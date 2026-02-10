Friends of King’s Anniversary Merchandise

Anniversary hoodie from school sports provider Kukri, featuring a one-off gold KCS logo 🦁, available only for the 50th anniversary!





“kangaroo” pouch pocket

Sweat fabric: 65% polyester 35% cotton





Available in kids and adult sizes (see size guides below, you will be required to select a size in order to check out).





Hoodies will be made to order - orders are open until April 13th and the items are expected to arrive towards the end of June.





Sizing:





- kids age 7-8 (25-26 inch chest)

- ⁠kids age 9-10 (27-28 inch chest)

- ⁠kids age 11-12 (29-30 inch chest)

- ⁠kids age 13-14 (31-32 inch chest)

- ⁠unisex adult XXS (34 inch chest)

- ⁠unisex adult XS (36 inch chest)

- ⁠unisex adult S (38 inch chest)

- ⁠unisex adult M (40 inch chest)

- ⁠unisex adult L (42 inch chest)

- ⁠unisex adult XL (44 inch chest)

- ⁠unisex adult XXL (46 inch chest)

- ⁠unisex adult XXXL (48 inch chest)

- ⁠unisex adult XXXXL (50 inch chest)