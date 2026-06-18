RAVENSTONE PRIMARY SCHOOL PARENT TEACHER ASSOCIATION
RAVENSTONE PRIMARY SCHOOL PARENT TEACHER ASSOCIATION has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Colorful bunting hangs in front of the text "FRIENDS OF RAVENSTONE" against a white background.
RAVENSTONE PRIMARY SCHOOL PARENT TEACHER ASSOCIATION

Offered by

RAVENSTONE PRIMARY SCHOOL PARENT TEACHER ASSOCIATION

About this shop

Sales closed

Friends of Ravenstone Shop

Add a donation for RAVENSTONE PRIMARY SCHOOL PARENT TEACHER ASSOCIATION

£

Ravenstone Cookbook 2026 item
Ravenstone Cookbook 2026
£12

We are delighted to announce that the long-anticipated Ravenstone Cookbook is now available to order! MULTI-BUY & PUPIL PREMIUM AVAILABLE*


*Discount Codes below


This wonderful collection features a range of delicious recipes that have been contributed by members of our school community. It’s a fantastic keepsake and a brilliant way to celebrate the flavours, creativity and spirit of Ravenstone.


Each class has contributed in some way from designing the pages to drawing their favourite foods.


Buy for your friends and family with some wonderful stories and great artwork from the children!


Order by Wed 8 Jul for pickup before end of term! More details on delivery to come.


Discount Codes:
MULTIBUY - 10% off each book when more than 1 item purchased.
PPREMIUM - 40% off each book for those on Pupil Premiums at school.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!