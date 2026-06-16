Silent Auction

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Enjoy a 7-night stay at a beautiful 3-bedroom villa near Orba, Spain. Relax by the private pool, explore charming villages, beaches and mountains, enjoy world-class cycling routes. Easily reached from Alicante or Valencia. Stay can be extended at a reduced rate. Valid for 12 months.
Starting bid
A 6-night stay on the picturesque Hebridean Isle of Mull in a beautifully furnished 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom barn cottage. Explore the island’s rugged landscapes, enjoy wildlife walks and visit the colourful harbour town of Tobermory with its historic distillery. Stay to be arranged with the owner. School Holidays may be possible.
Starting bid
Charming Meadow Cottage in Helhoughton, near Fakenham, has beautiful countryside walks on its doorstep, a cosy log burner, enclosed dog-friendly garden. The stunning North Norfolk coast is just 25 minutes away. Valid October 2026 –April 2027 (excluding school holidays).
https://www.cottages.com/cottages/meadow-cottage-uk37717?s_kwcid=AL!2364!3!!!!x!!!20309408323!&gclsrc=aw.ds&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=20309422936&gbraid=0AAAAADsKANwzK-Ho3PkNWKtDSGYhCrvKo&gclid=CjwKCAjwgajSBhBEEiwASicJU5q3opJiKiOH9T5br_McG1tb79yyb0joAglGQi_ecT3bgjYMFGBCuRoC7nUQAvD_BwE
Starting bid
A 2-night stay for 2 adults in a gorgeous newly renovated private 1 bedroom cottage on Horseshoe Lane, Ibthorpe. Stay must be 2 consecutive nights and booked by March 2027 (excludes Christmas and New Year 2026).
Starting bid
A beautiful hand-tied Flora & Fauna bouquet of seasonal blooms and foliage. Prettily wrapped in kraft paper and tissue; in a water bubble and presented in a smart gift box.
Starting bid
Step into the great outdoors on a fascinating morning guided foraging walk near Newbury (approx 2-hours) . Led by a specialist guide, you'll discover how to identify edible mushrooms and plants, learn where they grow, and uncover their fascinating history and folklore.
Kindly donated by Hampshire Wild Food Foraging.
Starting bid
Six painted eggs by artist designer Gini Coates. Trained at RCA, New Designer of the Year 04 & 05 and just shortlisted for the RA Summer Exhib this year.
Starting bid
A striking painting of a floral arrangement in a dark blue jug by local artist Linda Mackenzie lindamackenzieart.com. This piece was inspired by Van Gogh and would brighten any home bringing a feeling of summer and sunshine all day long.
Starting bid
A private lesson with tennis coach Chris Hughes for up to four people at a picturesque tennis court in Binley. Followed by Pimm’s for grown-ups and cake. Kindly donated by Kate and Simon Vernon.
Starting bid
Summerdown Farm 2-Hour Tour for 2 people. Experience the process behind producing the finest English essential peppermint oils, meandering through Summerdown’s fields, visiting the on-site distillery and listening to the Master of Mint. Finish with a tasting of delicious Summerdown treats.
Starting bid
Two personal training sessions with Charlie at Rep Fitness plus an AM or PM boot camp session to get you fully hooked. Based in Stoke for easy access from Valley Life, this prize is the perfect introduction to fitness, strength, and community energy.
Starting bid
A highly sought-after Auren Jewellery bracelet, showcasing the brand’s signature blend of refined metalwork and natural gemstones. Renowned for elegant, contemporary designs, Auren pieces were featured in prestigious museum and luxury retail collections. kindly donated by the White House Sale
Starting bid
A family pass for two adults and two children to Thrive and Wild in Winchester. A beautifully designed soft play and community space with a cafe for you to thrive and let your little ones go wild!
Starting bid
Delicious canapés by Louisa Freeman for 30 people (4 canapés per person). The number of canapés or guests can be expanded for extra cost. Must be redeemed within 12 months.
Starting bid
4 ball at Tidworth Garrison Golf Club. Must be booked 14 days in advance. Any day of the week.
It is a 4 ball up until the end of September, when due to booking restrictions it will be reduced to a 2 ball.
Starting bid
A meal for two at The Great Decoy (lunch or dinner, 3 courses and a bottle of house wine). To be used before the 30th November
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Stunning 10-piece set of blue bubble hand-painted artisan ceramic tableware from Spanish Pottery. Create a show stopping table scape for dinner parties or liven up any kitchen worktop! Set includes all of the items shown. Further items can be purchased separately.
Starting bid
Rainbow balloon arch / garland kit containing: full instructions, 5m balloon chain, 100 glue dots, 2 sticky wall hooks, 16ft ribbon to attach balloons to. Biodegradable natural latex rubber balloons (12x 5 Inch, 12x 12 Inch, 2x 18 Inch).
Starting bid
Outwith Horses drawing club experience for 2 x people plus access to guided nature walks in Ibthorpe.
Come to meet the horses, experience the natural peaceful surroundings and enjoy supported art sessions of observational drawing. Suitable for anyone wishing to take some time out to admire horses and switch off from the hassle and bustle through creativity, no experience necessary. Materials provided. Nature walks on separate days by arrangement.
Starting bid
A delicious box of 8 chocolate brownies from Rachel’s Cake House. Flavours available are: Easter mini egg, traditional walnut, double chocolate, chocolate orange, salted caramel, raspberry & white chocolate. Choose 1 flavour or select 2 flavours for a mixed box. Gluten free available.
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