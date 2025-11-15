Friends of Worthing High School (FOWHS)

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Friends of Worthing High School (FOWHS)

About this raffle

Friends of Worthing High School (FOWHS)'s Winter Raffle 2025

FOWHS Winter Raffle Ticket
£2

Please purchase tickets by Wednesday 10th December. The draw will take place on Friday 12th December.


Amazing prizes to be won include:

PI7 In Ear Wireless Headphones (Worth £349) - Donated By B&W


Spa Relaxation for 2 (worth £320) - Donated by The Beauty Island


Simulator Experience (worth £125) - Donated by JustRace


£100 Voucher - Donated by Efes


£50 voucher - Donated by South Lodge


Family Match Day Ticket - Donated by Worthing FC


Hairdressing voucher - Donated by Richard John


£50 voucher and 5 x meal deal vouchers for the canteen - Donated by PS Catering


Maya Backpack - Donated by UK brand Mia Tui (worth £50)


Lunch and entry to a Raiders Match for two - Donated by Worthing Rugby Club


Experience vouchers and more....
(please see the flyer sent for the full list)


FOWHS is a registered Charity (charity No 1042555)

FOWHS Lottery Licence No 152691

Add a donation for Friends of Worthing High School (FOWHS)

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