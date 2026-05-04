Fundraising Movie Night

About this event
The Forge is an inspiring Christian drama directed by the Kendrick Brothers. The film follows the journey of Isaiah Wright, a directionless high school graduate who finds his life transformed through faith and the guidance of a successful businessman. It is a powerful story about the impact of mentorship, the power of prayer, and finding one's true purpose in life.
The Star is a delightful, family-friendly animated film that tells the timeless story of the very first Christmas through a unique perspective—the animals who were there. The journey follows Bo, a brave and small donkey, as he teams up with a lovable sheep named Ruth and a wisecracking dove named Dave. Together, these unlikely heroes follow the star and embark on the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding themselves as part of the greatest story ever told: the Nativity of Jesus. It is a heartwarming, faith-filled film perfect for viewers of all ages.
To purchase concessions (popcorn, snacks, cakes and drinks @ 1 token each)
£
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