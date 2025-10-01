Friends of Willoughby School's Fundraiser Auction

RRP £249.99 With Ninja CREAMi, you can create and customise delicious homemade treats - from smooth gelato and luxurious milkshakes to soft sorbets, fruit-based ‘nice creams’ and more. The options are limitless.

Not just for desserts, wake up with a spoon-thick smoothie bowl for breakfast and cool down with fruity sorbet as a delicious afternoon snack. Treat little ones to a homemade milkshake and complete your evening with an indulgent after-dinner ice cream.

Fill, freeze, process, enjoy

Simply fill one of the Dessert Tubs with ingredients and pop in the freezer for 24 hours. When you’re ready to serve, just place the tub into the outer bowl, attach the Creamerizer paddle and lid, and put it into your Ninja CREAMi – at the touch of a button, the specially designed paddle processes your frozen base into a creamy treat in minutes!

Enjoy immediately for a smooth, soft treat or place in your freezer to enjoy later.

Your desserts, your way

Make your treats exactly as you like them – indulgent, low sugar, dairy free, keto, vegan, the choice is yours. No guesswork – there’s a Creami Recipe Guide included in the box, packed with delicious recipes to suit every taste.

Complete with 3 BPA-free tubs to make and store your desserts, you can make up to 1.4L of delicious ice cream and create 3 different flavours at once to keep the whole household happy. Prepare and keep filled tubs in the freezer to have all your favourite treats ready to process and enjoy in minutes!