Friends of Bishop Cornish School

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Friends of Bishop Cornish School

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Friends of Bishop Cornish - Wonderlicious Bars

Lynher Dr

Saltash PL12 4PA, UK

Wonderlicious Bars - Year 6
£2

£2 buys you 1 Wonderlicious Bar - maximum 2 per child allowed.

Wonderlicious Bars - Year 5
£2

£2 buys you 1 Wonderlicious Bar - maximum 2 per child allowed.

Wonderlicious Bars - Year 4
£2

£2 buys you 1 Wonderlicious Bar - maximum 2 per child allowed.

Wonderlicious Bars Year 3
£2

£2 buys you 1 Wonderlicious Bar - maximum 2 per child allowed.

Wonderlicious Bars - Year 2
£2

£2 buys you 1 Wonderlicious Bar - maximum 2 per child allowed.

Wonderlicious Bars -Year 1
£2

£2 buys you 1 Wonderlicious Bar - maximum 2 per child allowed.

Wonderlicious Bars - Reception
£2

£2 buys you 1 Wonderlicious Bar - maximum 2 per child allowed.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!