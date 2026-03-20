Friends of Huxley School
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Hosted by

Friends of Huxley School

About this event

Sales closed

Fundraising Auction

Pick-up location

Church La, Huxley, Chester CH3 9BH, UK

1. Crewe Alexandra Tickets for Two item
1. Crewe Alexandra Tickets for Two
£10

Starting bid

2 x tickets for a Crewe Alexandra home game.

Season 26/27

https://www.crewealex.net


Kindly Donated by Crewe Alexandra

2. "Dolly the Sheep" Framed Print item
2. "Dolly the Sheep" Framed Print
£10

Starting bid

A framed print from an original oil painting by local artist Jan Ibbotson. 


Print 5/200

16"x16" Frame Size


Kindly Donated by Helen Peel and Jan Ibbotson

3. £50 Meal Voucher for The Fire Station Tarporley (1/2) item
3. £50 Meal Voucher for The Fire Station Tarporley (1/2)
£10

Starting bid

Expires 30th August 2026


The Fire Station Social Cucina | Tarporley


Kindly Donated by The Fire Station

4. £50 Meal Voucher for The Fire Station Tarporley (2/2) item
4. £50 Meal Voucher for The Fire Station Tarporley (2/2)
£10

Starting bid

Expires 30th August 2026


The Fire Station Social Cucina | Tarporley


Kindly Donated by The Fire Station

5. Ice Cream Farm 5 Play Pass item
5. Ice Cream Farm 5 Play Pass
£5

Starting bid

Valid until 3/3/2028 https://www.theicecreamfarm.co.uk

Kindly Donated by The Ice Cream Farm

6. Bed Utkinton Reformer Pilates Class item
6. Bed Utkinton Reformer Pilates Class
£5

Starting bid

Unlike any other Reformer Pilates classes! ((BOUNCE)) BED will tone and sculpt the whole body as our cardio classes focus on power and strength. Varying the resistance of springs on the beds, difficulty levels can be controlled by the participant. We welcome all fitness abilities and support both beginners and advanced participants together in any session.


• Grip Socks must be worn.
• Max weight 15 stone (approx 95kg).
• Minimum age to participate is 16yrs


Class held at Rose Farm Utkinton

RRP £19.95

No Expiry


BEDUtkintonTarporley | Tarporley | Facebook


Kindly Donated by Bed Utkinton

7. Snugburys Ice Cream £5 Voucher item
7. Snugburys Ice Cream £5 Voucher
£1

Starting bid

No Expiry

https://snugburys.co.uk


Kindly Donated by Snugburys

8. Bunbury Mill 2 x Tickets item
8. Bunbury Mill 2 x Tickets
£5

Starting bid

The mill, a Grade II listed building, is nestled in a beautiful spot on the edge of Bunbury village.

The grounds include the historic mill, a visitors' centre, car park, tea room, an idyllic picnic area, the mill pond and wildlife pond. Whatever the weather, there is plenty to do and see at the mill where local enthusiasts are on hand to paint an exciting picture of the mill’s history, with demonstrations and hands-on opportunities.


Tickets include tea/coffee and cake

Open Sunday afternoons from April to October

Voucher only valid for 2026 season


https://www.bunburymill.com

Kindly Donated by Bunbury Mill

9. Milk Kefir Grains item
9. Milk Kefir Grains
£2

Starting bid

Using these magic milk kefir grains, you can create your own pro-biotic rich creamy drink time and time again. Release your creativity and try different flavours, enjoy the tang of plain milk kefir or use it in baking and cooking.

Kindly Donated by Alex Proudfoot

10. Chase and Wonder Candle Discovery Set item
10. Chase and Wonder Candle Discovery Set item
10. Chase and Wonder Candle Discovery Set
£10

Starting bid

The Favourites Discovery Candle Gift Set features four individually hand-decorated 100g ceramic candles, each infused with one of our signature scents. Presented in a gold-foiled gift box and sealed with a ribbon, it’s a luxurious and thoughtful present, ready to delight from the moment it’s opened.


Includes Four Signature Fragrances

  • The Flower Lady – Elegant, romantic, and sophisticated
  • The Library – Warm, woody, and wonderfully nostalgic
  • The Tuscan Sunset – Rich, sun-soaked, and evocative of Italian evenings
  • The Jungle – Lush, exotic, and wild at heart

Specifications

  • 4 x Luxury hand-poured scented candles (100g each)
  • Approx. 20-hour burn time per candle
  • Vegan-friendly soy wax
  • Reusable fine ceramic containers – 61mm diameter × 61mm high
  • Presented in a 20cm × 20cm gold-foiled gift box, sealed with ribbon
  • Proudly Made in Great Britain


RRP £84


Chase and Wonder | Luxury British Made Home Fragrance


Kindly Donated by Chase and Wonder

11. Half a Locally Reared Lamb Box item
11. Half a Locally Reared Lamb Box
£20

Starting bid

Locally and lovingly reared lamb.


Reared in Huxley

Approx 10kg of lamb in a selection of cuts

Available from June/July


RRP £120

Kindly Donated by The Haytons

12. Elephant Box Reusable Takeaway Cup item
12. Elephant Box Reusable Takeaway Cup
£5

Starting bid

Stainless Steel Cup: Easy to clean, toxin free and practically unbreakable. 

Cork Sleeve: A naturally renewable resource, this cork sleeve is responsibly manufactured from a sustainable source of cork.

Silicone Lid: The silicone lid is a snug fit with a movable stopper, minimising leaks and spills. Durable & more ocean-friendly than plastic.


RRP £18.50
https://elephantbox.co.uk
Kindly Donated by Elephant Box

13. Elephant Box Stainless Steel Washing Up Bowl item
13. Elephant Box Stainless Steel Washing Up Bowl
£10

Starting bid

The UK’s best-loved washing up bowl!
This washing up bowl is made from premium 304 grade stainless steel with a smooth folded rim — clean, hygienic, strong and stylish: for people who want something that is pleasing to use & is built to last a lifetime. 

RRP £43.50
https://elephantbox.co.uk
Kindly Donated by Elephant Box

14. Reaseheath Mini Zoo Family Ticket item
14. Reaseheath Mini Zoo Family Ticket
£10

Starting bid

Entry Ticket for 2x adults and 2x children

Open most weekends and school holidays


Expires 8/6/2027


https://reaseheathzoo.co.uk


Kindly Donated by Reaseheath Mini Zoo

15. Table Tennis Lesson item
15. Table Tennis Lesson
£5

Starting bid

Train Like a Champion – Table Tennis Lesson with an Expert Player

Ready to take your table tennis game to the next level? Whether you're a complete beginner or a competitive player, this coaching session will sharpen your skills, boost your confidence, and transform the way you play.

The lesson will take place at Hargrave Church Hall

Kindly Donated by Mark Rhodes

16. 12 Fresh Free Range Eggs item
16. 12 Fresh Free Range Eggs
£2

Starting bid

Kindly Donated by The Haytons

17. Boden £50 Voucher item
17. Boden £50 Voucher
£20

Starting bid

https://www.boden.com

No expiry


Kindly Donated by Boden

18. Cotebrook Shire Horse Centre Family Ticket item
18. Cotebrook Shire Horse Centre Family Ticket
£10

Starting bid

Cotebrook Shire Horse Centre is the only Shire Horse stud farm in the UK open to the public, with up to 30 shires to see during the stud season.

In conjunction with the Cheshire Wildlife Trust they also have a nature trail and various other animals including otters and red squirrels. 

Cotebrook Shire Horse Centre is open all year round except Christmas Day and Boxing Day

This lot is for a family pass (2 adults & 2 children or 3 adults & 1 child)

Valid from 1st June 2026 for 12 months 


https://cotebrookshirehorses.co.uk


Kindly Donated by Cotebrook Shire Horse Centre

19. Reiki item
19. Reiki
£10

Starting bid

You will be held in a devotional practice that weaves together:

 

~ Usui Reiki – grounding, restorative, and deeply balancing

~ Divine Feminine Reiki – heart-led energy guided by the lineage of the rose and the feminine Christ

~ Celtic Energy Healing – rooted in the land, the seasons, and the plant spirit realm, gently guiding your body toward harmony


https://thebarntemple.co.uk

RRP £45


Kindly Donated by Laurie

20. Serenity Aesthetics £50 Voucher item
20. Serenity Aesthetics £50 Voucher
£10

Starting bid

Nurse Aesthetics clinic - specialising in facial rejuvenation and natural looking results, which leave you feeling fabulous but still looking like you!


Voucher valid for any service except prescribers appointments


No expiry


Serenity Registered Nurse Aesthetics | Nantwich | Facebook


Kindly Donated by Sophie

21. Cases and Clues Murder Mystery Game item
21. Cases and Clues Murder Mystery Game item
21. Cases and Clues Murder Mystery Game
£5

Starting bid

A wellness retreat promised peace. But beneath the calm lay deception and death. The question isn’t who came to heal it’s who came to kill.


Set up in seconds (dive straight in)

Play anywhere (home or away)

Hints & walkthroughs (short or long play)

Unplug & play (screen free)Inside Killing Me Softly, you’ll find 40 pieces of physical evidence including: letters, autopsy report, text message logs, fake Instagrams, photos, wellness retreat brochure, hotel card logs, local newspaper, meditation flyer, and many more pieces.

Every detail has been designed to immerse you fully in the mystery.


RRP £23.99


https://casesandclues.co.uk


Kindly Donated by Cases and Clues



22. Alisons Country Kitchen Afternoon Tea for Two item
22. Alisons Country Kitchen Afternoon Tea for Two
£10

Starting bid

Treat yourself and a friend to an afternoon tea for two at Alisons Country Kitchen in Tattenhall.


No expiry


https://alisonscountrykitchen.com


Kindly Donated by Alison’s Country Kitchen

23. Sound Bath and Meditation item
23. Sound Bath and Meditation
£5

Starting bid

You'll be welcomed into a space filled with candlelight, fairy lights, and comforting natural aromas. We begin with soft breathwork and guided meditation, allowing your body to gently arrive and let go. From there, the sound of the crystal singing bowls will guide you into a deeper state of rest - releasing tension and inviting peace.


https://thebarntemple.co.uk
RRP £15


Kindly Donated by Laurie

24. Serenity Baby Clinic £50 Voucher item
24. Serenity Baby Clinic £50 Voucher
£10

Starting bid

For use on any of the services offered by Serenity Baby Clinic Including baby yoga and baby massage. Further services listed on website


No expiry


https://serenitybabyclinic.co.uk


Kindly Donated by Sophie

25. DEVA Festival Family Ticket item
25. DEVA Festival Family Ticket item
25. DEVA Festival Family Ticket
£50

Starting bid

Family ticket (2 x adults 2 x children)

Valid for Friday 7th August 2026 only

RRP £200


https://www.devafest.co.uk


Kindly Donated by Deva Fest

26. Wholly Cow Family Beef Box item
26. Wholly Cow Family Beef Box
£20

Starting bid

Ethically farmed, 100% grass fed

Locally reared at Oaklands Farm, Bunbury


RRP £100


Kindly Donated by Helen and John Langley

27. Mornflake Goody Bag item
27. Mornflake Goody Bag item
27. Mornflake Goody Bag
£2

Starting bid

A goodie bag from Mornflake including oats and cereals. Kindly Donated by Mornflake

28. 1-1 Online Conscious Connected Breathwork Session item
28. 1-1 Online Conscious Connected Breathwork Session
£5

Starting bid

I am a VANTA, Conscious, Connected Breathwork Facilitator. Conscious, Connected Breathwork is a dynamic, circular breathwork technique which aids about emotional release, relaxation and accessing higher states of consciousness. VANTA Breathwork is raw, grounded and designed to move what is stuck physically, emotionally and energetically.

https://salonisurah.com


Kindly Donated by Saloni Surah

29. One4all £50 Meal Voucher item
29. One4all £50 Meal Voucher
£20

Starting bid

Valid at 15 participating restaurants. https://www.one4all.com/restaurant-favourites

Expires 03/2027


Kindly Donated by Anne and Malcolm Smart

30. Den Kit item
30. Den Kit item
30. Den Kit
£5

Starting bid

- Green Tarpaulin 80gsm 1.8m X 1.2m - Ideal for a ground sheet

- Camo Tarpaulin 80gsm 2.4m X 1.8m - Ideal as your shelter

- 5 Metres of Black 6mm Bungee Cord - To attach you shelter to nearby trees or objects.


Kindly Donated by The Haytons

31. Anderton Boat Lift £30 Voucher item
31. Anderton Boat Lift £30 Voucher
£10

Starting bid

To be used at Anderton Boat lift against a boat trip.


https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/things-to-do/museums-and-attractions/anderton-boat-lift-and-visitor-centre-cheshire


Valid until 17th March 2027


Kindly Donated by Anderton Boat Lift

32. Treasure Hunt Chester Voucher for 6 People item
32. Treasure Hunt Chester Voucher for 6 People
£10

Starting bid

Pore over treasure maps and ponder cryptic clues. Scour Chester's ancient streets to find the answers.


Follow a carefully designed route around Chester. Admire great views of the cathedral from the Roman walls. Wander through the beautiful Grosvenor park and the riverside. Take the lesser known path but still see the Rows and the other main sights.


Spot things other people don't notice like the medieval mystery set into the wall of St John's ruins .

Learn some fun facts and stories like how a Roman soldier left graffiti boasting about his boss . Nothing too heavy, you're here to have fun!


https://treasurehuntchester.com/

RRP £30

Expires in 1000 years


Kindly Donated by Treasure Hunt Chester

33. Vilarnau Brut Reserva Organic Cava item
33. Vilarnau Brut Reserva Organic Cava item
33. Vilarnau Brut Reserva Organic Cava
£5

Starting bid

Kindly Donated by Carrie

34. Box of Cookies and Brownies item
34. Box of Cookies and Brownies item
34. Box of Cookies and Brownies
£5

Starting bid

Kindly Donated by Audrey

35. Cheshire Cheesecake Box of 6 Cheesecakes item
35. Cheshire Cheesecake Box of 6 Cheesecakes item
35. Cheshire Cheesecake Box of 6 Cheesecakes
£5

Starting bid

Build your own box from our delicious range of 20+ Chilled & Baked flavours. Handmade in our Cheshire Kitchen.


Chilled Cheesecakes

Our 3 inch chilled cheesecakes are our take on the traditional set-style cheesecake: smooth, creamy, perfectly set and beautifully topped.  With vibrant flavours like Lemon Meringue, Kinder Bueno and Lotus Biscoff, they’re ideal for dessert lovers who want something refreshing and indulgent


Baked Cheesecakes

Our take on the American classic, Our 3 inch baked cheesecakes are a traditional vanilla baked cheesecake with individual fillings and topping which are available in a variety of mouth watering flavours made with only the finest locally soured ingredients.


RRP £29.99


https://cheshirecheesecakes.co.uk


Kindly Donated by Lucy

36. "Quackers" Limited Edition Print item
36. "Quackers" Limited Edition Print
£10

Starting bid

"Quackers" by local artist Colette Cook (Squawk Art Company)


Limited edition print 1/50

Medium - digitally drawn with Apple Pencil

12"x12" - Framed


Squawk Art Company | Chester | Facebook


Kindly Donated by Colette Cook

37. Climbing Hut 2 x Vouchers item
37. Climbing Hut 2 x Vouchers
£10

Starting bid

2 x Vouchers for climbing and shoe hire at Climbing Hut Ellesmere Port


https://www.climbinghut.com/ellesmereport


Valid Until December 2026


Kindly Donated by Climbing Hut

38. Connetix Magnetic Tiles 64 Piece Pastel Starter Pack item
38. Connetix Magnetic Tiles 64 Piece Pastel Starter Pack item
38. Connetix Magnetic Tiles 64 Piece Pastel Starter Pack
£20

Starting bid

Discover your inner engineer, artist and designer when you build and create with CONNETIX! Featuring a variety of small and large squares, as well as equilateral, isosceles and right-angled triangles in our unique earthy pastel colours, the CONNETIX 64 Piece Pastel Starter Pack offers limitless play potential.


RRP £79


Welcome to CONNETIX | Official Shop


Kindly Donated by Connetix

39. "Hold Me Close" Limited Edition Print item
39. "Hold Me Close" Limited Edition Print
£5

Starting bid

"Hold Me Close" by local artist Ian Ashpole


Limited edition print 1/50

Medium - pencil

A4 - Framed


Kindly Donated by Ian Ashpole

40. Joules Mini Body Care Gift Tin Set item
40. Joules Mini Body Care Gift Tin Set item
40. Joules Mini Body Care Gift Tin Set
£2

Starting bid

This gift set contains:
• 1 x Soap 50 g
• 1 x Uplifting Body Wash 50 ml
• 1 x Skin Smoothing Body Soufflé 50 ml
• 1 x Exfoliating Body Scrub 50 ml
• 1 x Decorative Storage Tin


Kindly Donated by Helen

41. Challenge Point Chester Voucher for 6 People item
41. Challenge Point Chester Voucher for 6 People
£20

Starting bid

A crazy interactive gameshow, where teams of 2-6 battle it out, in a series of insane mini games, with the aim of winning as many points as possible.

Teams will face a gauntlet of trials, from trivia questions to feats of skills, all in the name of winning points. The winning team will advance to the final round - The Point!


Voucher valid for games anytime of the day (Monday to Sunday 10:30am until 9pm) for up to 6 people


RRP £120

http://www.challengepointchester.com


Kindly Donated by Challenge Point Chester

42. British Ironworks Centre 3x Adult Entry Tickets 1/2 item
42. British Ironworks Centre 3x Adult Entry Tickets 1/2
£2

Starting bid

The UK's most epic open-air sculpture park


3 x adult entry tickets (cannot be used for children, child entry tickets are £5)


Redeemable Tuesday- Friday excluding school holidays and half term dates


Valid until 10/7/2026


British Ironwork Centre | Shropshire Metal Sculpture Park


Kindly Donated by British Ironwork Centre

43. British Ironworks Centre 3x Adult Entry Tickets 2/2 item
43. British Ironworks Centre 3x Adult Entry Tickets 2/2
£2

Starting bid

The UK's most epic open-air sculpture park


3 x adult entry tickets (cannot be used for children, child entry tickets are £5)


This lot also includes Cream Tea for 1 person expiring 10/6/2026


Redeemable Tuesday- Friday excluding school holidays and half term dates


Valid until 10/7/2026


British Ironwork Centre | Shropshire Metal Sculpture Park


Kindly Donated by British Ironwork Centre

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