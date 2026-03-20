Fundraising Auction

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Starting bid
2 x tickets for a Crewe Alexandra home game.
Season 26/27
Kindly Donated by Crewe Alexandra
Starting bid
A framed print from an original oil painting by local artist Jan Ibbotson.
Print 5/200
16"x16" Frame Size
Kindly Donated by Helen Peel and Jan Ibbotson
Starting bid
Expires 30th August 2026
The Fire Station Social Cucina | Tarporley
Kindly Donated by The Fire Station
Starting bid
Expires 30th August 2026
The Fire Station Social Cucina | Tarporley
Kindly Donated by The Fire Station
Starting bid
Starting bid
Unlike any other Reformer Pilates classes! ((BOUNCE)) BED will tone and sculpt the whole body as our cardio classes focus on power and strength. Varying the resistance of springs on the beds, difficulty levels can be controlled by the participant. We welcome all fitness abilities and support both beginners and advanced participants together in any session.
• Grip Socks must be worn.
• Max weight 15 stone (approx 95kg).
• Minimum age to participate is 16yrs
Class held at Rose Farm Utkinton
RRP £19.95
No Expiry
BEDUtkintonTarporley | Tarporley | Facebook
Kindly Donated by Bed Utkinton
Starting bid
Starting bid
The mill, a Grade II listed building, is nestled in a beautiful spot on the edge of Bunbury village.
The grounds include the historic mill, a visitors' centre, car park, tea room, an idyllic picnic area, the mill pond and wildlife pond. Whatever the weather, there is plenty to do and see at the mill where local enthusiasts are on hand to paint an exciting picture of the mill’s history, with demonstrations and hands-on opportunities.
Tickets include tea/coffee and cake
Open Sunday afternoons from April to October
Voucher only valid for 2026 season
Kindly Donated by Bunbury Mill
Starting bid
Using these magic milk kefir grains, you can create your own pro-biotic rich creamy drink time and time again. Release your creativity and try different flavours, enjoy the tang of plain milk kefir or use it in baking and cooking.
Kindly Donated by Alex Proudfoot
Starting bid
The Favourites Discovery Candle Gift Set features four individually hand-decorated 100g ceramic candles, each infused with one of our signature scents. Presented in a gold-foiled gift box and sealed with a ribbon, it’s a luxurious and thoughtful present, ready to delight from the moment it’s opened.
RRP £84
Chase and Wonder | Luxury British Made Home Fragrance
Kindly Donated by Chase and Wonder
Starting bid
Locally and lovingly reared lamb.
Reared in Huxley
Approx 10kg of lamb in a selection of cuts
Available from June/July
RRP £120
Kindly Donated by The Haytons
Starting bid
Stainless Steel Cup: Easy to clean, toxin free and practically unbreakable.
Cork Sleeve: A naturally renewable resource, this cork sleeve is responsibly manufactured from a sustainable source of cork.
Silicone Lid: The silicone lid is a snug fit with a movable stopper, minimising leaks and spills. Durable & more ocean-friendly than plastic.
RRP £18.50
https://elephantbox.co.uk
Kindly Donated by Elephant Box
Starting bid
The UK’s best-loved washing up bowl!
This washing up bowl is made from premium 304 grade stainless steel with a smooth folded rim — clean, hygienic, strong and stylish: for people who want something that is pleasing to use & is built to last a lifetime.
RRP £43.50
https://elephantbox.co.uk
Kindly Donated by Elephant Box
Starting bid
Entry Ticket for 2x adults and 2x children
Open most weekends and school holidays
Expires 8/6/2027
Kindly Donated by Reaseheath Mini Zoo
Starting bid
Train Like a Champion – Table Tennis Lesson with an Expert Player
Ready to take your table tennis game to the next level? Whether you're a complete beginner or a competitive player, this coaching session will sharpen your skills, boost your confidence, and transform the way you play.
The lesson will take place at Hargrave Church Hall
Kindly Donated by Mark Rhodes
Starting bid
Kindly Donated by The Haytons
Starting bid
Cotebrook Shire Horse Centre is the only Shire Horse stud farm in the UK open to the public, with up to 30 shires to see during the stud season.
In conjunction with the Cheshire Wildlife Trust they also have a nature trail and various other animals including otters and red squirrels.
Cotebrook Shire Horse Centre is open all year round except Christmas Day and Boxing Day
This lot is for a family pass (2 adults & 2 children or 3 adults & 1 child)
Valid from 1st June 2026 for 12 months
https://cotebrookshirehorses.co.uk
Kindly Donated by Cotebrook Shire Horse Centre
Starting bid
You will be held in a devotional practice that weaves together:
~ Usui Reiki – grounding, restorative, and deeply balancing
~ Divine Feminine Reiki – heart-led energy guided by the lineage of the rose and the feminine Christ
~ Celtic Energy Healing – rooted in the land, the seasons, and the plant spirit realm, gently guiding your body toward harmony
RRP £45
Kindly Donated by Laurie
Starting bid
Nurse Aesthetics clinic - specialising in facial rejuvenation and natural looking results, which leave you feeling fabulous but still looking like you!
Voucher valid for any service except prescribers appointments
No expiry
Serenity Registered Nurse Aesthetics | Nantwich | Facebook
Kindly Donated by Sophie
Starting bid
A wellness retreat promised peace. But beneath the calm lay deception and death. The question isn’t who came to heal it’s who came to kill.
Set up in seconds (dive straight in)
Play anywhere (home or away)
Hints & walkthroughs (short or long play)
Unplug & play (screen free)Inside Killing Me Softly, you’ll find 40 pieces of physical evidence including: letters, autopsy report, text message logs, fake Instagrams, photos, wellness retreat brochure, hotel card logs, local newspaper, meditation flyer, and many more pieces.
Every detail has been designed to immerse you fully in the mystery.
RRP £23.99
Kindly Donated by Cases and Clues
Starting bid
Treat yourself and a friend to an afternoon tea for two at Alisons Country Kitchen in Tattenhall.
No expiry
https://alisonscountrykitchen.com
Kindly Donated by Alison’s Country Kitchen
Starting bid
You'll be welcomed into a space filled with candlelight, fairy lights, and comforting natural aromas. We begin with soft breathwork and guided meditation, allowing your body to gently arrive and let go. From there, the sound of the crystal singing bowls will guide you into a deeper state of rest - releasing tension and inviting peace.
https://thebarntemple.co.uk
RRP £15
Kindly Donated by Laurie
Starting bid
For use on any of the services offered by Serenity Baby Clinic Including baby yoga and baby massage. Further services listed on website
No expiry
https://serenitybabyclinic.co.uk
Kindly Donated by Sophie
Starting bid
Family ticket (2 x adults 2 x children)
Valid for Friday 7th August 2026 only
RRP £200
Kindly Donated by Deva Fest
Starting bid
Ethically farmed, 100% grass fed
Locally reared at Oaklands Farm, Bunbury
RRP £100
Kindly Donated by Helen and John Langley
Starting bid
A goodie bag from Mornflake including oats and cereals. Kindly Donated by Mornflake
Starting bid
I am a VANTA, Conscious, Connected Breathwork Facilitator. Conscious, Connected Breathwork is a dynamic, circular breathwork technique which aids about emotional release, relaxation and accessing higher states of consciousness. VANTA Breathwork is raw, grounded and designed to move what is stuck physically, emotionally and energetically.
Kindly Donated by Saloni Surah
Starting bid
Valid at 15 participating restaurants. https://www.one4all.com/restaurant-favourites
Expires 03/2027
Kindly Donated by Anne and Malcolm Smart
Starting bid
- Green Tarpaulin 80gsm 1.8m X 1.2m - Ideal for a ground sheet
- Camo Tarpaulin 80gsm 2.4m X 1.8m - Ideal as your shelter
- 5 Metres of Black 6mm Bungee Cord - To attach you shelter to nearby trees or objects.
Kindly Donated by The Haytons
Starting bid
To be used at Anderton Boat lift against a boat trip.
https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/things-to-do/museums-and-attractions/anderton-boat-lift-and-visitor-centre-cheshire
Valid until 17th March 2027
Kindly Donated by Anderton Boat Lift
Starting bid
Pore over treasure maps and ponder cryptic clues. Scour Chester's ancient streets to find the answers.
Follow a carefully designed route around Chester. Admire great views of the cathedral from the Roman walls. Wander through the beautiful Grosvenor park and the riverside. Take the lesser known path but still see the Rows and the other main sights.
Spot things other people don't notice like the medieval mystery set into the wall of St John's ruins .
Learn some fun facts and stories like how a Roman soldier left graffiti boasting about his boss . Nothing too heavy, you're here to have fun!
https://treasurehuntchester.com/
RRP £30
Expires in 1000 years
Kindly Donated by Treasure Hunt Chester
Starting bid
Kindly Donated by Carrie
Starting bid
Kindly Donated by Audrey
Starting bid
Build your own box from our delicious range of 20+ Chilled & Baked flavours. Handmade in our Cheshire Kitchen.
Chilled Cheesecakes
Our 3 inch chilled cheesecakes are our take on the traditional set-style cheesecake: smooth, creamy, perfectly set and beautifully topped. With vibrant flavours like Lemon Meringue, Kinder Bueno and Lotus Biscoff, they’re ideal for dessert lovers who want something refreshing and indulgent
Baked Cheesecakes
Our take on the American classic, Our 3 inch baked cheesecakes are a traditional vanilla baked cheesecake with individual fillings and topping which are available in a variety of mouth watering flavours made with only the finest locally soured ingredients.
RRP £29.99
https://cheshirecheesecakes.co.uk
Kindly Donated by Lucy
Starting bid
"Quackers" by local artist Colette Cook (Squawk Art Company)
Limited edition print 1/50
Medium - digitally drawn with Apple Pencil
12"x12" - Framed
Squawk Art Company | Chester | Facebook
Kindly Donated by Colette Cook
Starting bid
2 x Vouchers for climbing and shoe hire at Climbing Hut Ellesmere Port
https://www.climbinghut.com/ellesmereport
Valid Until December 2026
Kindly Donated by Climbing Hut
Starting bid
Discover your inner engineer, artist and designer when you build and create with CONNETIX! Featuring a variety of small and large squares, as well as equilateral, isosceles and right-angled triangles in our unique earthy pastel colours, the CONNETIX 64 Piece Pastel Starter Pack offers limitless play potential.
RRP £79
Welcome to CONNETIX | Official Shop
Kindly Donated by Connetix
Starting bid
"Hold Me Close" by local artist Ian Ashpole
Limited edition print 1/50
Medium - pencil
A4 - Framed
Kindly Donated by Ian Ashpole
Starting bid
This gift set contains:
• 1 x Soap 50 g
• 1 x Uplifting Body Wash 50 ml
• 1 x Skin Smoothing Body Soufflé 50 ml
• 1 x Exfoliating Body Scrub 50 ml
• 1 x Decorative Storage Tin
Kindly Donated by Helen
Starting bid
A crazy interactive gameshow, where teams of 2-6 battle it out, in a series of insane mini games, with the aim of winning as many points as possible.
Teams will face a gauntlet of trials, from trivia questions to feats of skills, all in the name of winning points. The winning team will advance to the final round - The Point!
Voucher valid for games anytime of the day (Monday to Sunday 10:30am until 9pm) for up to 6 people
RRP £120
http://www.challengepointchester.com
Kindly Donated by Challenge Point Chester
Starting bid
The UK's most epic open-air sculpture park
3 x adult entry tickets (cannot be used for children, child entry tickets are £5)
Redeemable Tuesday- Friday excluding school holidays and half term dates
Valid until 10/7/2026
British Ironwork Centre | Shropshire Metal Sculpture Park
Kindly Donated by British Ironwork Centre
Starting bid
The UK's most epic open-air sculpture park
3 x adult entry tickets (cannot be used for children, child entry tickets are £5)
This lot also includes Cream Tea for 1 person expiring 10/6/2026
Redeemable Tuesday- Friday excluding school holidays and half term dates
Valid until 10/7/2026
British Ironwork Centre | Shropshire Metal Sculpture Park
Kindly Donated by British Ironwork Centre
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