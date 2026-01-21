Infants Pre-Loved Uniform

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Purple fleece with zip to front and school logo.
Jumper with school logo.
School cardigan with logo.
Short sleeved polo shirt with school logo.
Purple knitted beanie hat with school logo. 1 size.
Book bag with school logo.
Rucksack with school logo
2 x purple gingham summer dresses. The style of the item may be different from the image used.
2 pairs of grey shorts. The style of the item may be different from the image used.
2 x grey pinafores. The style of the item may be different from the image used.
2 grey skirts. The style of the item may be different from the image used.
2 x trousers.
The style of the item may be different from the image used.
2 x polo shirts. The style of the item may be different from the image used.
2 long sleeved white polo shirts with scalloped colllar size 7-8 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.
£
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