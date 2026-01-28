Friends of City of London School's Annual Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Two Prime front row debentures tickets (not available to the general public) in the Upper Mound Stand for day 3rd of the England v New Zealand at Lords test match 6th June 2026.
The day includes lunch and afternoon tea in the Thomas Lords suite. Kindly donated by Lee Campbell.
Starting bid
Enjoy an exclusive visit for up to six guests to Voysey House, headquarters of Sanderson Design Group PLC - the British luxury interiors collective dating back to 1860 and home to Sanderson, Morris & Co., Zoffany, Harlequin, Clarke & Clarke and Scion – including a private tour of the showroom, studio and historic archive, hosted by our art historian and accompanied by light lunch or tea.
Kindly donated by the Sanderson Design Group
Starting bid
Amazing hand made blanket by CLS' own Ms Murphy, 144 Granny Square blanket that would fit a King or Double bed or work on a three-seater sofa. In a range of soft blues and subtle pinks with a symmetrical pattern, this would look great in your guest room, ski lodge or country cottage. Lovingly crafted at about one square per episode of 9-1-1! Kindly donated by Miss Noeleen Murphy, Director of Studies and Senior Mistress at CLS
Starting bid
Two Platinum Club Tickets to a home game for the Season 26/27. Early access to club-level concourse, complimentary half-time drinks, and matchday programme included. The winner will need to contact the donor to agree to a game. Kindly donated by the Saxena Family (OG)
Starting bid
Commission a one-of-a-kind, handcrafted wall sign tailored to your space. Suitable for business receptions, home bars, lake or beach houses, or children’s nurseries.
The winning bidder will work directly with the artist (CLS's Mr Jones) to agree on the theme, style, and overall design. Signs can range from simple nursery or name signs to more complex, layered pieces for homes or commercial interiors. Optional LED backlighting may be incorporated depending on the final design.
Typical finished sizes range from approximately 500 mm to 1,200 mm in length. estimated auction value £250 to £1250, depending on size and complexity.
The size and complexity of the final product depend on the amount raised, so get bidding to get yourself a unique personalised sign and support the school charity. Kindly donated by Mr M Jones, Director of Innovative Design and Visual Arts at CLS
Starting bid
A vertical Wine tasting (wines from the same vineyard but different years) session for 6 people with cheese and wine. Wines Chocolate Block 2010, 2011and 2013 from South Africa. Session run by Galit Dafny at her home in Hampstead Garden Suburb. The offer is for 3 different wines, but if the bidding goes over £200, Galit has offered to add an extra year, 2020.
Starting bid
Private Tour of the Palace of Westminster for 6 people
Discover where history is still being made on a private guided tour of the Houses of Parliament. Find out how Parliament works as you travel through this historic building, follow in the King’s footsteps at the State Opening and see where our laws are debated. The tour will last a couple of hours. The date can be agreed to suit you. Kindly donated by Natalie Krushner.
Starting bid
The fair is one of the world’s most influential contemporary art fairs, focusing only on contemporary art and living artists, and takes place each October in The Regent’s Park, in the heart of London. The fair takes place from 14-18 Oct 2026. The VIP tickets will give you exclusive access to the VIP opening preview day on 14th Oct and your VIP Pass will also be valid for repeat entry from 14 to 18 Oct 26, including access during the VIP Hours and entry to all events and talks at the fair. These VIP tickets also grant VIP access to Frieze Masters, which runs alongside Frieze London and offers a unique opportunity to explore art from antiquity to the 20th century, creating a rare dialogue between old and new. Value £300. Kindly donated by Diane Abela.
Starting bid
Evening at the Museum. Private after-hours tour of UCL’s Grant Museum of Zoology with the Head of the museum. Learn about one of the UK’s oldest natural history collections in London’s last university zoology museum. Guide price: An experience money can't normally buy. Kindly donated by Tannis Davidson.
Starting bid
Amazing Voucher that can either be used for an individual 1-2-1 online or a small group face-to-face or online, for 60 minutes of Body Wisdom or Guided Meditation by Farrah Idris. Farrah Idris help professionals understand and regulate their stress response using practical, evidence-backed tools. Her methods are SIMPLE. MEMORABLE. TEACHABLE. She treats, teach and train people to cultivate a happier relationship with their mind and body. Farah is a therapist and educator by training. Currently based in the primary care workforce wellbeing team. She has extensive experience working in the NHS and the private sector. As a workforce wellbeing leader, she is passionate about designing and facilitating positive evidence-backed interventions for staff health and wellbeing. She treats, teaches and trains people to cultivate a better relationship with their mind and body. https://uk.linkedin.com/in/farrah-idris-2199886. Kindly donated by Farrah Idris.
Starting bid
This special set features the enchanting Floral Street x Bridgerton Perfume, a beautifully crafted fragrance that captures the essence of blooming florals, sophistication, and timeless charm.
Paired with it is the 24 gorgeous Revolution make-up product, a curated collection of beauty favourites perfect for discovering new must-haves. Packed with premium treats and surprises behind every door, it’s the ultimate indulgence for beauty lovers.
Perfect for gifting—or for treating yourself to a little elegance. Kindly donated by Issey Maloney @x__issey__x
Starting bid
Step into the future of gaming with this action-packed Active Reality bundle at the Vauxhall venue!
Enjoy two gift vouchers for an off-peak game (worth £22.95, valid until 20/01/2027) at Active Reality – the UK’s most exciting free-roam virtual reality experience. Using cutting-edge headsets and full-body tracking technology, you’ll move freely without wires or controllers, fully immersed in thrilling virtual worlds.
But that’s not all…
The lucky winner will also receive a £50 voucher towards a Private Play Session at Active Reality. Private Play allows you and your group to take over the VR arena for an exclusive experience, choosing from a range of action-packed games. Perfect for birthdays, team outings, or an unforgettable adventure with friends and family.
Starting bid
Dive into a one-of-a-kind sensory adventure! Move from pitch-black rooms to rainbow-colored spaces, letting your senses take over. Touch, taste, smell, and hear in the most thrilling and fun challenges. Your prize is an experience for a group of 4 for SENSAS London. Voucher value £176, which is equivalent to 4x Adult tickets on a peak day. https://sensas-experience.com/london based in Vauxhall, Miles St.
Starting bid
Indulge in a delicious duo of foodie favourites with this fantastic voucher bundle!
Enjoy a £25 gift voucher from La Fromagerie — the “Great Cheese People” — renowned for their exceptional selection of artisan cheeses and gourmet delights. Perfect for crafting the ultimate cheeseboard or treating yourself to something truly special.
Plus, receive a £20 gift voucher from COOK, offering a wide range of high-quality, chef-prepared frozen meals. Stock up your freezer with delicious, comforting dishes ready whenever you need them.
Total value: £45
A wonderful opportunity to enjoy top-quality cheeses and convenient gourmet meals — the perfect treat for any food lover. Bid now and savour the flavour!
Starting bid
The fair is one of the world’s most influential contemporary art fairs, focusing only on contemporary art and living artists, and takes place each October in The Regent’s Park, in the heart of London. The fair takes place from 14-18 Oct 2026. The VIP tickets will give you exclusive access to the VIP opening preview day on 14th Oct and your VIP Pass will also be valid for repeat entry from 14 to 18 Oct 26, including access during the VIP Hours and entry to all events and talks at the fair. These VIP tickets also grant VIP access to Frieze Masters, which runs alongside Frieze London and offers a unique opportunity to explore art from antiquity to the 20th century, creating a rare dialogue between old and new. Value £300. Kindly donated by Diane Abela.
Starting bid
A 4-night stay at Lily Cottage, a cosy traditional Norfolk brick-and-flint cottage tucked away in Weston Square, a quiet, private square in the centre of Holt. The cottage has been lovingly redecorated and is a great place to rest and use as a bolthole for exploring the charming town of Holt and beautiful North Norfolk. The cottage has a double bedroom, a single bedroom, one bathroom, an open-plan living room and a kitchen with a shaker-style kitchen. Suitable for 3 people. AirBnB (Lily cottage - cute cottage in idyllic Holt). Value £601. Kindly donated by Liz Kaskela.
Starting bid
Any two main sourdough pizzas from Franco Manca. Simply download the app and enjoy your feast at any branch. Total pizza value: circa £25
Starting bid
Two tickets to the first home game of next season, date TBC when fixtures released in June but likely to be in August. View from seats as in the picture. Kindly donated by Ramon Camina.
Starting bid
A voucher for £120 towards a meal for 2 at Chimichurris Restaurant. Enjoy
Charcoal grilled meats and fish that headline the menu at this easy-going Argentinean Parrilla restaurant on Southwark Bridge Road https://chimichurris.co.uk. Kindly donated by Federico Fugazza.
Starting bid
West London's heart-racing aerial adrenaline park! An unforgettable day out for outdoor activity and adventure lovers! Conquer High Ropes, Zip Lines, Bag Jumps, Speed Slides, and Tree Top Net Park. Based in Staines Road, Hounslow, TW14 0HH
www.begripped.com 2 x 3 activity voucher. Valid until 8/1/2027
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