Hosted by

Friends of Willoughby School

About this event

Sales closed

Friends of Willoughby School's Fundraiser Auction

Pick-up location

3A London Ln, Willoughby-on-the-Wolds, Loughborough LE12 6SX, UK

Aspire 4 Fitness Gym Membership item
Aspire 4 Fitness Gym Membership
£10

Starting bid

Aspire 4 Fitness in Keyworth is offering a one month gym membership £40 RRP

Aspire4Fitness - A Gym For All

A basket selection of Jason’s sourdough item
A basket selection of Jason’s sourdough item
A basket selection of Jason’s sourdough
£10

Starting bid

A basket of Jason’s sourdough RRP £40 - sample all their range with a basket of their freshest Sourdough, Ciabatta, Rolls and Crumpets. £30RRP

Jason's Sourdough

Muddy Bunnies Session item
Muddy Bunnies Session
£5

Starting bid

One free session at Muddy Bunnies - must be redeemed by 31st December 2025

https://www.facebook.com/share/1DMcuuEKdL/

Muddy Bunnies UK, Nottingham.  Outdoor sensory and animal interaction play. Stay & play sessions, SEND sessions and private hire. £9 RRP

£50 Voucher for Six Acres Nursery, Costock item
£50 Voucher for Six Acres Nursery, Costock
£25

Starting bid

£50 Voucher for Six Acres Nursery, Costock

Spend time in your garden with a £50 voucher from Six Acre Nurseries Garden Centre – Combining Tradition and Innovation in Costock. This voucher can be used at  over 2,000 garden centres around the UK.


Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting to cultivate your green thumb, this voucher opens up a world of possibilities. From beautiful blooms and shrubs to gardening supplies and décor, Six Acres Nursery offers everything you need to make your garden thrive. Embrace the joy of gardening and let your outdoor space reflect your personal oasis.

M&S Hamper item
M&S Hamper item
M&S Hamper
£10

Starting bid

M&S Hamper

Indulge in a luxurious selection of treats with an exquisite hamper from Marks &  Spencer. This  carefully curated hamper is filled with a variety of M&S’s  finest offerings, from delectable gourmet foods to  premium beverages, ensuring there's something to  delight every palate.

Horse riding lesson for 2 children item
Horse riding lesson for 2 children
£20

Starting bid

Horse riding lesson for 2 children at Lings Lane Riding Stables - worth £60 

Lings Lane Riding Stables – Lings Lane Riding Stables

Hanwell Wines - Wine Tasting and Vineyard Trail for 2 people item
Hanwell Wines - Wine Tasting and Vineyard Trail for 2 people
£10

Starting bid

Hanwell Wines - Wine Tasting and Vineyard Trail for 2 people - £30 RRP

www.hanwellwine.co.uk

Colour and cut and blow dry item
Colour and cut and blow dry
£40

Starting bid

Hannah Jones Hairdressing - colour and cut and blow dry. Value £110 (Patch test would be needed before the  service.)


Hannah 🤍 (@hair.byhj) • Instagram photos and videos

[email protected]

Timber or Firewood to value £140 item
Timber or Firewood to value £140
£50

Starting bid

Titan Timber - either 2 bags of fire wood worth £140 or £140 pounds worth of timber materials. Fence panels, sleepers or a planter.

www.ttitantimber.co.uk

[email protected]

Wattbike Pro - Reconditioned #1 item
Wattbike Pro - Reconditioned #1
£600

Starting bid

Reconditioned Wattbike

Bike has undergone a rigorous quality inspection to ensure as new functionality. May have slight cosmetic imperfections. RRP £1495

£2499.99 New World-Class Smart Indoor Bike Trainers

(two bikes available - separate lots)

Wattbike Pro - Reconditioned #2 item
Wattbike Pro - Reconditioned #2
£600

Starting bid

Reconditioned Wattbike

Bike has undergone a rigorous quality inspection to ensure as new functionality. May have slight cosmetic imperfections. RRP £1495

£2499.99 New World-Class Smart Indoor Bike Trainers

(two bikes available - separate lots)

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker item
Ninja CREAMi Deluxe Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker
£80

Starting bid

RRP £249.99 With Ninja CREAMi, you can create and customise delicious homemade treats - from smooth gelato and luxurious milkshakes to soft sorbets, fruit-based ‘nice creams’ and more. The options are limitless. 

Not just for desserts, wake up with a spoon-thick smoothie bowl for breakfast and cool down with fruity sorbet as a delicious afternoon snack. Treat little ones to a homemade milkshake and complete your evening with an indulgent after-dinner ice cream.

Fill, freeze, process, enjoy

Simply fill one of the Dessert Tubs with ingredients and pop in the freezer for 24 hours. When you’re ready to serve, just place the tub into the outer bowl, attach the Creamerizer paddle and lid, and put it into your Ninja CREAMi – at the touch of a button, the specially designed paddle processes your frozen base into a creamy treat in minutes!

Enjoy immediately for a smooth, soft treat or place in your freezer to enjoy later.

Your desserts, your way

Make your treats exactly as you like them – indulgent, low sugar, dairy free, keto, vegan, the choice is yours. No guesswork – there’s a Creami Recipe Guide included in the box, packed with delicious recipes to suit every taste.

Complete with 3 BPA-free tubs to make and store your desserts, you can make up to 1.4L of delicious ice cream and create 3 different flavours at once to keep the whole household happy. Prepare and keep filled tubs in the freezer to have all your favourite treats ready to process and enjoy in minutes!

1 Hour family photoshoot and digital Images item
1 Hour family photoshoot and digital Images
£35

Starting bid

One hour family photoshoot with Mike Rozycki, with digital images from the photoshoot included.

RRP £125

Manor Farm Family Pass item
Manor Farm Family Pass
£20

Starting bid

Family Pass for 4 people to Manor Farm Centre in East Leake RRP £44

Embark on a delightful day out with the family at Manor Farm Centre in East Leake! This family pass grants admission for two adults and two children for a single visit, allowing you to explore all the fun and educational experiences the farm has to offer.


Immerse yourself in the charm of rural life, get up close with friendly farm animals, and enjoy a range of activities that are both engaging and informative. The pass is valid during normal opening hours, with some exceptions, ensuring you can plan your visit at a  time that's convenient for you.

Viking Play Centre pass for two hours x 2 item
Viking Play Centre pass for two hours x 2
£5

Starting bid

2 x 2 hour free entry passes RRP £14

Vikings Play Centre New soft play centre in Hathern for 6 month to 11 years. dedicated play areas for different ages, baby classes available.

JOY Chocolates 16 delicious handmade chocolates item
JOY Chocolates 16 delicious handmade chocolates
£10

Starting bid

Delicious artisan chocolates from our resident chocolatière RRP £25

https://aboxofjoychocolates.co.uk/

[email protected]

JOY Chocolates Halloween Special 💀 (9 handmade chocolates) item
JOY Chocolates Halloween Special 💀 (9 handmade chocolates)
£8

Starting bid

Delicious artisan chocolates from our resident chocolatière RRP £15

https://aboxofjoychocolates.co.uk/

[email protected]

Large Pick n Mix sweetie jar item
Large Pick n Mix sweetie jar
£10

Starting bid

Large pick and mix sweet jar RRP £21.99 from Keyworth company

https://youpickwemix.com/

14 day gym and swim pass - Keyworth leisure centre item
14 day gym and swim pass - Keyworth leisure centre item
14 day gym and swim pass - Keyworth leisure centre item
14 day gym and swim pass - Keyworth leisure centre
£15

Starting bid

Keyworth leisure centre 14 day pass which can use for swim sessions or gym use. Not applicable for lessons (Five passes available- this is pass 1)

14 day gym and swim pass - Keyworth leisure centre item
14 day gym and swim pass - Keyworth leisure centre item
14 day gym and swim pass - Keyworth leisure centre item
14 day gym and swim pass - Keyworth leisure centre
£15

Starting bid

Keyworth leisure centre 14 day pass which can use for swim sessions or gym use. Not applicable for lessons (Five passes available- this is pass 2)

14 day gym and swim pass - Keyworth leisure centre item
14 day gym and swim pass - Keyworth leisure centre item
14 day gym and swim pass - Keyworth leisure centre item
14 day gym and swim pass - Keyworth leisure centre
£15

Starting bid

Keyworth leisure centre 14 day pass which can use for swim sessions or gym use. Not applicable for lessons (Five passes available- this is pass 3)

14 day gym and swim pass - Keyworth leisure centre item
14 day gym and swim pass - Keyworth leisure centre item
14 day gym and swim pass - Keyworth leisure centre item
14 day gym and swim pass - Keyworth leisure centre
£15

Starting bid

Keyworth leisure centre 14 day pass which can use for swim sessions or gym use. Not applicable for lessons (Five passes available- this is pass 4)

14 day gym and swim pass - Keyworth leisure centre item
14 day gym and swim pass - Keyworth leisure centre item
14 day gym and swim pass - Keyworth leisure centre item
14 day gym and swim pass - Keyworth leisure centre
£15

Starting bid

Keyworth leisure centre 14 day pass which can use for swim sessions or gym use. Not applicable for lessons (Five passes available- this is pass 5)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!