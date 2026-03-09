Friends of Nicholas Hawksmoor School Spring Raffle 2026

Can you take on the super job of Headteacher for a day?!

Choose 2 friends to join you as Assistant Headteachers and make the most of your new powers!

Will you be the hero of the hour and give everyone extra playtime?

Will you award those working positively with your ‘Super Student’ stickers?

Will you declare a dance break - it’s Hammer time!

For Nicholas Hawksmoor Primary School current students only.



