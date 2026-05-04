Fundraising Movie Night

The Star is a delightful, family-friendly animated film that tells the timeless story of the very first Christmas through a unique perspective—the animals who were there. The journey follows Bo, a brave and small donkey, as he teams up with a lovable sheep named Ruth and a wisecracking dove named Dave. Together, these unlikely heroes follow the star and embark on the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding themselves as part of the greatest story ever told: the Nativity of Jesus. It is a heartwarming, faith-filled film perfect for viewers of all ages.