Friends of Hartburn Primary School's Silent Auction

The LG UA75 50" TV's packed full of vibrant detail thanks to the 4K Ultra HD resolution, so your favourite shows and films will look stunning. At its heart is the a7 AI Processor - it's the brain of the TV. It's hard at work in the background, intelligently boosting the picture and sound of everything you watch. It even makes sure that you can zip through the menus without any waiting around. Having a movie night? There's plenty to watch on smart webOS, with a huge range of streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+. Just search for whatever you're in the mood for and grab the popcorn.