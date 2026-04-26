Friends of Hartburn Primary School
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Friends of Hartburn Primary School

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Friends of Hartburn Primary School's Silent Auction

Flight Experience around North East coast item
Flight Experience around North East coast
£300

Starting bid

A one hour flight experience for up to three passengers to enjoy breath-taking North East views. Flew by Matthew Park.

Seaham Hall Spa Voucher for two item
Seaham Hall Spa Voucher for two
£300

Starting bid

Seaham Hall Spa Voucher for two worth £450


*image used from website

Hardwick Hall Hotel getaway for two item
Hardwick Hall Hotel getaway for two
£150

Starting bid

Overnight stay for two and £50 dinner allowance at Hardwick Hall


*image used from website

LG UA75 50" LED 4K HDR Smart TV 2025 item
LG UA75 50" LED 4K HDR Smart TV 2025
£150

Starting bid

The LG UA75 50" TV's packed full of vibrant detail thanks to the 4K Ultra HD resolution, so your favourite shows and films will look stunning. At its heart is the a7 AI Processor - it's the brain of the TV. It's hard at work in the background, intelligently boosting the picture and sound of everything you watch. It even makes sure that you can zip through the menus without any waiting around. Having a movie night? There's plenty to watch on smart webOS, with a huge range of streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+. Just search for whatever you're in the mood for and grab the popcorn.

x2 rounds of golf Rockliffe Hall item
x2 rounds of golf Rockliffe Hall
£150

Starting bid

Golf experience at Rockliffe Hall


*image used from website

Serene Advice Ltd - £500 mortgage advice voucher item
Serene Advice Ltd - £500 mortgage advice voucher
£100

Starting bid

£500 mortgage advice voucher from Serene Advice Ltd

Julie Macbean Framed Artwork - Large item
Julie Macbean Framed Artwork - Large
£100

Starting bid

2024 signed, framed artwork from JMAC Studio

Julie Macbean Framed Artwork - Medium item
Julie Macbean Framed Artwork - Medium
£75

Starting bid

2025 signed, framed artwork from JMAC Studio

Julie Macbean Framed Artwork - Medium item
Julie Macbean Framed Artwork - Medium
£75

Starting bid

2025 signed, framed artwork from JMAC Studio

Julie Macbean Framed Artwork - Medium item
Julie Macbean Framed Artwork - Medium
£75

Starting bid

2025 signed, framed artwork from JMAC Studio

Spabreaks.com Voucher item
Spabreaks.com Voucher
£50

Starting bid

£100 voucher for Spabreaks.com, expires 26/03/27

Signed Jason Robinson Picture & Ball item
Signed Jason Robinson Picture & Ball
£50

Starting bid

Rugby World Cup 2003 Winner Jason Robinson, signed framed picture & ball

Allan Midcalf Print 'Staithes' item
Allan Midcalf Print 'Staithes'
£50

Starting bid

Signed Allan Midcalf prints from original water colour painting - Staithes

Allan Midcalf Print 'The Vital Spark' item
Allan Midcalf Print 'The Vital Spark'
£50

Starting bid

Signed Allan Midcalf prints from original water colour painting - The Vital Spark

Allan Midcalf Print 'Flowers in Italy' item
Allan Midcalf Print 'Flowers in Italy'
£50

Starting bid

Signed Allan Midcalf prints from original water colour painting - Flowers in Italy

Allan Midcalf Print 'Austin Healey 3000' item
Allan Midcalf Print 'Austin Healey 3000'
£50

Starting bid

Signed Allan Midcalf prints from original water colour painting - Austin Healey 3000

Allan Midcalf Print 'Bentley 1925 2996cc' item
Allan Midcalf Print 'Bentley 1925 2996cc'
£50

Starting bid

Signed Allan Midcalf prints from original water colour painting - Bentley 1925 2996cc

Afternoon tea at The Grand Hotel, York item
Afternoon tea at The Grand Hotel, York
£50

Starting bid

Voucher for afternoon tea at The Grand Hotel, York


*image used from website

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!