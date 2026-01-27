London Musicians Collective Limited
London Musicians Collective Limited

Fundraiser 2026 - Resonance Auction

7 Risborough St, London SE1 0HF, UK

Bob & Roberta Smith "Art Not War" item
Bob & Roberta Smith "Art Not War"
£200

Kindly donated by Bob & Roberta Smith is this "Art Not War" watercolour. (A4, approx).


100% of the proceeds support Resonance's Fundraiser 2026.

Bob & Roberta Smith Watercolour "Music Not Missiles" item
Bob & Roberta Smith Watercolour "Music Not Missiles"
£200

Kindly donated by Bob & Roberta Smith is this "Music Not Missiles" watercolour. (A4, approx).


100% of the proceeds support Resonance's Fundraiser 2026.

Bob & Roberta Smith "Art Materials Not Death" Watercolour 1 item
Bob & Roberta Smith "Art Materials Not Death" Watercolour 1
£200

Kindly donated by Bob & Roberta Smith is this "Art Materials Not Death" watercolour. (1/2 featuring this slogan). (A4, approx).


100% of the proceeds support Resonance's Fundraiser 2026.

Bob & Roberta Smith "Art Materials Not Death" Watercolour 2 item
Bob & Roberta Smith "Art Materials Not Death" Watercolour 2
£200

Kindly donated by Bob & Roberta Smith is this "Art Materials Not Death" watercolour. (2/2 featuring this slogan). (A4, approx).


100% of the proceeds support Resonance's Fundraiser 2026.

Bob & Roberta Smith "Radio Not Radiation" item
Bob & Roberta Smith "Radio Not Radiation"
£200

Kindly donated by Bob & Roberta Smith is this "Radio Not Radiation" watercolour. (1/2 featuring this slogan). (A4, approx).


100% of the proceeds support Resonance's Fundraiser 2026.

Bob & Roberta Smith "Architecture Not Tanks" Watercolour item
Bob & Roberta Smith "Architecture Not Tanks" Watercolour
£200

Kindly donated by Bob & Roberta Smith is this "Architecture Not Tanks" watercolour. (A4, approx).


100% of the proceeds support Resonance's Fundraiser 2026.

Bob & Roberta Smith "Music Not Missiles" item
Bob & Roberta Smith "Music Not Missiles"
£200

Kindly donated by Bob & Roberta Smith is this "Music Not Missiles" watercolour. (A4, approx).


100% of the proceeds support Resonance's Fundraiser 2026.

Ticket to FTT Fintech Festival (8/9 November 2026) item
Ticket to FTT Fintech Festival (8/9 November 2026)
£10

Kindly donated by Lisa Moyle.


A ticket to the UK's largest & most impactful fintech event. FTT Fintech Festival on 9th - 10th November 2026 at The Brewery, London.


Join C-level executives, founders, and technology leaders from financial services providers, fintechs, non-financial brands and technology innovators as they explore an industry that is being fundamentally transformed.


From the macroeconomic forces at play to shifting customer behaviours, the FTT Fintech Festival is where bold ideas and forward thinkers redefine the opportunities and challenges of an industry in constant evolution.


Take the opportunity to jump on to one of 9 stages focusing on open finance, payments, embedded finance, fraud and FinCrime, AI, digital identity, identity access management and the mutuals sector.


Whether you’re a global financial institution, merchant, brand, marketplace, platform provider, fintech or technology enabler come and explore the future and stay ahead of the curve.


Full details at:

https://www.fintechtalents.com/events/europe/festival-london/


100% of proceeds to Fundraiser 2026.

Ticket to Fintech Talents AI Transformation (25 June) item
Ticket to Fintech Talents AI Transformation (25 June)
£10

Kindly donated by Lisa Moyle.


Join C-suite executives, founders, and technology leaders from financial institutions, innovative fintechs, and tech pioneers. Become part of a community that is dedicated to exploring how Artificial Intelligence is fundamentally reshaping and accelerating transformation across financial services.


From understanding broad use cases to deploying explainable AI for risk modelling, industry leaders will share indispensable insights on the strategic adoption of AI that will define the competitive landscape for years to come.


If your business hasn’t already put AI at the core of strategy, you’re not just behind, you’re at risk. Those who can, must.


Full details at: https://www.fintechtalents.com/events/europe/ftt-ai-transformation-summer/


100% of proceeds to Fundraiser 2026.

Downriver – Signed CD Edition By Iain Sinclair (1 of 5) item
Downriver – Signed CD Edition By Iain Sinclair (1 of 5) item
Downriver – Signed CD Edition By Iain Sinclair (1 of 5) item
Downriver – Signed CD Edition By Iain Sinclair (1 of 5)
£40

Downriver – Signed CD Edition

By Iain Sinclair


Signed copy of the CD edition of Downriver, Iain Sinclair’s seminal London novel of psychogeography, conspiracy and late-20th century urban myth.


A cult work of British experimental writing, Downriver maps the hidden histories and political undercurrents of London through Sinclair’s distinctive, visionary prose.


This copy is personally signed by Iain Sinclair.

CD edition. Like new condition.


A rare opportunity for collectors of London literature, psychogeography and underground culture.


100% of the proceeds to support our Fundraiser.

Downriver – Signed CD Edition By Iain Sinclair (2 of 5) item
Downriver – Signed CD Edition By Iain Sinclair (2 of 5) item
Downriver – Signed CD Edition By Iain Sinclair (2 of 5) item
Downriver – Signed CD Edition By Iain Sinclair (2 of 5)
£40

Downriver – Signed CD Edition

By Iain Sinclair


Signed copy of the CD edition of Downriver, Iain Sinclair’s seminal London novel of psychogeography, conspiracy and late-20th century urban myth.


A cult work of British experimental writing, Downriver maps the hidden histories and political undercurrents of London through Sinclair’s distinctive, visionary prose.


This copy is personally signed by Iain Sinclair.

CD edition. Like new condition.


A rare opportunity for collectors of London literature, psychogeography and underground culture.


100% of the proceeds to support our Fundraiser.

1 Year Cafe OTO Venue Membership item
1 Year Cafe OTO Venue Membership
£10

Kindly donated by Cafe OTO.

  • Cheaper tickets (up to half price) for you and a friend
  • No booking fees on member-tier tickets
  • Early-bird booking and previews
  • Discounts online and in the cafe shop
  • At least one free-to-members event each month
  • Free livestream shows
  • Regular member newsletter

100% of proceeds to Fundraiser 2026.

Two tickets to LOUD WOMEN Fest at Rich Mix (6 Sep) item
Two tickets to LOUD WOMEN Fest at Rich Mix (6 Sep)
£10

Kindly donated by LOUD WOMEN.


Experience the best new female and non-binary talent from the grassroots and alternative music scene.


This year’s all-ages festival marks a decade of amplifying female, trans, and non-binary-powered punk, indie, and alternative music – providing a platform for underrepresented voices in the music industry.

This year's lineup is yet to be announced, but for a flavour of last year's event visit:


https://richmix.org.uk/music/loud-women-fest-2025/


100% of proceeds to Fundraiser 2026.



framework:editions digital bundle item
framework:editions digital bundle
£10

Kindly donated by Patrick McGinley (framework radio).


All 15 digital albums from framework:editions. https://frameworkeditions.bandcamp.com/


framework editions is the publishing face of framework radio, which has been broadcasting and acting as a voice for the field recording community since 2002. framework is consecrated to field recording, and its use in composition. field recording, phonography, the art of sound hunting. open your ears and listen!  


100% of the proceeds to the Resonance Fundraiser 2026.

Art Monthly Magazine Subscription item
Art Monthly Magazine Subscription
£10

Kindly donated by Art Monthly Magazine.


A year-long UK subscription to the UK's leading contemporary art magazine, Art Monthly.


100% of proceeds to Fundraiser 2026.

Decolonise Your Radio T-Shirt item
Decolonise Your Radio T-Shirt item
Decolonise Your Radio T-Shirt
£10

Kindly donated by Andrew, host of of Tunes from Turtle Island is this "Decolonise Your Radio" T-shirt, Graphite, Cotton, Medium Size.

Breakfast with London author Tony White and a signed book item
Breakfast with London author Tony White and a signed book item
Breakfast with London author Tony White and a signed book
£25

Join London author and long-time friend of Resonance Tony White for breakfast (for one guest, on him) and chat including visiting locations from his novels The Fountain in the Forest, and forthcoming sequel Phantom at the Feast (No Exit Press, 18 June 2026) – the return of White's complex and compelling London detective DS Rex King of Holborn Police Station. Winner also gets a signed dedicated copy of Phantom at the Feast posted direct to you on publication in June 2026.


Successful bidder receives:

  • Breakfast on Tony at a top central London greasy spoon on weekday date TBC April–May 2026
  • A wander around Holborn locations featured in the novels (optional)
  • Signed and dedicated copy of White's forthcoming novel Phantom at the Feast (upon publication in June 2026)

Phantom at the Feast is the follow-up to White's 2018 novel The Fountain in the Forest


Police stations are a thing of the past and AIs make more efficient detectives, or so says a UK Home Office desperate to make cuts. When the sole witness in a trafficking case is discovered brutally murdered, a brass horseshoe forced between his teeth, Detective Sergeant Rex King is summoned back to London and into a labyrinth of memory, music, and political unrest. 

Praise for The Fountain in the Forest:

‘White is always convivial company. His books are characterised by stylistic innovation, a feeling for place, a love of rogues and rebels.’ Sukhdev Sandhu, The Guardian, 'Book of the Day'

Praise for Foxy-T:

‘One of the best London novels you'll ever get to read.’ Toby Litt, Sunday Herald


Literature Live is an occasional programme presented by Tony White that focuses on live readings and chat with authors of prose fiction. Recent guests include authors Emma Curtis, Mona Dash, Courttia Newland, and John Williams.

Stereolab / Laetitia Sadier Signed Mug item
Stereolab / Laetitia Sadier Signed Mug item
Stereolab / Laetitia Sadier Signed Mug item
Stereolab / Laetitia Sadier Signed Mug
£10

Kindly donated by Laetitia Sadier is her very own personally signed "Stereolab Electronic Pop Music." Mug 1 of 2 distinct designs available.

Captain America Poster & Popcorn Bucket item
Captain America Poster & Popcorn Bucket item
Captain America Poster & Popcorn Bucket
£10

Captain America Popcorn Bucket & Poster


Official themed popcorn bucket and matching poster.


A collectible set for Marvel fans and cinema memorabilia collectors.


100% of the proceeds to support our Fundraiser.

James Patterson Hardback Bundle (4 Books) item
James Patterson Hardback Bundle (4 Books)
£10

James Patterson Hardback Bundle (4 Books)


Featuring:
Never Say Die
25 Alive
Private Dublin
The Imperfect Murder


Four bestselling thrillers in hardback — a ready-made collection for crime and suspense fans.


100% of the proceeds to support our Fundraiser.

Excalibur: Visionaries - Warren Ellis (3 Graphic Novels) item
Excalibur: Visionaries - Warren Ellis (3 Graphic Novels)
£10

Excalibur: Visionaries – Warren Ellis (Set of 3 Graphic Novels)


Complete three-volume set of Excalibur: Visionaries by Warren Ellis.

Marvel’s British X-Men spin-off series — cult favourite run in collected graphic novel format.

A striking set for X-Men and Marvel collectors.


100% of the proceeds to support our Fundraiser.

Stereolab / Laetitia Sadier Signed Mug item
Stereolab / Laetitia Sadier Signed Mug item
Stereolab / Laetitia Sadier Signed Mug item
Stereolab / Laetitia Sadier Signed Mug
£10

Kindly donated by Laetitia Sadier is her very own personally signed "Stereolab Electronic Pop Music." Mug. 1 of 2 distinct designs available.

Batman Hardback Graphic Novel Bundle (3 Books) item
Batman Hardback Graphic Novel Bundle (3 Books)
£10

Batman Hardback Graphic Novel Bundle (3 Books)


Includes:
City of Bane – Part One
City of Bane – Part Two
The Batman Who Laughs


Three major DC story arcs in hardback — featuring work by Tom King, Scott Snyder and Jock. A strong collector’s set for Batman fans.


100% of the proceeds to support our Fundraiser.

Open City Fleet Steet Socks item
Open City Fleet Steet Socks
£10

Kindly donated by Open City.


Comfy and cosy cotton socks featuring iconic designs from London's municipal history, our London Socks are available in six different designs or in multipacks of three and six pairs. Made by our partners Peper Harow in their workshop in Sussex.

Product details

  • 53% Supima Cotton 46% Polyamide 1% Spandex
  • One-size fits most. Will fit snugly on sizes 10 and above, loosening with wear
  • Made in Britain using ethically grown and sourced cotton

100% of proceeds to Fundraiser 2026.

