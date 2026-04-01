Garstang Show Ball Silent Auction

The Riverside, High Street, Garstang, PR3 1EB

[email protected] / www.garstangfc.co.uk

Garstang Show Ball Auction 2026

Garstang FC First Team Match Sponsorship Package

For the Show Ball Auction, Garstang FC will donate a First Team Match

Sponsorship package for a match during the 2026/27 season.

This includes:

• Four free tickets to the match (more can be added)

• Half time hospitality

• Company/individual name as sponsor on all match day info, including:

- social media

- programme

- team sheet

• Choose the Man of the Match and present it

• Meet the Manager and Players

• Post-Match hospitality with management and players, at The Farmers

Arms, Garstang

To arrange the date, please contact Adrian Wilding on 07967-337411.



