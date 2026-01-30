Valentine’s Day Events

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this raffle
£
❤️ Please click on more details to read
£3 for a strip of 5 tickets.
Prizes
⭐️ £50 voucher from the Admiral Nelson Pub
⭐️ Tesco hampers
⭐️ Golden Grill Voucher
⭐️ Sweet hamper from Eat on Your Feet
Draw will take place on Friday 13th February 2026 at 3.30pm in the main playground.
Tickets must NOT be bought be anyone aged under 16 years of age.
To help raise awareness of children’s mental health week, the children are invited to “come as myself”, wearing whatever they feel comfiest in.
This is for a donation of £1.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!