Friends of City of London School's Annual Auction 2026

Commission a one-of-a-kind, handcrafted wall sign tailored to your space. Suitable for business receptions, home bars, lake or beach houses, or children’s nurseries.

The winning bidder will work directly with the artist (CLS's Mr Jones) to agree on the theme, style, and overall design. Signs can range from simple nursery or name signs to more complex, layered pieces for homes or commercial interiors. Optional LED backlighting may be incorporated depending on the final design.

Typical finished sizes range from approximately 500 mm to 1,200 mm in length. estimated auction value £250 to £1250, depending on size and complexity.

The size and complexity of the final product depend on the amount raised, so get bidding to get yourself a unique personalised sign and support the school charity. Kindly donated by Mr M Jones, Director of Innovative Design and Visual Arts at CLS