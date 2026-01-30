Friends of Heathfield School’s Partnership
Friends of Heathfield School’s Partnership has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Friends of Heathfield School’s Partnership

Hosted by

Friends of Heathfield School’s Partnership

About this raffle

Add a donation for Friends of Heathfield School’s Partnership

£

Sales closed

Valentine’s Day Events

Valentine’s Day Raffle
£3

❤️ Please click on more details to read


£3 for a strip of 5 tickets.


Prizes 

⭐️ £50 voucher from the Admiral Nelson Pub

⭐️ Tesco hampers

⭐️ Golden Grill Voucher

⭐️ Sweet hamper from Eat on Your Feet


Draw will take place on Friday 13th February 2026 at 3.30pm in the main playground.


Tickets must NOT be bought be anyone aged under 16 years of age.

Mufti day for Children’s Mental Health Week
£1

To help raise awareness of children’s mental health week, the children are invited to “come as myself”, wearing whatever they feel comfiest in.


This is for a donation of £1.


https://www.childrensmentalhealthweek.org.uk

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!