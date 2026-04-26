Friends of Hartburn Primary School's Silent Auction

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A one hour flight experience for up to three passengers to enjoy breath-taking North East views. Flew by Matthew Park.
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Seaham Hall Spa Voucher for two worth £450
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Starting bid
Overnight stay for two and £50 dinner allowance at Hardwick Hall
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Starting bid
The LG UA75 50" TV's packed full of vibrant detail thanks to the 4K Ultra HD resolution, so your favourite shows and films will look stunning. At its heart is the a7 AI Processor - it's the brain of the TV. It's hard at work in the background, intelligently boosting the picture and sound of everything you watch. It even makes sure that you can zip through the menus without any waiting around. Having a movie night? There's plenty to watch on smart webOS, with a huge range of streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+. Just search for whatever you're in the mood for and grab the popcorn.
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Golf experience at Rockliffe Hall
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Starting bid
£500 mortgage advice voucher from Serene Advice Ltd
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2024 signed, framed artwork from JMAC Studio
Starting bid
2025 signed, framed artwork from JMAC Studio
Starting bid
2025 signed, framed artwork from JMAC Studio
Starting bid
2025 signed, framed artwork from JMAC Studio
Starting bid
£100 voucher for Spabreaks.com, expires 26/03/27
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Rugby World Cup 2003 Winner Jason Robinson, signed framed picture & ball
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Signed Allan Midcalf prints from original water colour painting - Staithes
Starting bid
Signed Allan Midcalf prints from original water colour painting - The Vital Spark
Starting bid
Signed Allan Midcalf prints from original water colour painting - Flowers in Italy
Starting bid
Signed Allan Midcalf prints from original water colour painting - Austin Healey 3000
Starting bid
Signed Allan Midcalf prints from original water colour painting - Bentley 1925 2996cc
Starting bid
Voucher for afternoon tea at The Grand Hotel, York
*image used from website
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