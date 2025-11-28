FUNK THE BORDERS ONLINE AUCTION 4 GAZA's Sumud School (exhibition 22/12/25) @komedia, brighton

Hosted by
About this event
(nxt to Daniel Lawrence Art) SHELL SHOP 232 Kings Rd, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 2NA, UK
Starting bid
This Stencilled piece of Amy True (who is performing at FUNK THE BORDERS) is one of only 4 editions and will be signed by both Jasmine and Amy herself! Only two are being sold as they both want to keep one!
Amy True Stencil (white background) by Jasmine Storrie. See below for artist info.
Come and see the piece exhibited at FUNK THE BORDERS on Monday 22nd Dec 2025.
Event link:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1189032253247734
Tickets: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/funktheborders/1914401
Jasmine Storrie is a young artist who is currently experimenting with stencils and spray paint. She is inspired by street, and mixed media art and tries to make sense of the visual world through her practice. She has run a stencil making workshop for young people and the collaborative piece produced was exhibited at the Glynn Vivian gallery in Swansea. She has been attending the Royal Drawing School Young Associates course and has been displayed in their summer exhibition. Jasmine currently has a sculpture piece in the Mid Wales Arts Winter Exhibition.
Please follow: @jasminestorrie.bsky.social
Starting bid
This is HUGE A2 Lino print on A1 Japanese rice paper, printed in two colours especially for FUNK THE BORDERS!!!!
.
It comes with a signed certificate of authenticity.
This piece is extremely rare — a strict one-off — because the lino block has since been re-cut and slightly altered, meaning no further prints of this version can ever be made.
The artwork is originally a Levellers poster from 1988. Back then, he printed it onto yellow paper — which is why the colour scheme appears as it does here.
100% PROCEEDS GO TOWARDS THE KIDS EDUCATION & FOOD at Sumud School in GAZA.
Starting bid
This is a self-portrait one-off from the infamous Kromer. Wearing his signature Free Ferris Bueller T-Shirt. This is Acrylic Spray Paint on a box canvas.
Extra large poster size
61cm x 92cm (24.02 inches x 36.22 inches).
Starting bid
DJ Pete Bennett: From Big Brother Fame to Brighton DJ (who is performing at FUNK THE BORDERS)
Is captured here in a 1/4 numbered and limited edition piece. Signed by both Jasmin and Pete himself! See below for artist info.
Blue Hair Stencil on thin MDF board.
Starting bid
DJ Pete Bennett: From Big Brother Fame to Brighton DJ
Is captured here in a 1/4 numbered and limited edition piece. Signed by both Jasmin and Pete himself! (who is performing at FUNK THE BORDERS) See below for artist info.
Pink Hair Stencil on card.
Starting bid
This Stencilled piece of Amy True (who is performing at FUNK THE BORDERS) is one of only 4 editions and will be signed by both Jasmine and Amy herself! Only two are being sold as they both want to keep one!
Amy True Stencil (light brown background) by Jasmine Storrie. See below for artist info.
Starting bid
Fallen Seeds by Angela Hesketh
‘Fallen Seeds’ represents to me the rebirth of the future, where now lies destruction will once more bloom again fresh life, hope and joy.
Sunflowers for Ukraine
1 original from a mini collection of 3. An original miniature watercolour paintings on Stonehenge Aqua Hotpress Paper
5” x 3.76”
In case you don’t know, Sunflowers are the national flower of Ukraine. Shortly after the Russian invasion back in February 2022, a brave and unarmed Ukrainian lady walked right up to a fully armed Russian soldier in the street with sunflower seeds in her hands saying the poignant words “Take these seeds and put them in your pocket, so at least sunflowers will grow when you all die here”.
Not only are sunflowers hugely significant to this country being their national flower, but they are also one of the most cheerful, optimistic looking flowers. My hope for these paintings is that they bring the viewer a sense of hope and joy even in the darkest of days.
Starting bid
Sunburst Angela Hesketh
For me the second piece in this collection ‘Sunburst’ initially represents the destruction of war, things and lives even being blown apart, uprooted and displaced. But then also a hope for a better tomorrow when the scattered seeds can eventually germinate to bring about new life, new hopes, dreams and beauty. Rising from the ashes like a phoenix.
Sunflowers for Ukraine
1 original from a mini collection of 3. An original miniture watercolour paintings on Stonehenge Aqua Hotpress Paper
5” x 3.76”
Starting bid
I am a British photographer. My photography migrates between editorial, fine art, documentary, unconventional portraiture, conceptual, and still life photography. I am driven by research-led projects and collaborate with subjects to create cutting-edge images that speak out about current issues, reveal a truthful voice, and promote sustainability, unity, equality, inclusivity, and compassion.
This first image is the box-framed canvas print.
I chose this image because I see Sam Haggarty (Mutoid Waste) donated the original sculpture for a Gaza auction this month too. The twin piece fetched £3000 in Japan this year.
Dimensions 60 x 40 cm
(It has a sight dent on the canvas, see the photo closely.)
Date shot 2008
Starting bid
Planet Graffiti 79cm x 51cm (Spray paint on thick paper)
by SARAH JANE BAKER
Sarah is a London based intersectional activist campaigning for the human rights of transgender prisoners, STOP ELBIT, STOP HS2, INSULATE BRITAIN, KILL THE BILL, STOP SECTION 35 and Is a speaker at LONDON TRANS PRIDE and TRANS PRIDE SURREY with her partner DYKES FOR TRANS RIGHTS/ UNITE THE UNIONS ACTIVIST and proud NHS palliative care nurse ANITA DOWNS. Both Anita and Sarah are political artists with both being award winning artists. With Anita exhibiting and winning an award from the Royal Academy of Arts and Sarah winning multiple awards and exhibiting in The Turner Contemporary, Westminster Central Hall, London’s Southbank and Brighton museum, Both are fully committed to their activism. No stranger to trouble, Sarah was arrested by the Metropolitan Police for her speech at London trans Pride 2023 and put on trial. She was found not guilty yet remained in prison for 10 months as it was considered that Sarah had broken her parole conditions.
Sarah had previously served 30 years of a life sentence in 29 uk prisons for attempted murder. It was in prison that Sarah began her writing career with LIFE IMPRISONMENT: AN UNOFFICIAL GUIDE, TRANSGENDER BEHIND PRISON WALLS and FROM THE GUTTER TO THE GRAVE.
Starting bid
Wolf and Mountain Fox by Helen Nestor Aitchison, Glicee print A4 framed.
Helen does art & wellness groups at Anahata Health.
insta @hcaitch
Starting bid
Dancer by Philip Brown aka the artist, ‘filipe’.
He developed an interest in art when he married the artist, Susana.
Inspired by her work and those in galleries and exhibitions globally, he paints in oils and sculpts, free form, in clay.
If his inspiration is Susana, the theme of his work is nature and the human form.
This piece, ‘Dancer’, is of clay, fired, glazed and framed.
Dimensions are 32x27cm.
My aim was to produce a piece of art to portray a sense of freedom and the vibrancy of life, regardless of age.
It knows no boundaries, owned by no single individual, regardless of one’s station in life, favours neither rich nor poor, healthy nor sick.
It is joy, it is freedom, in their purest, unshackled form
A priceless gift for us to give, a bounty within the means for all to grant.
Starting bid
Mother and Child by Susana Brown.
It is oil on canvas, 75x60cm., and depicts the universal theme of mother and child. Having seen the harrowing footage of Palestinian families, I thought this might be appropriate.
I trained in Art and Design at Amersham Art College where I studied painting and sculpture. I now live with my husband and fellow artist, Filipe, in Kemptown.
Starting bid
Big Push by Rayna Robins - with the discontinued blue Ren. Giclee Quality a3 signed print
It's a one off print. There are no more of these. The Big Push have now adapted this for their own merch line.
I created this design after hearing a comment from someone in the Ren's Rabbit Hole fans (facebook group) saying they would love to see Ren drawn in a 'Gorillaz' style . Being a massive fan of Jamie Hewlett, I jumped at the chance and being an even bigger fan of 'The Big Push' I decided to add the other lads in as well. Little did I know that The Big Push were going to start playing together over the summer !! We quickly printed some tee's off so people could show their love while supporting the band and gifted a few for the lads themselves . I guess they must have liked it, as after a few tweaks they are now using it on their official merch!! This , however , is the original version ,sporting the lesser known' blue Ren' .
Ange Long and I (Rayna Robins) met a couple of years ago through our love of Ren . We are both independent artists who live and work in Cornwall and both have a passion for supporting other independent artists regardless of their medium .It's a difficult way to earn a living and sometimes a lonely one. When Ren used the phrase 'A rising tide lifts all ships' it really struck a cord with us and our own little business 'The Rising Tide Gallery' was born. As well as supporting each other our aim is to support many other independant artists and musicians on the way. It's not a race to the top but a journey we can take together , helping and supporting each other as we go . We have our own website and online shop www.therisingtidegallery.com and have lots of big ideas on how to go forward in the new year.
Starting bid
Blind Eyed by Ange Long. Giclee quality a3 signed print. A portrait of Ren originally in charcoal.
This charcoal drawing of Ren was referenced from a photo put out by Ren and Sam Tompkins at the time of their ‘Blind eyed’ release. It has been interpreted by many artists but I think Ange has added her own style and feeling to an already iconic image.
Starting bid
Freedom by Ange Long. Giclee quality a3 signed print. 'FREEDOM' or 'The Littlest Boat- Porthleven '
Acrylic on A3 canvas board. Painted from a photograph taken a few years ago that was a favourite . I went back to see if it is still there..it is! The littlest boat in the harbour.
Ange Long loves to paint and draw nature , she lives in a beautiful part of Cornwall which just begs to be captured on canvas. She does this beautifully . This stunning painting of 'the littlest boat' was taken from a moment captured on a walk around Porthleven harbour in Cornwall. The still,calm water and the one oar in the boat, for me, reflects the feeling of peace and comfort in your own company. A quiet moment to yourself , a period of calm in what can be turbulent waters and in my opinion is one of her best pieces.
Starting bid
Starting bid
This is a very limited edition print hand crafted and printed by the amazing artist Amanda Corcoran especially for the busk on the 6th September outside Brighton's shell shop by the pier. Quite possibly the last time we will see The Big Push busk with The Gulls in Brighton. It was a very special occasion, in fact historic.
Starting bid
This is a very limited edition print hand crafted and printed by the amazing artist Amanda Corcoran especially for the busk on the 6th September outside Brighton's shell shop by the pier. Quite possibly the last time we will see The Big Push busk with The Gulls in Brighton. It was a very special occasion, in fact historic.
Starting bid
Festival Tickets!!
Dutty Moonshine Big Bad are offering 2X festival weekend tickets along with a meet and greet with the band and a free beer on them! DMBB will be playing about 20 or so festivals up and down the country throughout next year so they will give a list of options to the lucky winner to choose from!
2 tickets to a festival of your choice, a meet with the band and a free beer! BID NOW!!
They just did 2 nights in a row at one of Brightons bigger venues!!
They'll give you a list to choose from in the earlier part of the year.
Theres a smallish (dog friendly!)
One we're doing about half hour from Brighton on the list.
But also loads of really dope ones!!!!!
