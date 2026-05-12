Friends of Poplar Primary's Summer Auction 2026

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Starting bid
One hour Garden Design consultation with gardening expert, and Poplar parent, Julia Crawford.
https://www.juliacrawford.co.uk/
Starting bid
Starting bid
Original packaging: Marvel Iron Man 3, Mark XLII, Battle Damaged Version action hero (2014)
Starting bid
Original packaging: Age of The Ultron, Ultron Prime Action Hero (2015)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Beautiful painting by local artist Roxana Loghin. Her artwork is currently on display in Metronome, Morden
https://www.etsy.com/shop/Portraitsbyroxana?dd_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F
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"Dive into the world of Silent Pool Gin on our distillery tour and tasting. Our distillery’s stunning location, adjacent to the ancient Silent Pool, continually inspires the way we work. Our guide will explain how and why we established the distillery here as well as delving further into the past..."
https://silentpooldistillers.com/collections/tours-experiences
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"Our popular vineyard tour and tasting experience begins with an introduction to English wine, followed by a guided walk though the vineyard overlooking the beautiful Surrey Hills. Your tour finishes in our tasting gazebo where you'll enjoy a guided tasting of our award-winning wines."
https://www.alburyvineyard.com/products/vineyard-tour-tasting?srsltid=AfmBOopXNURFhFBK9KA8ez96oflSG_8Th8BEAOrb7s1f_1oJ3gWjxunj
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Dermalogica Pro 60 Facial at Golden Lashes and Beauty, Raynes Park.
The ultimate customisable treatment. Depending on your skin’s needs, it may include enhanced technologies such as microcurrent, ultrasonic, LED light therapy and a combination of professional-grade actives. Every treatment includes well-being touches to elevate the experience.
https://goldenlashesandbeauty.co.uk/
Starting bid
Starting bid
1hr Microneedling session with Beautiescribe Aesthetics, Morden
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Location: Wimbledon Park
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"A pair of standard class tickets to travel between any two stations on
the London North Eastern Railway route on LNER services"
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London City Lionesses shirt, signed by the 2025/2026 squad
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£60 to spend at the Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, "a dynamic cultural hub that hosts contemporary theatre, dance, film screenings, art exhibitions, and television productions" (Wikipedia)
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Up to four tickets to see 'Whatever the Weather' on Saturday 25th July at 10am
Starting bid
Starting bid
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