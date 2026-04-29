Florian Ensemble CIC

Offered by

Florian Ensemble CIC

About the memberships

Friends of Coulsdon Music

Friend
£25

Valid until May 20, 2027

As a Friend you'll receive:

  • An invitation to our Friends' Drinks Reception with Coulsdon Music artists
  • Credit in programmes and on our website (optional)
  • Advance notice of all Coulsdon Music concert and events
Friend (Joint)
£45

Valid until May 20, 2027

As Joint Friends you'll both receive Friend membership — including invitations, credit and advance notice — for two people at a reduced rate.

Supporter
£60

Valid until May 20, 2027

As a Supporter you'll receive:

  • All Friend membership as above, including our Drinks Reception, programme credit and advance notices
  • Live recordings from our concerts, delivered online and/or on CD
  • Reserved seats at Coulsdon Music concerts
  • Early access booking for Come & Play days and CONNECT pop-ups
Supporter (Joint)
£100

Valid until May 20, 2027

As Joint Supporters you'll both receive Supporter membership — including reserved seats, live recordings and early access booking — for two people at a reduced rate.

Advocate
£200

Valid until May 20, 2027

As an Advocate you'll receive:

  • Supporter membership as above
  • 25% off all concert tickets
  • Invitation to a rehearsal
  • Your name listed as a supporter in INSPIRE and CONNECT project materials
  • Receive an annual report for INSPIRE education projects
Patron
£500

No expiration

As a Patron you'll receive:

  • Advocate membership as above
  • Named sponsor of a specific INSPIRE or CONNECT project for the year
  • Private performance or come-and-play session with members of the Florian Ensemble
  • Invitation to an annual Patron’s supper with the artistic team
Add a donation for Florian Ensemble CIC

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