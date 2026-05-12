Friends of Poplar Primary School

Hosted by

Friends of Poplar Primary School

About this event

Friends of Poplar Primary's Summer Auction 2026

Pick-up location

Poplar Rd S, London SW19 3JZ, UK

Signed Manchester United Photo item
Signed Manchester United Photo
£50

Starting bid

Details to follow...

1 Hour Garden Consultation with Julia Crawford Design item
1 Hour Garden Consultation with Julia Crawford Design
£50

Starting bid

One hour Garden Design consultation with gardening expert, and Poplar parent, Julia Crawford.

https://www.juliacrawford.co.uk/


4 x Tickets to a Wimbledon AFC Home Match item
4 x Tickets to a Wimbledon AFC Home Match
£30

Starting bid

Any Home fixture for the 2026/27 season

https://www.afcwimbledon.co.uk/

Marvel Iron Man 3 Mark XLII, Battle Damaged Version 1:9 item
Marvel Iron Man 3 Mark XLII, Battle Damaged Version 1:9
£25

Starting bid

Original packaging: Marvel Iron Man 3, Mark XLII, Battle Damaged Version action hero (2014)

Marvel Avengers Age of Ultron Collectable 1:9 Figurine item
Marvel Avengers Age of Ultron Collectable 1:9 Figurine
£25

Starting bid

Original packaging: Age of The Ultron, Ultron Prime Action Hero (2015)

4 x Tickets to any 2026 Fixture at Epson Downs Racecourse item
4 x Tickets to any 2026 Fixture at Epson Downs Racecourse
£20

Starting bid

Excluding the Betfred Derby 2026. To view the fixtures please visit:

www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/epsom

Original Painting by Roxana Loghin item
Original Painting by Roxana Loghin
£30

Starting bid

Beautiful painting by local artist Roxana Loghin. Her artwork is currently on display in Metronome, Morden


https://www.etsy.com/shop/Portraitsbyroxana?dd_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F

Distillery Tour For Two at Silent Pool Distillers item
Distillery Tour For Two at Silent Pool Distillers
£20

Starting bid

"Dive into the world of Silent Pool Gin on our distillery tour and tasting. Our distillery’s stunning location, adjacent to the ancient Silent Pool, continually inspires the way we work. Our guide will explain how and why we established the distillery here as well as delving further into the past..."


https://silentpooldistillers.com/collections/tours-experiences

Vineyard Tour & Tasting For One at Albury Vineyard item
Vineyard Tour & Tasting For One at Albury Vineyard
£15

Starting bid

"Our popular vineyard tour and tasting experience begins with an introduction to English wine, followed by a guided walk though the vineyard overlooking the beautiful Surrey Hills. Your tour finishes in our tasting gazebo where you'll enjoy a guided tasting of our award-winning wines."


https://www.alburyvineyard.com/products/vineyard-tour-tasting?srsltid=AfmBOopXNURFhFBK9KA8ez96oflSG_8Th8BEAOrb7s1f_1oJ3gWjxunj

Dermalogica Pro 60 Facial item
Dermalogica Pro 60 Facial
£35

Starting bid

Dermalogica Pro 60 Facial at Golden Lashes and Beauty, Raynes Park.


The ultimate customisable treatment. Depending on your skin’s needs, it may include enhanced technologies such as microcurrent, ultrasonic, LED light therapy and a combination of professional-grade actives. Every treatment includes well-being touches to elevate the experience.


https://goldenlashesandbeauty.co.uk/


Microneedling, 1hr Treatment item
Microneedling, 1hr Treatment
£60

Starting bid

1hr Microneedling session with Beautiescribe Aesthetics, Morden

https://www.instagram.com/beautiescribe_aesthetics/

2x Adult and 2x Child Tickets to Great British Food Festival item
2x Adult and 2x Child Tickets to Great British Food Festival
£20

Starting bid

Location: Wimbledon Park

2x Standard Class Return tickets with LNER item
2x Standard Class Return tickets with LNER
£40

Starting bid

"A pair of standard class tickets to travel between any two stations on

the London North Eastern Railway route on LNER services"

Signed Football Shirt from London City Lionesses item
Signed Football Shirt from London City Lionesses
£30

Starting bid

London City Lionesses shirt, signed by the 2025/2026 squad

£60 gift voucher to Riverside Studios, Hammersmith item
£60 gift voucher to Riverside Studios, Hammersmith
£25

Starting bid

£60 to spend at the Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, "a dynamic cultural hub that hosts contemporary theatre, dance, film screenings, art exhibitions, and television productions" (Wikipedia)

https://riversidestudios.co.uk/

Family Ticket to 'Whatever the Weather' at Unicorn Theatre item
Family Ticket to 'Whatever the Weather' at Unicorn Theatre
£10

Starting bid

Up to four tickets to see 'Whatever the Weather' on Saturday 25th July at 10am

£50 Sorella Restaurant Voucher item
£50 Sorella Restaurant Voucher
£15

Starting bid

£50 to spend at Sorella Restaurant in Clahpam


https://www.sorellarestaurant.co.uk/

£45 voucher for the Avenue Cookery School item
£45 voucher for the Avenue Cookery School
£10

Starting bid

£45 voucher for the Avenue Cookery School in Wandsworth


https://theavenuecookeryschool.com/

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!