Friends of Coulsdon Music

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About the memberships
Valid until May 20, 2027
As a Friend you'll receive:
Valid until May 20, 2027
As Joint Friends you'll both receive Friend membership — including invitations, credit and advance notice — for two people at a reduced rate.
Valid until May 20, 2027
As a Supporter you'll receive:
Valid until May 20, 2027
As Joint Supporters you'll both receive Supporter membership — including reserved seats, live recordings and early access booking — for two people at a reduced rate.
Valid until May 20, 2027
As an Advocate you'll receive:
No expiration
As a Patron you'll receive:
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!