MXRZ: PLAYBACk01

Hosted by
About this event
Limited Allocation
✔ Dalston Pier Fashion Showcase
✔ Live Art Installations
✔ Professional Photoshoots (since everywhere is a studio set up atp)
✔ Designer Showcases
✔ The Jago After Party
✔ Live Performances & DJ’s
For those who want to contribute further towards supporting all the independent creatives who were involved for this event especially and future MXRZ events.
Included General Admission Access
£
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