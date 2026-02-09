Friends Of Boaty

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
For those who want to stay connected.
Your support helps keep our doors open, our spaces welcoming, and our work accessible to everyone.
Renews monthly
For those who want to actively support accessible theatre.
Your membership helps subsidise our spaces, support artists and facilitators, and ensure everyone feels valued and included.
Renews monthly
For those who want to make a lasting impact.
Your support helps secure our future, strengthen community projects, and keep creativity open to all — regardless of circumstance.
You help keep Boaty Moving.
Renews monthly
This membership is for people who want to take part in Boaty’s creative life.
Active Members can join any of our groups — creative workshops and community projects—and discounted use of our spaces and equipment.
Valid until May 19, 2027
Our Supporter Annual Membership is a one-off yearly membership for people who want to support Boaty, without actively taking part in our creative groups.
Supporter Members help keep our work accessible while enjoying exclusive benefits throughout the year.
Members receive free and discounted tickets to events hosted by the Boaty, along with discounted rates on our photography services.
It’s a simple way to stay connected, feel valued, and support inclusive theatre and creativity in your community.
Valid until May 19, 2027
Our Active Annual Membership is a one-off yearly membership for people who want to be part of Boaty’s creative life.
Members can join our groups, take part in projects, and access our spaces and equipment at discounted rates — including room hire, recording facilities, podcast suites, and filming equipment.
You can also enjoy discounts on our Photography services throughout the year and free and discounted tickets to events hosted by The Boaty.
It’s a supportive way to create, collaborate, and belong, while helping us keep our spaces open, accessible, and welcoming to others.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!