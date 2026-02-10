Friends of Bishop Cornish - Wonderlicious Bars

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£
£2 buys you 1 Wonderlicious Bar - maximum 2 per child allowed.
£2 buys you 1 Wonderlicious Bar - maximum 2 per child allowed.
£2 buys you 1 Wonderlicious Bar - maximum 2 per child allowed.
£2 buys you 1 Wonderlicious Bar - maximum 2 per child allowed.
£2 buys you 1 Wonderlicious Bar - maximum 2 per child allowed.
£2 buys you 1 Wonderlicious Bar - maximum 2 per child allowed.
£2 buys you 1 Wonderlicious Bar - maximum 2 per child allowed.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!