CFUK Fundraising Ball 2026

Centennial Ave, Borehamwood, WD6 3SB
Guest Arrival & Welcome Drinks
Guests are welcomed with a complimentary glass of champagne or signature cocktails. Networking and mingling.
Guests Seated for Dinner
Delicious 3 course meal served with soft drinks and wine of choice
Keynote Speech & Testimonials
Auction & Raffle
Live auction with exclusive items and experiences Raffle draw with exciting prizes.
Special Performance
Enjoy dancing the night away with an amazing DJ
Guest Arrival & Welcome Drinks
Guests are welcomed with a complimentary glass of champagne or signature cocktails. Networking and mingling.
Guests Seated for Dinner
Delicious 3 course meal served with soft drinks and wine of choice
Keynote Speech & Testimonials
Auction & Raffle
Live auction with exclusive items and experiences Raffle draw with exciting prizes.
Special Performance
Enjoy dancing the night away with an amazing DJ
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!