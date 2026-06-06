Friends of Maple Tree Primary School's Summer Raffle

About this shop
This is to pay for the tickets that were sent home from school (1 book per family) if you didn't want to send cash in.
At checkout please complete which raffle numbers you have and return your stubs, and any unwanted tickets to school in the envelope the tickets were sent home in.
If we don't have your raffle stubs your ticket won't be in the draw!!
This is for any extra tickets you would like (they come in books of 5 but you can purchase single tickets).
Please pay for any extra tickets you would like and we will get them to you!
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!