Games Night Upmo Extra

Games Night Event – Sessional Student Ticket

What’s Included

Your ticket gives you access to a 3-hour supported games night at Links House as part of Upmo Extra.

You’ll get:

A structured, relaxed social gaming session

Dungeons & Dragons gameplay with support from staff (no experience needed)

Access to retro video games and group play

A small, friendly group (up to 10 people)

Support from Project Workers throughout the evening

A welcoming, inclusive environment where you can join in at your own pace

This session is designed to help you socialise, have fun, and build confidence around shared interests in gaming and storytelling.