Friends of Baydon St Nicholas School

Offered by

Friends of Baydon St Nicholas School

About this shop

Friends of Baydon School Uniform Shop

Baydon St Nicholas Jumper / Sweatshirt item
Baydon St Nicholas Jumper / Sweatshirt
£2

Brand will be either Beezer or Schoolwear For Less. Items are used but remain in good overall condition

Baydon St Nicholas Cardigan item
Baydon St Nicholas Cardigan
£2

Brand will be either Beezer or Schoolwear For Less. Items are used but remain in good overall condition

Baydon St Nicholas Fleece item
Baydon St Nicholas Fleece
£4

Brand will be either Bluemax or Beezer. Items are used but remain in good overall condition

Baydon St Nicholas PE Top item
Baydon St Nicholas PE Top
£1

Brand will be either Bluemax, Banner, Innovation. Items are used but remain in good overall condition

Imperfections - Baydon St Nicholas Jumper / Sweatshirt item
Imperfections - Baydon St Nicholas Jumper / Sweatshirt
£1

Jumper/sweatshirt will show signs of wear, which may include small holes, minor stains, or wear to the cuffs. Any holes will be repairable. Brands will be either Beezer or School wear for Less

Imperfections - Baydon St Nicholas Cardigans item
Imperfections - Baydon St Nicholas Cardigans
£1

Cardigans will show signs of wear, which may include small holes, minor stains, or wear to the cuffs, missing button (a button will be provided). Any holes will be repairable. Brands will be either Beezer or School wear for Less

Imperfections - Baydon St Nicholas Fleece item
Imperfections - Baydon St Nicholas Fleece
£2

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