience it requires, great things are on the way!
Originally this piece started as a papercut, before being scanned in and colours chosen. Printed on lovely matte, slightly textured card. Left blank inside for your own message.
20% of sales from this card will be given to FOBS.
This card is for the beach lovers and sea frolickers.
Originally this piece started as a papercut, before being scanned in and colours chosen. Printed on a lovely matte, slightly textured card. Left blank inside for your own message.
20% of sales from this card will be given to FOBS.
This one of a kind necklace features high quality red chilli lampwork beads, blue, white and silver glass beads and crystals and sterling silver 925 findings.
Each of my pieces is a one-of-a-kind creation designed to celebrate individuality. While I work within thoughtfully curated colour palettes and pattern themes, the way each piece comes together is entirely unique. As a result, no two necklaces are ever the same—and yours will be unlike any other (but will have the colour scheme and types of beads featured in the photo).
Happy to change the blue color scheme to your preferred alternative. Please let me know any specific wishes and I’ll do my best to personalise it so it’s perfect for you.
30% of sales from this necklace will be given to FOBS.
This one of a kind necklace features high quality mother of pearl star beads, blue, white and silver glass beads and crystals, and sterling silver 925 findings.
Each of my pieces is a one-of-a-kind creation designed to celebrate individuality. While I work within thoughtfully curated colour palettes and pattern themes, the way each piece comes together is entirely unique. As a result, no two necklaces are ever the same—and yours will be unlike any other (but will have the colour scheme and types of beads featured in the photo).
Happy to change the blue color scheme to your preferred alternative. Please let me know any specific wishes and I’ll do my best to personalise it so it’s perfect for you.
30% of sales from this necklace will be given to FOBS.
This one-of-a-kind necklace features a statement dyed quartz pendant centrepiece, and high quality semi-precious stones, glass beads & crystals with sterling silver 925 findings.
Each of my pieces is a one-of-a-kind creation designed to celebrate individuality. While I work within thoughtfully curated colour palettes and pattern themes, the way each piece comes together is entirely unique. As a result, no two necklaces are ever the same—and yours will be unlike any other.
Happy to change the colour scheme to your preferred alternative. Please let me know any specific wishes and I’ll do my best to personalise it so it’s perfect for you.
30% of sales from this necklace will be given to FOBS.
My fabric wall hangings are adorned with a wool blend felt initial of your choice and colour. Finished with a wooden dowel, they make for a fun addition to nurseries, bedrooms, playrooms and more.
Each item is lovingly handmade and made to order.
DIMENSIONS
Base: approximately 15cm x 18cm
Initial: approximately 10cm x 12cm
COMPOSITION
Base: 100% cotton
Initial: 20% wool / 80% viscose
Note, colours may vary on screen. If you would like to see different colour variations together, please don't hesitate to ask.
