FSM Summer Festival

About this event
Includes unlimited access to the Bouncy Castle, Inflatable Assault Course, mini music festival, scooter stunt displays, and other activities
We would be grateful for any optional donations towards your afternoon of enjoying live music, scooter stunt displays, and other activities
Age 5+ Scooters and helmets provided, please do not bring your own
Age 5+ Scooters and helmets provided, please do not bring your own
Age 5+ Scooters and helmets provided, please do not bring your own
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