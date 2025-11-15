Friends of Worthing High School (FOWHS)'s Winter Raffle 2025

Please purchase tickets by Wednesday 10th December. The draw will take place on Friday 12th December.





Amazing prizes to be won include:



PI7 In Ear Wireless Headphones (Worth £349) - Donated By B&W



Spa Relaxation for 2 (worth £320) - Donated by The Beauty Island





Simulator Experience (worth £125) - Donated by JustRace





£100 Voucher - Donated by Efes





£50 voucher - Donated by South Lodge



Family Match Day Ticket - Donated by Worthing FC



Hairdressing voucher - Donated by Richard John





£50 voucher and 5 x meal deal vouchers for the canteen - Donated by PS Catering



Maya Backpack - Donated by UK brand Mia Tui (worth £50)





Lunch and entry to a Raiders Match for two - Donated by Worthing Rugby Club



Experience vouchers and more....

(please see the flyer sent for the full list)





FOWHS is a registered Charity (charity No 1042555)

FOWHS Lottery Licence No 152691