Friends of Wilby School Association

Hosted by

Friends of Wilby School Association

About this event

Friends of Wilby School Association Summer Fair

Wilby

Eye IP21 5LR, UK

Book of raffle tickets
£5

5 chances to win!

Single raffle ticket
£1

1 raffle ticket entry

Bag of 5 tokens
£5

Please select quantity required - these will be handed to pupils by class teachers.

Best in Show - Painted Pebble
£3

Turn an ordinary pebble into a colourful masterpiece!


Named entries can be handed in on the day of the Fair to Mrs Balls in the office.

Best in show - Nature Collage
£3

Create a picture using leaves, flowers, seeds, or other natural materials


Named entries can be handed in on the day of the Fair to Mrs Balls in the office.

Best in Show - School Poem
£3

Write a short poem celebrating what makes our school special.


Named entries can be handed in on the day of the Fair to Mrs Balls in the office.

Best in Show - Joke
£3

Make us laugh with your funniest original joke!


Named entries can be handed in on the day of the Fair to Mrs Balls in the office.

Best in Show - Posy
£3

Create a small hand-picked posy using flowers and greenery from your

garden or local area. Keep it simple, natural and no larger than a handful.


Named entries can be handed in on the day of the Fair to Mrs Balls in the office.

Best in Show - Junk Model
£3

Transform recycled materials into an amazing model or creation.


Named entries can be handed in on the day of the Fair to Mrs Balls in the office.

Add a donation for Friends of Wilby School Association

£

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