Friends of Bealings School

Offered by

Friends of Bealings School

About this shop

Friends of Bealings School's Shop

Fruit flavoured ice lolly (Payment for 9 weeks) item
Fruit flavoured ice lolly (Payment for 9 weeks)
£4.50

50p per week for 9 weeks Taking us to the end of the summer term.


Excludes the Fridays before end of half terms for our ever popular cake sales.

0
Fruit flavoured ice lolly (Payment for 10 weeks) item
Fruit flavoured ice lolly (Payment for 10 weeks)
£5

50p per week for 11 weeks. Includes payment from 24.04.26 in case you are still to pay.


50p per week for 10 weeks. Taking us to the end of the summer term.


Excludes the Fridays before end of half terms for our ever popular cake sales.

0
Fruit flavoured ice lolly (Payment for 11 weeks) item
Fruit flavoured ice lolly (Payment for 11 weeks)
£5.50

50p per week for 11 weeks. Includes payment from 17.04.26 and 24.04.26 in case you are still to pay.


50p per week for 10 weeks. Taking us to the end of the summer term.


Excludes the Fridays before end of half terms for our ever popular cake sales.

0
Add a donation for Friends of Bealings School

£

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