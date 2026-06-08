friends of orton wistow primary school

Offered by

friends of orton wistow primary school

About this shop

Friends of Orton Wistow Primary School's Shop

10 Tokens item
10 Tokens
£10

10 tokens for the summer fair. 1 token is worth £1. Usable at all stalls at the fair apart from the raffle and £1 in a bucket. If not used, please keep for the xmas fair.

Pick up from refreshment stall at sports day or from the office at pick up on a Tuesday and a Friday from a FOWS committee member or from token stall at summer fair.

Tokens will also be available for purchase at the summer fair.

0
5 Tokens item
5 Tokens
£5

5 tokens for the summer fair. 1 token is worth £1. Usable at all stalls at the fair apart from the raffle and £1 in a bucket. If not used, please keep for the xmas fair.

Pick up from refreshment stall at sports day or from the office at pick up on a Tuesday and a Friday from a FOWS committee member or from token stall at summer fair.

Tokens will also be available for purchase at the summer fair.

0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!