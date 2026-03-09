Friends of Nicholas Hawksmoor School Spring Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Created with an ultra-high speed SSD for lightning fast game loading, the option for ray tracing graphics and 8K output for deeper immersion, as well as the ability to unleash rich, 3D audio, Sony's stylishly designed PlayStation 5 console enables you to experience an all-new generation of exhilarating PlayStation games.
Slim design
Near instant load time
New level realism
Option to play gaming disks or downloaded games
Smooth graphics
8K output
HDR colours
Tempest 3D Audiotech
DualSense wireless controller
Please note: a previously purchased 4K / 8K television / compatible audio equipment are required for the PS5's 4K / 8K output / 3D audio features. 3D audio via built-in TV speakers or analog/USB stereo headphones. Set up and latest system software update required Internet connection required to pair Disc Drive and PS5 console upon setup.
Can you take on the super job of Headteacher for a day?!
Choose 2 friends to join you as Assistant Headteachers and make the most of your new powers!
Will you be the hero of the hour and give everyone extra playtime?
Will you award those working positively with your ‘Super Student’ stickers?
Will you declare a dance break - it’s Hammer time!
For Nicholas Hawksmoor Primary School current students only.
£
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