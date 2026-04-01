Garstang Show Ball Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Tom & Rebecca Richardson owners of Orchard Glamping, a 2 night mid week stay at one of there luxury glamping pods with fire pit.
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Simon Woodhouse of Arles shoot, Lake District, one gun on the 550 bird shoot day on 31st Jan 2027.
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Helen Hands a 2 night stay at Holiday Cottage, Gt Eccleston.
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Kate Pollard, a beautiful decorated celebration cake.
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Mike & Jane Peter’s a 3 course seasonal lunch for 2 people at the Michelin Star Northcote.
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Carrs jewellers a beautiful 9ct gold Citrine and Diamond Pendant & Chain, Retail value of £600.
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Warwick & Marian Eastwood a round of golf and lunch for 4 people at Lancaster Golf club.
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Nick Kenyon, a VIP tour for up to 10 guests at Dewlay Cheese, including the viewing gallery production floor, finishing off with a bit of cheese tasting.
Starting bid
Kindly donated by J Loftus, September date, 2 guns, 150 birds ( mainly partridge) including breakfast, elevenses and a 4 course lunch in the Old Gun Room (home of the Black Powder Gin.
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Jean Walsh, 2 private one to one 45 minutes riding lessons with Becconsall Equestrian Centre.
Starting bid
Kindly donated by C&C Supplies, 2 Bulk Bags of Golden Gravel, free local delivery
Starting bid
Kindly donated by D Winstanley of AT Engineering, a day fishing for Trout/Salmon, any day in season, Lancashire, bait & tackle supplied .
Starting bid
The Riverside, High Street, Garstang, PR3 1EB
[email protected] / www.garstangfc.co.uk
Garstang Show Ball Auction 2026
Garstang FC First Team Match Sponsorship Package
For the Show Ball Auction, Garstang FC will donate a First Team Match
Sponsorship package for a match during the 2026/27 season.
This includes:
• Four free tickets to the match (more can be added)
• Half time hospitality
• Company/individual name as sponsor on all match day info, including:
- social media
- programme
- team sheet
• Choose the Man of the Match and present it
• Meet the Manager and Players
• Post-Match hospitality with management and players, at The Farmers
Arms, Garstang
To arrange the date, please contact Adrian Wilding on 07967-337411.
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