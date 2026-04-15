Friends of Bealings School's Shop

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50p per week for 9 weeks Taking us to the end of the summer term.
Excludes the Fridays before end of half terms for our ever popular cake sales.
50p per week for 11 weeks. Includes payment from 24.04.26 in case you are still to pay.
50p per week for 10 weeks. Taking us to the end of the summer term.
Excludes the Fridays before end of half terms for our ever popular cake sales.
50p per week for 11 weeks. Includes payment from 17.04.26 and 24.04.26 in case you are still to pay.
50p per week for 10 weeks. Taking us to the end of the summer term.
Excludes the Fridays before end of half terms for our ever popular cake sales.
£
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