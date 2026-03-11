Year 2 Leavers' Mementos 2026

About this shop
Keepsake Leavers Items. You provide us with the uniform and we will personalise it for your child to wear during the last week of term! Items include; polo shirts, jumpers/cardigans and dresses.
Items must be bagged and clearly labelled with your child’s name and class into the office by Friday 12th June.
Portrait artwork tea towel of your Child's Year Group.
Portrait artwork tea towel of your Child's Year Group.
Portrait artwork tea towel of your Child's Year Group.
To celebrate their time at Thurnham, Groovy Gee will be returning to host a Leavers’ Disco on Tuesday, 14th July, from 4:00 PM to 5:15 PM.
*Drinks and nibbles will be provided*
While adults are not required to stay, we would greatly appreciate volunteers to help supervise and ensure the children have a fantastic time. If you’re able to assist, please contact us at [email protected]
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!