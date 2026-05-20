Friends of Wilby School Association Summer Fair

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About this event
5 chances to win!
1 raffle ticket entry
Please select quantity required - these will be handed to pupils by class teachers.
Turn an ordinary pebble into a colourful masterpiece!
Named entries can be handed in on the day of the Fair to Mrs Balls in the office.
Create a picture using leaves, flowers, seeds, or other natural materials
Named entries can be handed in on the day of the Fair to Mrs Balls in the office.
Write a short poem celebrating what makes our school special.
Named entries can be handed in on the day of the Fair to Mrs Balls in the office.
Make us laugh with your funniest original joke!
Named entries can be handed in on the day of the Fair to Mrs Balls in the office.
Create a small hand-picked posy using flowers and greenery from your
garden or local area. Keep it simple, natural and no larger than a handful.
Named entries can be handed in on the day of the Fair to Mrs Balls in the office.
Transform recycled materials into an amazing model or creation.
Named entries can be handed in on the day of the Fair to Mrs Balls in the office.
£
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