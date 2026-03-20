Fundraising Auction

Unlike any other Reformer Pilates classes! ((BOUNCE)) BED will tone and sculpt the whole body as our cardio classes focus on power and strength. Varying the resistance of springs on the beds, difficulty levels can be controlled by the participant. We welcome all fitness abilities and support both beginners and advanced participants together in any session.



• Grip Socks must be worn.

• Max weight 15 stone (approx 95kg).

• Minimum age to participate is 16yrs





Class held at Rose Farm Utkinton

RRP £19.95

No Expiry





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Kindly Donated by Bed Utkinton