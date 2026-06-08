Friends of Orton Wistow Primary School's Shop

About this shop
10 tokens for the summer fair. 1 token is worth £1. Usable at all stalls at the fair apart from the raffle and £1 in a bucket. If not used, please keep for the xmas fair.
Pick up from refreshment stall at sports day or from the office at pick up on a Tuesday and a Friday from a FOWS committee member or from token stall at summer fair.
Tokens will also be available for purchase at the summer fair.
5 tokens for the summer fair. 1 token is worth £1. Usable at all stalls at the fair apart from the raffle and £1 in a bucket. If not used, please keep for the xmas fair.
Pick up from refreshment stall at sports day or from the office at pick up on a Tuesday and a Friday from a FOWS committee member or from token stall at summer fair.
Tokens will also be available for purchase at the summer fair.
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