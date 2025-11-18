CFUK Fundraising Ball 2026

The Village Hotel Watford

Centennial Ave, Borehamwood, WD6 3SB

CFUK Fundraiser Ball - Single Ticket
£120

Events of the Night

Guest Arrival & Welcome Drinks

Guests are welcomed with a complimentary glass of champagne or signature cocktails. Networking and mingling.


Guests Seated for Dinner

Delicious 3 course meal served with soft drinks and wine of choice

Keynote Speech & Testimonials

Auction & Raffle

Live auction with exclusive items and experiences Raffle draw with exciting prizes.

Special Performance

Enjoy dancing the night away with an amazing DJ


CFUK Fundraiser Ball - Table of 8
£900
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

