Friends of Heathfield School’s Partnership

Offered by

Friends of Heathfield School’s Partnership

About this shop

Infants Pre-Loved Uniform

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LOGO Fleece item
LOGO Fleece
£5

Purple fleece with zip to front and school logo.

LOGO Jumper item
LOGO Jumper
£3

Jumper with school logo.

LOGO Cardigan item
LOGO Cardigan
£3

School cardigan with logo.

LOGO Polo item
LOGO Polo
£1

Short sleeved polo shirt with school logo.

LOGO Beanie 1 Size item
LOGO Beanie 1 Size
£1

Purple knitted beanie hat with school logo. 1 size.

0
LOGO Book bag item
LOGO Book bag
£1

Book bag with school logo.

0
LOGO Rucksack item
LOGO Rucksack
£1

Rucksack with school logo

0
Gingham Dresses x 2 item
Gingham Dresses x 2
£1

2 x purple gingham summer dresses. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

Grey Shorts x 2 item
Grey Shorts x 2
£1

2 pairs of grey shorts. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

Grey Pinafore x 2 item
Grey Pinafore x 2
£1

2 x grey pinafores. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

Skirts x 2 item
Skirts x 2
£1

2 grey skirts. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

Trousers x 2 item
Trousers x 2
£1

2 x trousers.

The style of the item may be different from the image used.

NON LOGO Polo x 2 item
NON LOGO Polo x 2
£1

2 x polo shirts. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

NON LOGO White Long Sleeved Polo 7-8 years x 2 GIRLS item
NON LOGO White Long Sleeved Polo 7-8 years x 2 GIRLS
£1

2 long sleeved white polo shirts with scalloped colllar size 7-8 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

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