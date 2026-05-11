Upward Mobility Ltd

Hosted by

Upward Mobility Ltd

About this event

Games Night Upmo Extra

15 Links Pl

Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7EZ, UK

Sessional Students
£10

Games Night Event – Sessional Student Ticket

What’s Included

Your ticket gives you access to a 3-hour supported games night at Links House as part of Upmo Extra.

You’ll get:

  • A structured, relaxed social gaming session
  • Dungeons & Dragons gameplay with support from staff (no experience needed)
  • Access to retro video games and group play
  • A small, friendly group (up to 10 people)
  • Support from Project Workers throughout the evening
  • A welcoming, inclusive environment where you can join in at your own pace

This session is designed to help you socialise, have fun, and build confidence around shared interests in gaming and storytelling.

♿ Accessible (Wheelchair User) Ticket
£10

Accessible (Wheelchair User) Ticket
To ensure a safe and comfortable experience, we have a maximum capacity of 4 wheelchair users per session.

Please select this ticket type if the participant uses a wheelchair.

  • Support workers are welcome to attend with participants. If 1:1 support is required, Upmo Extra may be able to provide this at an additional cost. Please get in touch in advance to discuss support needs and availability.
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