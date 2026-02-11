Friends of Hythe Primary School (PTA)

Offered by

Friends of Hythe Primary School (PTA)

About this shop

Friends of Hythe Primary Pre-loved Uniform Shop

22' (3/4 years) Jumper item
22' (3/4 years) Jumper
£3

Second hand * Good condition

24" (4/5 years) Jumper item
24" (4/5 years) Jumper
£3

Second hand * Good condition

26" (6 years) Jumper item
26" (6 years) Jumper
£3

Second hand * Good condition

28" (7/8years) Jumper item
28" (7/8years) Jumper
£3

Second hand * Good condition

30" (9 years) Jumper item
30" (9 years) Jumper
£3

Second hand * Good condition

32" (10 years) Jumper item
32" (10 years) Jumper
£3

Second hand * Good condition

34' (11/12 years) Jumper item
34' (11/12 years) Jumper
£3

Second hand * Good condition

36" (12 + years) Jumper item
36" (12 + years) Jumper
£3

Second hand * Good condition

22" (3/4 years) Cardigan item
22" (3/4 years) Cardigan
£3

Second hand *Good condition

24" (4/5years) Cardigan item
24" (4/5years) Cardigan
£3

Second hand *Good condition

26" (6 years) Cardigan item
26" (6 years) Cardigan
£3

Second hand *Good condition

28" (7/8 years) Cardigan item
28" (7/8 years) Cardigan
£3

Second hand *Good condition

30" (9 years) Cardigan item
30" (9 years) Cardigan
£3

Second hand *Good condition

32" (10 years) Cardigan item
32" (10 years) Cardigan
£3

Second hand *Good condition

34" (11/12 years) Cardigan item
34" (11/12 years) Cardigan
£3

Second hand *Good condition

20/22" (3/4 years) Fleece item
20/22" (3/4 years) Fleece
£3

Second hand *Good condition

22/24" (4/5 years) Fleece item
22/24" (4/5 years) Fleece
£3

Second hand *Good condition

24/26" (6 years) Fleece item
24/26" (6 years) Fleece
£3

Second hand *Good condition

26/28" (7/8 years) Fleece item
26/28" (7/8 years) Fleece
£3

Second hand *Good condition

28/30" (9 years) Fleece item
28/30" (9 years) Fleece
£3

Second hand *Good condition

30/32" (10 years) Fleece item
30/32" (10 years) Fleece
£3

Second hand *Good condition

32/34" (11/12 years) Fleece item
32/34" (11/12 years) Fleece
£3

Second hand *Good condition

32/34" (12 years) Fleece (Copy) item
32/34" (12 years) Fleece (Copy)
£3

Second hand *Good condition

22/24" (3-4 years) Blue P.E Top item
22/24" (3-4 years) Blue P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition

22/24" (3-4 years) Green P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition

22/24" (3-4 years) Yellow P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition

22/24" (3-4 years) Red P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition

26" (5-6 years) Blue P.E Top item
26" (5-6 years) Blue P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition

26" (5-6 years) Green P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition

26" (5-6 years) Yellow P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition

26" (5-6 years) Red P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition

28" ( 7-8 years) Blue P.E Top item
28" ( 7-8 years) Blue P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition

28" ( 7-8 years) Green P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition

28" ( 7-8 years) Yellow P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition

28" ( 7-8 years) Red P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition

30" (9-10 years) Blue P.E Top item
30" (9-10 years) Blue P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition

30" (9-10 years) Green P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition

30" (9-10 years) Yellow P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition

30" (9-10 years) Red P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition

32' (11-12 years) Blue P.E Top item
32' (11-12 years) Blue P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition

32' (11-12 years) Green P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition

32' (11-12 years)Yellow P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition

32' (11-12 years) Red P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition

34' (12 + years) Blue P.E Top item
34' (12 + years) Blue P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition

34' (12 + years) Green P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition


34' (12 + years) Yellow P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition


34' (12 + years) Red P.E Top
£1

second hand *Good Condition


Book Bag - Red item
Book Bag - Red
£2

Second hand * Good condition


Book Bag - Green
£2

Second hand * Good condition


Book Bag - Yellow
£2

Second hand * Good condition


Book Bag - Blue
£2

Second hand * Good condition


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