Friends of Nicholas Hawksmoor

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Friends of Nicholas Hawksmoor

About this raffle

Friends of Nicholas Hawksmoor School Spring Raffle 2026

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Console with a DualSense Controller
£1

Created with an ultra-high speed SSD for lightning fast game loading, the option for ray tracing graphics and 8K output for deeper immersion, as well as the ability to unleash rich, 3D audio, Sony's stylishly designed PlayStation 5 console enables you to experience an all-new generation of exhilarating PlayStation games.

Slim design

Near instant load time

New level realism

Option to play gaming disks or downloaded games

Smooth graphics

8K output

HDR colours

Tempest 3D Audiotech

DualSense wireless controller

Please note: a previously purchased 4K / 8K television / compatible audio equipment are required for the PS5's 4K / 8K output / 3D audio features. 3D audio via built-in TV speakers or analog/USB stereo headphones. Set up and latest system software update required Internet connection required to pair Disc Drive and PS5 console upon setup.

Headteacher for the day at NHPS
£1

Can you take on the super job of Headteacher for a day?!

Choose 2 friends to join you as Assistant Headteachers and make the most of your new powers!

Will you be the hero of the hour and give everyone extra playtime?

Will you award those working positively with your ‘Super Student’ stickers?

Will you declare a dance break - it’s Hammer time!

For Nicholas Hawksmoor Primary School current students only.


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