In the foreground, the text "MXRZ" is displayed in large white letters, while the background shows a room with a high ceiling and industrial-style lighting, with the words "PLAYBACK01" repeated in various colors.
Raft(Up) Magazine

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Raft(Up) Magazine

About this event

MXRZ: PLAYBACk01

2A John Campbell Rd

London N16 8JZ, UK

Early bird
£10

Limited Allocation

General release
£12

✔ Dalston Pier Fashion Showcase

✔ Live Art Installations

✔ Professional Photoshoots (since everywhere is a studio set up atp)

✔ Designer Showcases

✔ The Jago After Party

✔ Live Performances & DJ’s

Supporter
£15

For those who want to contribute further towards supporting all the independent creatives who were involved for this event especially and future MXRZ events.


Included General Admission Access

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