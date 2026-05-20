Friends of St Mary's

Hosted by

Friends of St Mary's

About this event

FSM Summer Festival

St. Mary's School

Child Unlimited Inflatables Fun
£5

Includes unlimited access to the Bouncy Castle, Inflatable Assault Course, mini music festival, scooter stunt displays, and other activities

Optional donation
Pay what you can

We would be grateful for any optional donations towards your afternoon of enjoying live music, scooter stunt displays, and other activities

Scooter Stunts Coaching 2pm - 2:35pm
£5

Age 5+ Scooters and helmets provided, please do not bring your own

Scooter Stunts Coaching 3pm - 3:35pm
£5

Age 5+ Scooters and helmets provided, please do not bring your own

Scooter Stunts Coaching 4pm - 4:35pm
£5

Age 5+ Scooters and helmets provided, please do not bring your own

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