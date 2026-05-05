Friends of Baydon School Uniform Shop

About this shop
Brand will be either Beezer or Schoolwear For Less. Items are used but remain in good overall condition
Brand will be either Beezer or Schoolwear For Less. Items are used but remain in good overall condition
Brand will be either Bluemax or Beezer. Items are used but remain in good overall condition
Brand will be either Bluemax, Banner, Innovation. Items are used but remain in good overall condition
Jumper/sweatshirt will show signs of wear, which may include small holes, minor stains, or wear to the cuffs. Any holes will be repairable. Brands will be either Beezer or School wear for Less
Cardigans will show signs of wear, which may include small holes, minor stains, or wear to the cuffs, missing button (a button will be provided). Any holes will be repairable. Brands will be either Beezer or School wear for Less
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