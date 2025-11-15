Friends of Worthing High School (FOWHS)'s Winter Raffle 2025

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About this raffle
Please purchase tickets by Wednesday 10th December. The draw will take place on Friday 12th December.
Amazing prizes to be won include:
PI7 In Ear Wireless Headphones (Worth £349) - Donated By B&W
Spa Relaxation for 2 (worth £320) - Donated by The Beauty Island
Simulator Experience (worth £125) - Donated by JustRace
£100 Voucher - Donated by Efes
£50 voucher - Donated by South Lodge
Family Match Day Ticket - Donated by Worthing FC
Hairdressing voucher - Donated by Richard John
£50 voucher and 5 x meal deal vouchers for the canteen - Donated by PS Catering
Maya Backpack - Donated by UK brand Mia Tui (worth £50)
Lunch and entry to a Raiders Match for two - Donated by Worthing Rugby Club
Experience vouchers and more....
(please see the flyer sent for the full list)
FOWHS is a registered Charity (charity No 1042555)
FOWHS Lottery Licence No 152691
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