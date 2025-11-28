FUNK THE BORDERS ONLINE AUCTION 4 GAZA's Sumud School (exhibition 22/12/25) @komedia, brighton

Big Push by Rayna Robins - with the discontinued blue Ren. Giclee Quality a3 signed print

It's a one off print. There are no more of these. The Big Push have now adapted this for their own merch line.





I created this design after hearing a comment from someone in the Ren's Rabbit Hole fans (facebook group) saying they would love to see Ren drawn in a 'Gorillaz' style . Being a massive fan of Jamie Hewlett, I jumped at the chance and being an even bigger fan of 'The Big Push' I decided to add the other lads in as well. Little did I know that The Big Push were going to start playing together over the summer !! We quickly printed some tee's off so people could show their love while supporting the band and gifted a few for the lads themselves . I guess they must have liked it, as after a few tweaks they are now using it on their official merch!! This , however , is the original version ,sporting the lesser known' blue Ren' .





Ange Long and I (Rayna Robins) met a couple of years ago through our love of Ren . We are both independent artists who live and work in Cornwall and both have a passion for supporting other independent artists regardless of their medium .It's a difficult way to earn a living and sometimes a lonely one. When Ren used the phrase 'A rising tide lifts all ships' it really struck a cord with us and our own little business 'The Rising Tide Gallery' was born. As well as supporting each other our aim is to support many other independant artists and musicians on the way. It's not a race to the top but a journey we can take together , helping and supporting each other as we go . We have our own website and online shop www.therisingtidegallery.com and have lots of big ideas on how to go forward in the new year.





