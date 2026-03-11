Friends of Thurnham

Offered by

Friends of Thurnham

About this shop

Year 2 Leavers' Mementos 2026

Leavers personalised clothing
£5

Keepsake Leavers Items. You provide us with the uniform and we will personalise it for your child to wear during the last week of term! Items include; polo shirts, jumpers/cardigans and dresses.

Items must be bagged and clearly labelled with your child’s name and class into the office by Friday 12th June.

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1x Leavers Tea Towel item
1x Leavers Tea Towel
£6

Portrait artwork tea towel of your Child's Year Group.

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2x Leavers Tea Towels item
2x Leavers Tea Towels
£11

Portrait artwork tea towel of your Child's Year Group.

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3x Leavers Tea Towels item
3x Leavers Tea Towels
£15

Portrait artwork tea towel of your Child's Year Group.

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Leaver's Disco 14/07/2026
Free

To celebrate their time at Thurnham, Groovy Gee will be returning to host a Leavers’ Disco on Tuesday, 14th July, from 4:00 PM to 5:15 PM. 


*Drinks and nibbles will be provided*


While adults are not required to stay, we would greatly appreciate volunteers to help supervise and ensure the children have a fantastic time. If you’re able to assist, please contact us at [email protected]

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Add a donation for Friends of Thurnham

£

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