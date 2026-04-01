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Garstang Show

About this event

Garstang Show Ball Silent Auction

2 night mid-week stay at Orchard Glamping item
2 night mid-week stay at Orchard Glamping
£30

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Tom & Rebecca Richardson owners of Orchard Glamping, a 2 night mid week stay at one of there luxury glamping pods with fire pit.

Arles Beck shoot, 1 gun, 31/1/27 item
Arles Beck shoot, 1 gun, 31/1/27
£30

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Simon Woodhouse of Arles shoot, Lake District, one gun on the 550 bird shoot day on 31st Jan 2027.

2 night stay at Holiday Cottage Gt Eccleston item
2 night stay at Holiday Cottage Gt Eccleston
£30

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Helen Hands a 2 night stay at Holiday Cottage, Gt Eccleston.

Decorated sponge cake item
Decorated sponge cake
£5

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Kate Pollard, a beautiful decorated celebration cake.

Northcote - 3 course seasonal lunch for 2 people item
Northcote - 3 course seasonal lunch for 2 people
£20

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Mike & Jane Peter’s a 3 course seasonal lunch for 2 people at the Michelin Star Northcote.

Beautiful 9ct gold Citrine and Diamond item
Beautiful 9ct gold Citrine and Diamond
£50

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Carrs jewellers a beautiful 9ct gold Citrine and Diamond Pendant & Chain, Retail value of £600.

 

golf and lunch for 4 people at Lancaster Golf Club item
golf and lunch for 4 people at Lancaster Golf Club
£30

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Warwick & Marian Eastwood a round of golf and lunch for 4 people at Lancaster Golf club.

VIP 10 person tour of Dewlay Cheese. item
VIP 10 person tour of Dewlay Cheese.
£20

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Nick Kenyon, a VIP tour for up to 10 guests at Dewlay Cheese, including the viewing gallery production floor, finishing off with a bit of cheese tasting.

Preese Hall, September 2 gun shoot day item
Preese Hall, September 2 gun shoot day
£50

Starting bid

Kindly donated by J Loftus, September date, 2 guns, 150 birds ( mainly partridge) including breakfast, elevenses and a 4 course lunch in the Old Gun Room (home of the Black Powder Gin.

2 private, 45 min riding lessons item
2 private, 45 min riding lessons
£30

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Jean Walsh, 2 private one to one 45 minutes riding lessons with Becconsall Equestrian Centre.

2 bulk bags of golden gravel item
2 bulk bags of golden gravel
£20

Starting bid

Kindly donated by C&C Supplies, 2 Bulk Bags of Golden Gravel, free local delivery

1 day fishing item
1 day fishing
£20

Starting bid

Kindly donated by D Winstanley of AT Engineering, a day fishing for Trout/Salmon, any day in season, Lancashire, bait & tackle supplied .

Garstang football club, sponsorship package item
Garstang football club, sponsorship package
£30

Starting bid

The Riverside, High Street, Garstang, PR3 1EB

[email protected] / www.garstangfc.co.uk

Garstang Show Ball Auction 2026

Garstang FC First Team Match Sponsorship Package

For the Show Ball Auction, Garstang FC will donate a First Team Match

Sponsorship package for a match during the 2026/27 season.

This includes:

• Four free tickets to the match (more can be added)

• Half time hospitality

• Company/individual name as sponsor on all match day info, including:

- social media

- programme

- team sheet

• Choose the Man of the Match and present it

• Meet the Manager and Players

• Post-Match hospitality with management and players, at The Farmers

Arms, Garstang

To arrange the date, please contact Adrian Wilding on 07967-337411.


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