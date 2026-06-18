Friends of Ravenstone Shop

We are delighted to announce that the long-anticipated Ravenstone Cookbook is now available to order! MULTI-BUY & PUPIL PREMIUM AVAILABLE*





*Discount Codes below





This wonderful collection features a range of delicious recipes that have been contributed by members of our school community. It’s a fantastic keepsake and a brilliant way to celebrate the flavours, creativity and spirit of Ravenstone.





Each class has contributed in some way from designing the pages to drawing their favourite foods.





Buy for your friends and family with some wonderful stories and great artwork from the children!





Order by Wed 8 Jul for pickup before end of term! More details on delivery to come.





Discount Codes:

MULTIBUY - 10% off each book when more than 1 item purchased.

PPREMIUM - 40% off each book for those on Pupil Premiums at school.



