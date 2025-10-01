Friends of Willoughby School's Fundraiser Auction

Hosted by
About this event
3A London Ln, Willoughby-on-the-Wolds, Loughborough LE12 6SX, UK
Starting bid
Aspire 4 Fitness in Keyworth is offering a one month gym membership £40 RRP
Starting bid
A basket of Jason’s sourdough RRP £40 - sample all their range with a basket of their freshest Sourdough, Ciabatta, Rolls and Crumpets. £30RRP
Starting bid
One free session at Muddy Bunnies - must be redeemed by 31st December 2025
https://www.facebook.com/share/1DMcuuEKdL/
Muddy Bunnies UK, Nottingham. Outdoor sensory and animal interaction play. Stay & play sessions, SEND sessions and private hire. £9 RRP
Starting bid
£50 Voucher for Six Acres Nursery, Costock
Spend time in your garden with a £50 voucher from Six Acre Nurseries Garden Centre – Combining Tradition and Innovation in Costock. This voucher can be used at over 2,000 garden centres around the UK.
Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting to cultivate your green thumb, this voucher opens up a world of possibilities. From beautiful blooms and shrubs to gardening supplies and décor, Six Acres Nursery offers everything you need to make your garden thrive. Embrace the joy of gardening and let your outdoor space reflect your personal oasis.
Starting bid
M&S Hamper
Indulge in a luxurious selection of treats with an exquisite hamper from Marks & Spencer. This carefully curated hamper is filled with a variety of M&S’s finest offerings, from delectable gourmet foods to premium beverages, ensuring there's something to delight every palate.
Starting bid
Horse riding lesson for 2 children at Lings Lane Riding Stables - worth £60
Starting bid
Starting bid
Hannah Jones Hairdressing - colour and cut and blow dry. Value £110 (Patch test would be needed before the service.)
Hannah 🤍 (@hair.byhj) • Instagram photos and videos
Starting bid
Titan Timber - either 2 bags of fire wood worth £140 or £140 pounds worth of timber materials. Fence panels, sleepers or a planter.
Starting bid
Reconditioned Wattbike
Bike has undergone a rigorous quality inspection to ensure as new functionality. May have slight cosmetic imperfections. RRP £1495
£2499.99 New World-Class Smart Indoor Bike Trainers
(two bikes available - separate lots)
Starting bid
Reconditioned Wattbike
Bike has undergone a rigorous quality inspection to ensure as new functionality. May have slight cosmetic imperfections. RRP £1495
£2499.99 New World-Class Smart Indoor Bike Trainers
(two bikes available - separate lots)
Starting bid
RRP £249.99 With Ninja CREAMi, you can create and customise delicious homemade treats - from smooth gelato and luxurious milkshakes to soft sorbets, fruit-based ‘nice creams’ and more. The options are limitless.
Not just for desserts, wake up with a spoon-thick smoothie bowl for breakfast and cool down with fruity sorbet as a delicious afternoon snack. Treat little ones to a homemade milkshake and complete your evening with an indulgent after-dinner ice cream.
Fill, freeze, process, enjoy
Simply fill one of the Dessert Tubs with ingredients and pop in the freezer for 24 hours. When you’re ready to serve, just place the tub into the outer bowl, attach the Creamerizer paddle and lid, and put it into your Ninja CREAMi – at the touch of a button, the specially designed paddle processes your frozen base into a creamy treat in minutes!
Enjoy immediately for a smooth, soft treat or place in your freezer to enjoy later.
Your desserts, your way
Make your treats exactly as you like them – indulgent, low sugar, dairy free, keto, vegan, the choice is yours. No guesswork – there’s a Creami Recipe Guide included in the box, packed with delicious recipes to suit every taste.
Complete with 3 BPA-free tubs to make and store your desserts, you can make up to 1.4L of delicious ice cream and create 3 different flavours at once to keep the whole household happy. Prepare and keep filled tubs in the freezer to have all your favourite treats ready to process and enjoy in minutes!
Starting bid
One hour family photoshoot with Mike Rozycki, with digital images from the photoshoot included.
RRP £125
Starting bid
Family Pass for 4 people to Manor Farm Centre in East Leake RRP £44
Embark on a delightful day out with the family at Manor Farm Centre in East Leake! This family pass grants admission for two adults and two children for a single visit, allowing you to explore all the fun and educational experiences the farm has to offer.
Immerse yourself in the charm of rural life, get up close with friendly farm animals, and enjoy a range of activities that are both engaging and informative. The pass is valid during normal opening hours, with some exceptions, ensuring you can plan your visit at a time that's convenient for you.
Starting bid
2 x 2 hour free entry passes RRP £14
Vikings Play Centre New soft play centre in Hathern for 6 month to 11 years. dedicated play areas for different ages, baby classes available.
Starting bid
Delicious artisan chocolates from our resident chocolatière RRP £25
https://aboxofjoychocolates.co.uk/
Starting bid
Delicious artisan chocolates from our resident chocolatière RRP £15
https://aboxofjoychocolates.co.uk/
Starting bid
Starting bid
Keyworth leisure centre 14 day pass which can use for swim sessions or gym use. Not applicable for lessons (Five passes available- this is pass 1)
Starting bid
Keyworth leisure centre 14 day pass which can use for swim sessions or gym use. Not applicable for lessons (Five passes available- this is pass 2)
Starting bid
Keyworth leisure centre 14 day pass which can use for swim sessions or gym use. Not applicable for lessons (Five passes available- this is pass 3)
Starting bid
Keyworth leisure centre 14 day pass which can use for swim sessions or gym use. Not applicable for lessons (Five passes available- this is pass 4)
Starting bid
Keyworth leisure centre 14 day pass which can use for swim sessions or gym use. Not applicable for lessons (Five passes available- this is pass 5)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!